Ex-Russian foreign minister says 'terror' is a 'desperate' Putin's only option after his battered army rained missiles down on Ukraine's civilians

By Natalie Musumeci
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Veliky Novgorod, Russia, on September 21, 2022. Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
  • An ex-Russian foreign minister said that "terror is the only thing left" for a "desperate" Vladimir Putin.
  • The Russian military on Monday and Tuesday launched a barrage of deadly strikes on cities across Ukraine.
  • Andrei Kozyrev told CNN Putin ordered the strikes because he "is desperate, because he made miscalculations."

Former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev said on Tuesday that "terror is the only thing left" for a "desperate" Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin unleashed deadly missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Kozyrev compared the Russian leader to a "miserable terrorist" in an interview with CNN.

"He's desperate and he returns to what he's doing: intimidation, that is, threatening nuclear weapons — which he will not use — and terror actions in Ukraine and in Russia," Kozyrev told the news outlet of Putin.

The Russian military on Monday launched a barrage of deadly strikes on civilian infrastructure in cities across Ukraine, including the capital of Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, and Zaporizhzhia.

Those strikes — retribution for the destruction of a key bridge in Crimea — continued on Tuesday.

Kozyrev said Putin ordered the strikes because he "is desperate because he made miscalculations."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday called Putin a "terrorist" whose "only tactic is terror on peaceful Ukrainian cities."

"But he will not break Ukraine down," Kubela said in a tweet.

US President Joe Biden condemned the Russian missile strikes on Monday, saying that they "demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr. Putin's illegal war on the Ukrainian people."

The latest Russian attacks come after Ukrainian forces last month launched a lightning-fast counteroffensive in Moscow's nearly eight-month war with the country, resulting in them reclaiming vast swathes of territory from Russian occupation.

Comments / 26

tyler
5d ago

so bombing strategic enemy targets with high military value in enemy occupied territory is terrorism? his response to blow up playgrounds and v pedestrian bridges? you're a class act putin, way to go.

Reply(1)
10
L buckius
5d ago

putin is desperate because he is now being look at as a failure.Everyone seems to be turning on him.

Reply
17
Kaelyn Joy
5d ago

The more propaganda that is spread, the more Putin will realize we don't know anything. SMH. We shouldn't be speculating or really saying anything at all. This type of propaganda only makes it worse.

Reply
4
