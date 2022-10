It's time to find your teenage angst again.

Rock band Blink-182 announced a new album and world tour Tuesday morning.

The influential rockers will perform at Bridgestone Arena next summer.

The concert date is set for July 16.

Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom Delonge will be back for the first time in nearly a decade.

Tickets for the concert go on sale later this week.

