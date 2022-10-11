Board of Supervisors expected to discuss mental health service request

The Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss a variety of subjects, including multiple requests related to mental health services, on Tuesday, October 11th.

Behavioral Health and Recovery Services (BHRS) is requesting the Board's approval of a revenue memorandum. It will allow funding for the Bakersfield Police Communication Center, as well as their homeless co-response programs through June next year.

The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) Communications Program is meant for BHRS workers to provide mental health calls and determine the appropriate level of response required by both Behavioral Health and Bakersfield police. The homeless co-response program would be a similar collaborative effort between BHRS and the BPD that will handle reports of homelessness and public nuisances due to homelessness.

The requested funding is not to exceed the amount of $405,000.

Behavioral Health is also asking the Board of Supervisors to extend the support of increased access to mental health services for Kern County Superintendent of Schools' students and families. Currently, the support ends in August 2025. BHRS is asking to extend it through December 2026.