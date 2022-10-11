ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Board of Supervisors expected to discuss mental health service request

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4803nE_0iUQ79IJ00

The Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss a variety of subjects, including multiple requests related to mental health services, on Tuesday, October 11th.

Behavioral Health and Recovery Services (BHRS) is requesting the Board's approval of a revenue memorandum. It will allow funding for the Bakersfield Police Communication Center, as well as their homeless co-response programs through June next year.

The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) Communications Program is meant for BHRS workers to provide mental health calls and determine the appropriate level of response required by both Behavioral Health and Bakersfield police. The homeless co-response program would be a similar collaborative effort between BHRS and the BPD that will handle reports of homelessness and public nuisances due to homelessness.

The requested funding is not to exceed the amount of $405,000.

Behavioral Health is also asking the Board of Supervisors to extend the support of increased access to mental health services for Kern County Superintendent of Schools' students and families. Currently, the support ends in August 2025. BHRS is asking to extend it through December 2026.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

MICHAEL TURNIPSEED: Measure K is critically needed

This November, Kern County's unincorporated area voters have a consequential decision to make. A decision that will set a course for our county’s future, prosperity and quality of life. The Kern County Taxpayers Association joins with other community organizations across Kern County in support of Measure K, the Unincorporated Kern County Public Safety Vital Services/Local Control Measure.
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
Kern County, CA
Health
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Bakersfield, CA
Health
GV Wire

Hurtado Asks State AG Bonta to Intervene in Kern County Violence

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado sent a letter Thursday to California Attorney General Rob Bonta asking him to create a special task force to address criminal violence, including homicides, in Kern County. The Bakersfield Democrat wrote the letter after learning that McFarland High School had canceled its athletics events for the...
KERN COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Common Sense Public Safety: Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences and CDCR Resentencing

In June, the Globe spoke with Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward about the alarming effects of legislative efforts to remove and reduce violent criminal offenses in the state, undermining law enforcement. We discussed the repercussions of AB 333, the far-reaching fingers of the bill’s retroactive component, as well as the fallout of the strident effort to “reform” and undermine law enforcement in California.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Health Service#Homelessness#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#The Board Of Supervisors#Bhrs
KGET

18 students graduate from KCSO academy class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Bakersfield Californian

AG candidate Hochman campaigns in Bakersfield

The crime spiral starts small, California attorney general candidate Nathan Hochman said. A criminal goes into a store, steals just shy of $950 in goods from a small business and walks, not runs out, because the lawbreaker knows he won't be prosecuted. That leads to three people hitting a CVS,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy