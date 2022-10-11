Read full article on original website
Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!
You're invited to bring the family for a Halloween movie under the stars!(Photo by shaunl) (TAUNTON, MA) The Star Drive-In invites you to pack the car up with the entire family and head on down to a free Halloween movie under the stars!
iheart.com
Peabody's New North Shore Children's Museum Opens Saturday
PEABODY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — It will soon be play time for a new children's museum in Peabody. The North Shore Children's Museum is set to open at 10 Main Street on Saturday, and will feature 14 exhibits to fascinate young children ages 2-10. That includes a STEM room, an outer space room, and a doctor room — to name a few.
Watertown News
Watertown Had Five Home Sales This Week
Three condos and two 2-families were sold this week in Watertown. 170 Main St. APT 306, 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 653 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $365,000. 117-119 Winsor Ave., 5 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,374 sq. ft. 2 Family, Sold: $950,000. 101-103 Irving St., 8 bedroom 3 bathroom 2,900 sq. ft....
Watertown News
Healthy Watertown Grants Available from Community Foundation
The Watertown Community Foundation (WCF) announced the release of the Fall 2022 Healthy Watertown Grants to support organizations that work to create new or existing programs to keep our community healthy. A total of $10,000 will be distributed through these health grants. Past Healthy Grant awardees have included: Local food...
Former Whittier Farms farmhouse in Sutton sacrificed for firefighter training
SUTTON — Fire departments from Sutton, Millbury, Uxbridge and Auburn conducted a controlled burn of the old Whittier Farms farmhouse Saturday on Town Farm Road. The last dairy farm in Sutton, Whittier Farms was founded in 1945 by Robert and Harold Whittier. Whittier Farms later moved to its current...
universalhub.com
The turkey matador of Dorchester finds himself surrounded
Welcome to Dot files a dispatch this afternoon from Ocean Street in Dorchester, already known for the meanest turkeys in all of Boston:. Minding my own business on the porch, a car starts honking at the turkeys to move out of the street, they get riled up and chase a pedestrian who starts yelling at them and now he's been standing on this car for 10 minutes.
high-profile.com
Grand Opening Held for Emblem 120 in Woburn
Woburn, MA – Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc., announces the grand opening of Emblem 120, the company’s new 6-story, 289-unit luxury mid-rise apartment building in the northern Boston suburb of Woburn. Emblem 120’s construction began in 2020 and was completed in 2022, offering first occupancy in June of this year.
Watertown News
Lights on the Delta Shining in Honor of Indigenous Peoples Day
The following announcement was provided by Jennifer Wolfrum on behalf of members of the Pigsgusset Initiative:. As part of Watertown Celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day, the Watertown City Council proclaimed Monday, October 10th as Indigenous Peoples Day. Aligned with this Proclamation, Councilor Nicole Gardner asked the Department of Public Works to make the colors of the lights on the Delta to reflect a central aspect of Indigenous culture.
nshoremag.com
Mooo in Burlington Takes Diners on a Global Tour of World-Class Steak
The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
City asks volunteers, groups to stop distributing prepared meals around Mass. and Cass
“While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members.”. Boston officials are asking well-meaning members of the public and volunteer groups to stop distributing prepared meals and food to individuals around Mass. and Cass, the region’s epicenter of the addiction, homelessness, and mental health crises. The city...
Here’s the scariest haunted house in Mass. (and 5 more you should visit for fun)
Your guide to spooky fun this Halloween. Local Halloween fans are lucky to have a number of haunted houses within driving distance of Boston. Most of the attractions will elicit a shriek from young and old alike, but some houses are spookier than others, and some are downright frightening. So...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA
The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
Community Alert: Police warning Boston parents of kidnapping scam
BOSTON — Boston Police issued a community alert Saturday warning parents of a kidnapping scam. This alert comes after at least three parents of students who are enrolled in Boston public schools received phone calls from someone who tried to trick them into paying ransom by falsely claiming their children were in danger or had been kidnapped.
Watertown News
City’s New Trash & Recycling Rules & Fees Start This Week
The following information was provided by the City of Watertown:. The City of Watertown recently ratified the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan. This plan establishes the goal of a 30 percent statewide reduction in disposal tonnage between now and 2030. The Watertown Department of Public...
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester’s toughest neighborhood can be the best place to start a business
Editor’s note: This article is another installment of “Invisible Walls,” an ongoing joint project of the Granite State News Collaborative, NH Business Review and Business NH Magazine that describes how exclusionary zoning laws have reinforced areas of persistent poverty, impacting many aspects of community life, including crime, public health, affordable housing and access to economic opportunity in Manchester. The team used Manchester as a case study, but the same sorts of exclusionary zoning practices present in Manchester are common across the state, and likely have had similarly broad effects.
cohaitungchi.com
Boston in November: Weather, Best Time to Visit, 4 Best Areas to Stay in and Top 10 Things to Do
Boston, the capital of Massachusetts, is a vibrant city, brimming with visitors who visit this city for its charm, hustle-bustle, and of course, the out of the world baked beans! Digging a little deeper, by visiting the plethora of historical sites, one shall discover that Boston has a surprising history of wealth and influence in the States. If you plan to visit Boston in November, we recommend you have a well-rounded trip, with a quintessential blend of classic with contemporary. To help you plan it out, we have this comprehensive guide specially curated for a trip to Boston in November. So let’s get started!
Watertown News
City Auditor (Sort of) Retiring After Nearly 30 Years in Watertown
When he joined the then-Town of Watertown staff in 1994, Tom Tracy was one of the young kids on the block. He continued to work as the Town Auditor, now City Auditor, for nearly three decades and will retire at the end of this week — mostly. While he...
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
More cats and dogs from storm-ravaged Florida arrive in Mass. for adoption
The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have continued to rescue animals impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida over the past few weeks and now the two groups are coming together to rescue even more pets in need. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the organizations had vans on the ground at Bradley...
