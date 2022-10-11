Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. Oklahoma gamethread
The No. 22 Texas Longhorns are back in Austin and set for a game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Central on ABC and this is your gamethread.
Burnt Orange Nation
Initial thoughts from No. 22 Texas’ 24-21 win over Iowa State
That certainly wasn’t the prettiest game we’ve seen the Texas Longhorns play, but they came away win a win to mark their first three-game conference win streak under Steve Sarkisian. Here are a few initial thoughts from the Horns’ 24-21 win over the Cyclones. Texas found a...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas drops hype video ahead of home meeting with Iowa State
On Saturday morning, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns will host the Iowa State Cyclones in hopes of another stop of their revenge tour. The last time around, the Cyclones overcame a slow start to enjoy a 30-7 win, but the Horns enter as the favorites in hopes of a three-game conference win streak.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Big 12 is reportedly set to adopt scheduling format that includes Texas, Oklahoma in 2023, 2024
Someday, the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners will migrate to the SEC. There are folks out there who have estimated that could happen as soon as 2023, but according to a new Sports Illustrated report, that’s increasingly less likely to happen. SI reports that the Big 12 is almost...
Burnt Orange Nation
Roschon Johnson calls 24-21 Texas victory over Iowa State a ‘5-star win’
Two years ago, the Iowa State Cyclones scored the final 13 points in a 23-20 victory over the Texas Longhorns, prompting an infamous claim by running back Breece Hall that it was “five-star culture versus five-star players.”. In scoring the 27 unanswered points against the Longhorns last year in...
Burnt Orange Nation
BON roundtable and score predictions: Revisiting the Red River Shutout, previewing Iowa State
Oh man. Where do we even begin with this week’s roundtable? Hopefully, everyone has been blowin’ and goin’ after last week’s 49-0 victory over Oklahoma. A win over the desperate Sooners was expected, but I don’t think anyone thought it was going to be a record setting one. Is the firehose fully inserted into your mouth now? Or was Saturday’s result the product of a really really bad Oklahoma team?
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers JUCO DT Derick Hunter
The Texas Longhorns have extended an offer to Hinds (Miss) Community College defensive tackle Derick Hunter Jr, originally a Texas A&M signee from the 2019 recruiting class who picked the Aggies over Florida, Florida State, and Miami. Hunter redshirted his freshman year and then played in every game on special...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas climbs in AP Top 25 after win over Iowa State
After outlasting the Iowa State Cyclones (3-4, 0-4), 24-21, to snap a three-game skid against Matt Campbell’s program, the Texas Longhorns (5-2, 3-1) have taken a slight step forward in the latest AP Top 25, improving from No. 22 to No. 20. The Horns also saw improvement in the...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State advanced stats preview
The Texas Longhorns came to play in the Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners last week in the Cotton Bowl. Their 49-0 triumph was the most points Texas has ever scored in the rivalry and delivered Oklahoma their biggest shutout loss in history. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s play calling matched with quarterback Quinn Ewers’ amazing execution put the offense in full throttle. We also saw the defense seem to play at full intensity for the whole game, granted OU quarterback Davis Beville did not seem to pose a threat at any point during the game.
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook has a monster performance
Five-star wide receiver commit Johntay Cook has been a regular visitor to the end zone this season, but Friday night against Mansfield Lake Ridge the Texas Longhorns pledge took it to a new level. DeSoto put 86 points on the scoreboard last night, with 56 points coming in the first...
Burnt Orange Nation
Fearless Prediction - ISU
Matt Campbell said this was the best Texas team they've seen since he's been at ISU. Yet, ISU currently has a top 15 defense in the country. Sadly, they don't have the prolific offenses we're used to seeing. The good news is, ISU has already played Kansas and Kansas State. Both very low scoring games. I said last time that OU ended up being so bad and beaten up, that the RRR might not be a good gauge to know how good the Texas team is. Though when Texas plays a team so injured, we should shut them out. And we did. But I think now, this ISU game may tell us more than anything about what we have in this Texas team, and we'll get a good idea of how we play ISU vs how they played the likes of the Kansas teams.
Burnt Orange Nation
Wheemers: ANNUAL TRIP DKR - BLUEBONNET CAFE
Wheemers is back in the house. Wut wut. A force field of resultant pies is about to hit Austin. I see. I feel. I know. You may meet me in person if there’s own place can find me. But I think thee cannot. Today, we will see Iowa State...
Burnt Orange Nation
Steve Sarkisian provides injury updates on three Texas players
The Texas Longhorns suffered several injuries against the Iowa State Cyclones in Saturday’s 24-21 win, including an impactful injury sustained by junior cornerback Ryan Watts, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game that all three players injured — sophomore left guard Hayden Conner and junior safety Jerrin Thompson, in addition to Watts — all suffered stingers.
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch No. 22 Texas vs. Iowa State: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more
After struggling to open conference play, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns are back in rhythm, after the return of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers ignited the offense to a 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Now, Texas has an opportunity to not only avenge one of last year’s most embarrassing losses,...
Burnt Orange Nation
Wide Right & Natty Lite Q&A: Iowa State needs to find rhythm
The Iowa State Cyclones are riding a three-game win streak over the Texas Longhorns, dating back the narrow win in Ames in 2019. Much of what made up those teams have moved on, so the Cyclones are looking to recreate that magic and keep the streak alive, while snapping their three-game Big 12 losing streak in the process.
