Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
Did You Know Amarillo Once Called Itself “The Friendly City”?
Amarillo goes by, and has gone by, several nicknames. Depending on how old you are, what part of town you grew up in, whether you were born here or not; it all influences how you see Amarillo. That being said, once in a while one of these nicknames will surprise me.
Tour Llano Cemetery and Hear The Amazing Historical Stories
Have you ever wanted to tour the Llano Cemetery? Well here's your chance. Llano Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in Amarillo. It started in 1888 when the Morrow family was passing through the area and their 24-year-old daughter Lillian died. They buried her on a piece of land owned by T.B. Hattie Clisbee.
Is There an End in Sight for the Trashy Mess in Amarillo?
It's been a while since our dumpsters started getting emptied just once a week. An employee shortage caused this mess in the first place. Since the announcement came out in July that we were going to one time a week dumpster emptying it's been a literal mess. I knew that...
Storming The Capitol A Family Affair For Borger Residents
January 6th was a dark day in America, no matter how you look at it. Whether you agreed or disagreed with what was happening at the Capitol the day people stormed it, you have to admit it was a moment in United States history that was unparalleled. We had never...
KFDA
Good News: Amarillo resident brings a needed uplift with Halloween decorations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In southwest Amarillo, there is a yard absolutely packed full of Halloween decorations. The festive creation results from an endeavor brought by some new neighbors in Amarillo. “It’s been a labor of love for many years and we just want to share it with the city...
Leonard Farms is Ready to Scare the Heck Out of You in Amarillo
The Halloween season is all about being scared. Well, that and candy of course. We watch a ton of horror movies. We decorate our homes for trick-or-treaters. We, of course, make sure we have plenty of candy for them as well. We look for fun family activities to keep us...
Watching the Stages of Amarillo’s Blue Sky Mural Recreation
One of the things I do a lot when I am not at work is walking around Amarillo. I am helping a friend train for a sixty-mile walk she is doing next month to raise money to put an end to breast cancer. When we are walking around Amarillo we...
Local Mural Brings a Smile and Tear to Amarillo
There is no doubt that murals have become a huge thing here in Amarillo. You can drive all over town and see these works of art all over different businesses in different parts of our city. I think they really are cool. We even have festivals that highlight the new...
Here Are Two Reasons Why Amarillo Is Really Bad At Keeping Secrets
Amarillo is a fascinating place when you first arrive. There's half-buried cars, murals everywhere, and more than a few urban legends. There's even some "secrets" for you to uncover. Except, Amarillo is really bad at keeping secrets and here are two good examples. It Defeats The Purpose If Everyone Knows...
The Locker Room: Scores and highlights for Oct. 14, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is Week 7 of high school football on the High Plains. You can check here for all of your scores and highlights. Don’t forget to watch The Locker Room live right here at 11:30 p.m., or on Fox 14. Did you miss it live? We’ll have a full replay of all […]
3 Places Worth Visiting Within Driving Distance of Amarillo
Although Amarillo is cheap and home to many, there are only so many things to do for its residents. The Sod Poodles are out of season, Cinergy can get a bit expensive, and you can only visit Cadillac Ranch so many times before it becomes commonplace. However, one of the best parts about living in Amarillo is that we live around the center of the southwest, meaning that in terms of travel you have plenty of options.
Amarillo, October 16 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Amarillo. The West Plains High School volleyball team will have a game with Randall High School on October 15, 2022, 20:00:00. The West Plains High School volleyball team will have a game with Randall High School on October 15, 2022, 21:00:00.
Stealing from Amarillo’s Market Street? Not on Their Watch
Market Street is where I do all of my grocery shopping. So when I go in and they change something I tend to notice. The change that I noticed when I went in to do my shopping yesterday was noticed right away. Every cart in the store had a new...
California Burrito? You Can Find This Rare Deliciousness in Amarillo!
I love it when you're sitting in a group setting and all of a sudden you learn about something new that you didn't know existed. I found out about something new and I want one. I was introduced verbally to something that sounds so delicious that I want 5 of...
Have You Seen The Weird Strobe Light In The Amarillo Sky?
When you see something strange that doesn't seem normal, your brain tends to take you in weird directions to process what you are seeing. A few months ago, we told you about alien sightings in Amarillo over the years. The sightings came in different forms and different lights so that's why I wonder.
Slug Bugs Will be Taking Over Amarillo This Saturday
Nothing brings you back to your childhood faster than seeing a Slug Bug on the road. You know when you are able to punch your brother or sister and get away with it by screaming "Slug Bug." Oh, how much fun that was growing up. We would hunt the streets...
Lights, Camera, Action? Amarillo Sports Fields Getting Upgraded.
As Kids Inc. continues to conjure up funds to build out the Rockrose sports complex, the current fields of Amarillo still continue to host events and games. Unfortunately, many of the city sports facilities are in MAJOR need of an upgrade. Playing every week on the baseball fields around the...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department receives new attachments for bomb robot
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After at least 15 years the Amarillo Police Department has a new bomb robot with four new attachments and more on the way. The new bomb robot was received earlier this year. The department has received four attachments for it so it can provide safety for the community and our officers in new ways.
Teen driver was ‘drinking alcohol’ in deadly crash, DPS says
Two Portales residents were killed in a crash on Interstate 27 about three miles south of Amarillo on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
TxDOT: Impacted roads open in Hereford after wreck
Update (5:43 p.m.) Officials with TxDOT Amarillo said that as of 5:40 p.m., the accident is cleared in Hereford and the impacted roads are back open. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation released information on a wreck in Hereford Thursday afternoon. According to a […]
