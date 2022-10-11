VTech's Adorable Paw Patrol Tablets, Smart Watches & More Are up to 60% Off for Amazon's Early Access Sale

As parents, sometimes it feels like we have two choices: keep our kids blissfully and quietly occupied and feel guilty (are we turning their little brains to mush?!), or work with them on something that will engage their minds, but think the whole time about what else we could be doing (that laundry wrinkling in the dryer isn’t gonna fold itself). Luckily for our kids — and, let’s be real, for us — VTech toys are here to save us from the Mom Guilt. And even better? There are so many amazing sales on VTech’s most popular learning toys for Amazon Prime Day !

VTech was founded way back in 1976, so it's no wonder that they've perfected the balance between education and fun — after all, they're literal pioneers in the electronic learning toy category.

VTech Pull and Sing Puppy

An adorable pup that no one has to clean up after? Yes please! The VTech Pull and Sing Puppy encourages language growth and skill development through music (60+ songs!), words, lights, and sounds. From cause and effect to numbers, body parts, and colors, walking this puppy is definitely educational and engaging, perfect for kids ages 6-36 months.

VTech KidiZoom Smart Watch DX2

Available in five stylish and kid-approved colors and perfectly sized for little wrists, the VTech KidiZoom Smart Watch DX2 is super cool. This thing does so much besides just tell time: kids can take picture and videos (plus customize them and turn them into watch faces via the Silly Me app!), track steps, and play high-tech games like Monster Detector. Plus, it features an alarm and calendar to help kids learn responsibility, scheduling, and planning ahead. (Ages 4+)

VTech Switch and Go Velociraptor Helicopter

It may be hard to say “Velociraptor helicopter” five times fast, but it’s easy to have a blast with this futuristic dino that transforms into a rescue-ready helicopter! The VTech Switch and Go Velociraptor Helicopter has 70+ sounds and phrases to enhance fun and imaginative playtime … but we like that it’s simple to transform, so you won’t be having to do it for your kid every two minutes. And it’s 63% off right now! Woohoo!

VTech Click and Count Remote

Is your toddler always stealing the remote? The solution is simple: get them their very own so they don’t have to swipe yours! The VTech Click and Count Remote looks just like a real TV remote, but introduces colors, numbers, and shapes via 10 colorful buttons and interactive role play.

VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker

Learning to walk has never been so fun! The VTech Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker features a detachable learning panel so that pre-walkers can play on the floor while they discover shapes, numbers, colors, and more with a whole host of barnyard friends. Then when they’re ready for those first steps, you can attach the panel to the walker for educational playtime on the go!

VTech PAW Patrol Learning Tablet

If there’s one thing kids love, it’s a tablet — and the VTech PAW Patrol Learning Tablet is durable, educational, and made just for little hands. Kids ages 3-6 can have fun with enriching activities that teach math, phonics, spelling, typing, letters, patterns, the weather, and more … with their favorite PAW Patrol characters, of course!

VTech Crinkle and Roar Lion

This friendly, cuddly little lion does double-duty as a snuggle buddy and a learning activity! The VTech Crinkle and Roar Lion uses over 50 melodies, phrases, and sounds to keep babies learning — while the crinkly feet, textured rings, ribbon tags, and baby-safe mirror provide tactile stimulation.

VTech Smart Shots Sports Center

This Amazon-exclusive VTech Smart Shots Sports Center helps your little superstar-in-the-making develop motor skills and brainpower! Whether they’re kicking the soccer ball into the toddler-sized goal or dunking the basketball into the hoop, they’ll be enthralled by the animated light-up scoreboard and variety of buttons that introduce early learning concepts through 50+ songs, sounds, and phrases.

VTech Musical Rhymes Book

The VTech Musical Rhymes Book is like your kiddo’s favorite nursery rhyme book, enhanced with electronic technology! With six classic nursery rhymes and big, bright, easy-to-turn pages, kids ages 6 months through 3 years will love the interactive songs, sounds, and phrases. Five piano buttons help teach instruments and colors, and you can toggle between learning mode and music mode too!

VTech Sort and Discover Drum

Is there a toy more classic than the shape sorter? We’ve all played with one at some point during our early childhood years! The VTech Sort and Discover Drum takes all the best aspects of a shape sorter — shape recognition and motor skills — and jazzes them up with captivating lights, sounds, and songs.

