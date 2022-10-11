A local teen was cited after a vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle and a house Wednesday afternoon in south Salina. Wayne Jackson, 18, of Salina, was northbound on Edward Street in a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when he failed to yield at the E. Magnolia Road stop sign and attempted to turn left, striking an eastbound 2012 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old Salina boy, and then a house in the 2300 block of Edward Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.

