Saline County reopens Woodward Road
The Saline County Road and Bridge Department on Friday announced that Woodward Road from E. Country Club Road to E. Crawford Street has been reopened.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 16
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No image available. NAME: Came, Kyle Allen; 23; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under...
Beer spills onto Kansas highway after truck flips
SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – Drivers had to deal with delays Tuesday morning after a semi-tractor trailer loaded with beer rolled onto its side. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, troopers were called to milepost 79 in the southbound lanes of I-135 in south Saline County just before 7 a.m. Authorities didn’t report any injuries and […]
Car strikes another and a house in south Salina; teen driver cited
A local teen was cited after a vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle and a house Wednesday afternoon in south Salina. Wayne Jackson, 18, of Salina, was northbound on Edward Street in a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when he failed to yield at the E. Magnolia Road stop sign and attempted to turn left, striking an eastbound 2012 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old Salina boy, and then a house in the 2300 block of Edward Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
SUV strikes car in central Salina, flees the scene Wednesday
Police are investigating a hit-and-run wreck in central Salina Wednesday evening. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by a 74-year-old Salina man was westbound on W. Crawford Street and stopped at the S. Santa Fe Avenue intersection when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. That vehicle was described as a white SUV.
Fake prescription pills cause more overdoses in Kansas, police respond with warning
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas law enforcement agency is warning residents to be on the lookout for fake-pressed prescription pills that may contain fentanyl. The Riley County Police Department announced Friday it’s investigating two additional overdoses it believes are linked to these pills. This brings the number of fentanyl-related overdoses to six since August, […]
Similar burglaries in 2 counties lead to arrest of Salina man
A Salina man has been arrested in connection to burglary cases in both Saline County and Dickinson County. In mid-September, a number of items were reported missing from a property in the 4100 block of E. North Street. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said items missing included the following. Glass...
Salina police make 2 arrests in multiple vehicle theft, stolen vehicle cases
Two teens have been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle burlaries and stolen vehicle cases. In a release issued this afternoon, the Salina Police Department noted that between Oct. 3 and Thursday, department personnel had investigated 24 vehicle burglaries and several vehicle thefts. "Most, if not all, of the burglaries...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson
More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
Blue Beacon Inc. to participate in upcoming drill
Blue Beacon Inc., in collaboration with local first responders, will be conducting a drill Monday afternoon. The drill is a joint effort between Blue Beacon, Saline County Emergency Management, the Saline County Sheriff's Office, the Salina Police Department, Salina Police Department Emergency Communications Center, Salina Fire Department Emergency Medical Services, and Salina Regional Health Center.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 8-14
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: FARRIS, NEVIN ALVIN; 46; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: KEYSER, RYAN...
Sheriff: Kansas bank robbery suspect captured at motel
MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
Crimestoppers seeks tips about gunshots in west-central Salina
On Oct. 7, 2022, at 11:42 p.m., officers with the Salina Police Department responded to the 400 block of S. Phillips Avenue, Salina, in regard to multiple gunshots being fired. On arrival, officers found a home had been impacted by multiple bullets. No one was injured by the gunfire. Based...
Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
Salina City Commission to consider naming proposal for downtown stage
A bullying prevention proclamation, naming the downtown stage, synthetic turf, and an executive session are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
3 teens arrested after gun fired toward Salina high school
Salina police have taken three teenagers into custody after an investigation into a gun that was discharged at Salina South High School.
Man with active warrants flees traffic stop, later ends up in jail
A man who fled from a north Salina traffic stop was later found himself in the Saline County Jail. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a deputy stopped a car in the 400 block of N. Broadway Boulevard at approximately 10:08 p.m Wednesday after it made a wide turn. When the vehicle came to a stop, the passenger, identified as Brian Cleveland, 20, jumped out and fled on foot.
