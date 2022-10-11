ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 16

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No image available. NAME: Came, Kyle Allen; 23; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under...
KSNT News

Beer spills onto Kansas highway after truck flips

SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – Drivers had to deal with delays Tuesday morning after a semi-tractor trailer loaded with beer rolled onto its side. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, troopers were called to milepost 79 in the southbound lanes of I-135 in south Saline County just before 7 a.m. Authorities didn’t report any injuries and […]
Salina Post

Car strikes another and a house in south Salina; teen driver cited

A local teen was cited after a vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle and a house Wednesday afternoon in south Salina. Wayne Jackson, 18, of Salina, was northbound on Edward Street in a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when he failed to yield at the E. Magnolia Road stop sign and attempted to turn left, striking an eastbound 2012 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old Salina boy, and then a house in the 2300 block of Edward Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
KSN News

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
Salina Post

SUV strikes car in central Salina, flees the scene Wednesday

Police are investigating a hit-and-run wreck in central Salina Wednesday evening. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by a 74-year-old Salina man was westbound on W. Crawford Street and stopped at the S. Santa Fe Avenue intersection when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. That vehicle was described as a white SUV.
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Rolling Hills Zoo is hiring restaurant staff

Do you love preparing great food and making people smile? Then Rolling Hills Zoo has a position for you!. Rolling Hills Zoo is seeking an energetic individual who enjoys cooking and is eager to provide excellent customer service to our Zoo guests. This position has a flexible work schedule and would include some weekends. We will train the right person.
KSNT News

Fake prescription pills cause more overdoses in Kansas, police respond with warning

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas law enforcement agency is warning residents to be on the lookout for fake-pressed prescription pills that may contain fentanyl. The Riley County Police Department announced Friday it’s investigating two additional overdoses it believes are linked to these pills. This brings the number of fentanyl-related overdoses to six since August, […]
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson

More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
Salina Post

Blue Beacon Inc. to participate in upcoming drill

Blue Beacon Inc., in collaboration with local first responders, will be conducting a drill Monday afternoon. The drill is a joint effort between Blue Beacon, Saline County Emergency Management, the Saline County Sheriff's Office, the Salina Police Department, Salina Police Department Emergency Communications Center, Salina Fire Department Emergency Medical Services, and Salina Regional Health Center.
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 8-14

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: FARRIS, NEVIN ALVIN; 46; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: KEYSER, RYAN...
Salina Post

Sheriff: Kansas bank robbery suspect captured at motel

MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
KSNT News

Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
Salina Post

Salina City Commission to consider naming proposal for downtown stage

A bullying prevention proclamation, naming the downtown stage, synthetic turf, and an executive session are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Salina Post

Man with active warrants flees traffic stop, later ends up in jail

A man who fled from a north Salina traffic stop was later found himself in the Saline County Jail. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a deputy stopped a car in the 400 block of N. Broadway Boulevard at approximately 10:08 p.m Wednesday after it made a wide turn. When the vehicle came to a stop, the passenger, identified as Brian Cleveland, 20, jumped out and fled on foot.
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Rolling Hills Zoo hiring Landscape, Maintenance staff

Do you enjoy working outdoors and would like to take care of a 65-acre oasis? Rolling Hills Zoo is accepting applications for full-time and seasonal landscape positions. The right candidates will have the opportunity to work in a beautiful zoological park with a wide variety of plants and trees. This is a full-time position with excellent benefits. Pay is commensurate with experience.
