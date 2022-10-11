Read full article on original website
Free breakfast on Veterans Day
Local businesses are joining forces to offer a free breakfast for veterans and their families on Veterans Day. It’s called Breakfast for a Hero and will be held at the Best Western Premier in Alton on Friday November 11 from 8-10am. Claywell Asset Management-Raymond James in Godfrey is spearheading...
Jackie Blasingim
Jackie Ellain Blasingim, 74, of East Alton, passed away at 8:26 a.m., Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born on October 25, 1947 in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was the daughter of the late Calvin C. and Doris M. (Cook) Marshall. Jackie...
Joyce Yost
Joyce Ann Yost, 79, of East Alton, passed away at 8:35 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her residence. Her family was by her side. She was born on September 2, 1943 in Alton. Joyce was the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Phillips) Davis. Charles L. Yost and...
Grafton officers thanked by Crimestoppers
Two police officers from Grafton were recently honored by the Crimestoppers organization in Calhoun County. Grafton Police Chief Eric Spanton and Officer Jim Wetzstein were recognized for their role in saving the life of a man who suffered a heart attack back on August 25th. Grafton officers blocked traffic and...
Memorial brick dedication at Wood River VFW
A local scout will be the center of attention this (Saturday) afternoon at a brick ceremony in Wood River. The public is invited to the Wood River VFW between 2 – 6pm to honor the work of Grant Kolesa. Glenn Heimer helped with the project. He tells The Big...
10-14-22 Roxana vs East Alton Wood River Football
Your browser does not support the audio element. Brent Burklund and Nick Darr on the call for Roxana Shells and EAWR Oilers football!
Wood River to host Chili Cook-Off
The Wood River Economic Development Group plans to resurrect an event held long ago in the city as it plays host to a Chili Cook-Off in a couple of weeks. Planned for October 29, there are currently 16 teams registered for the event that will run from 2-6pm that day in Central Park and organizers say they are in line with health department guidelines.
Kids get free dental care
The SIU School of Dental Medicine in Alton opened its doors last Monday for the 17th annual Give Kids a Smile Day. Free comprehensive dental care was provided to 129 children between the ages of 3-13 and more than $61,000 worth of care was provided for free. The care provided...
Supply chain issues impact Alton Starbucks
Construction on a Starbucks that is planned for where the Alton Shop ‘n Save gas station once operated is still expected to begin soon, but the project has suffered some delays. Originally the hope was to get dirt moving months ago, but soil contamination issues had to be rectified first.
PHOTOS: Roxana vs. EAWR volleyball "Digging For a Cure" match
The two teams raised more than $12,000 for Riverbend Relay For Life through Thursday night's event. The Shells won the match 2-0.
