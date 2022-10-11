ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nekoma, ND

Comments / 1

Related
740thefan.com

Devils Lake voters reject two proposals at special election

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – Voters in the Devils Lake School District have soundly defeated two ballot proposals in a special election. A plan to issue nearly $32 million worth of bonds to cover construction of a new middle school, along with an addition to an elementary school received about 47 percent of the vote. 60 percent was required for the proposal to pass.
DEVILS LAKE, ND
KNOX News Radio

NDHP identifies victims of accidents in Pembina, Rolette Counties

Authorities have identified a Drayton (ND) man who died in a Wednesday morning crash in Pembina County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Kyle Watts was driving a pickup that collided with a sugar beet truck on County Road 3 shortly before 4:30 AM. Watts was ejected from the...
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fatal crash in Pembina County leaves one dead

PEMBINA CO., N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man died Wednesday morning after a head on collision near Glasston, ND. Authorities say he was driving westbound when he crossed the center line into the eastbound lane. In the eastbound lane, 31-year-old, Ty Smith, was driving a farm dump truck hauling...
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy