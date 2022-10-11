Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Devils Lake voters reject two proposals at special election
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – Voters in the Devils Lake School District have soundly defeated two ballot proposals in a special election. A plan to issue nearly $32 million worth of bonds to cover construction of a new middle school, along with an addition to an elementary school received about 47 percent of the vote. 60 percent was required for the proposal to pass.
Drayton man killed, 1 hurt in farm truck-car crash in Pembina County
GLASSTON, ND (KXNET) — One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a head-on crash near Glasston in Pembina County. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Kyle Watts, Drayton, was traveling west on County Road 3 when he apparently veered into the eastbound lane of traffic, hitting a farm dump truck. Watts was ejected […]
KNOX News Radio
valleynewslive.com
