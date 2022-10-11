Read full article on original website
trooper
5d ago
They Don't Give a Description of the Suspect. So I Assume He's Black or Hispanic because if was White They Would have Said That
Reply(1)
5
#1 Baby
5d ago
I live 3 blocks from there, it’s insane !! Bullets don’t have a name, I could have been doing my daily walk and gotten hit, WOW just wow
Reply(2)
2
Related
Police Outsmart Gunman Trying To Flee Through Window After Jersey City Shootout
A 35-year-old Jersey City man who thought he'd be able to escape police by jumping out a window after a shootout was outsmarted by officers already canvassing the scene, authorities said. Police responding to reports of shots fired at MLK Drive and Wilkinson Avenue found Dawkins and another man shooting...
queenoftheclick.com
jcitytimes.com
Police Search for Shootout Participants, Woman Reportedly Caught in Crossfire Yesterday
Yesterday afternoon, police were searching for an individuals involved in a shootout on Wilkinson Avenue in Greenville. As a crowd assembled beyond the yellow police tape on the closed off street, a man who did not wish to give his name reported hearing approximately four gunshots. For over an hour,...
theobserver.com
KPD: Man we were driving to Harrison (as a courtesy) was wearing gloves & drinking Red Bull he stole from Walgreens
On Oct. 4 at 8:55 a.m., Officers Sean Podolski and Nicole Cain were dispatched to a report of a man arguing with patrons inside a bakery near 244 Kearny Ave. The officers failed to find the man inside the bakery. But upon leaving, he approached them on the street wearing gloves and carrying a can of Monster energy drink in his jacket pocket. The man, later identified as Clifton J. Rhines, 30, of Newark, told the officers he had been too loud inside the bakery so he left. Rhines then asked for a ride to Harrison. With the weather being poor, Officer Podolski tried to oblige him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: 4 total shootings related to recent Long Branch violence
News 12 is now learning there were four shootings in the Long Branch area that left four people injured and disrupted after-school activities.
Trenton, NJ man with gang-linked gun sentenced for 2021 shooting
TRENTON — A 19-year-old city resident has been sentenced to eight years behind bars for firing bullets into a moving vehicle following an altercation inside a deli last fall. Kevion Watkins had pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault for the incident that left one individual with a gunshot wound...
Ex-Con Gets 10 Years As Accomplice To Still-Unidentified Killer Of Beloved Paterson DoorDasher
An ex-con was sentenced to a plea-bargained 10 years in state prison for his role in the cold-blooded killing of a DoorDash driver as she made a delivery in Paterson three years ago, authorities said. Authorities haven’t said whether Quadir Whitaker, 37, of East Orange has cooperated with their attempts...
Manhattan subway attacker chokes man after failing to steal his phone
Police are searching for a man who started choking a 49-year-old commuter at a Manhattan subway station on Friday after he failed to steal his phone.
Teen stabbed, robbed after getting into dispute on SI MTA bus: NYPD
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed and robbed after getting into an argument on a Staten Island bus earlier this month, police said.
2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting
Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say.
Paterson man wounded in Chadwick Street shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on Chadwick Street on Thursday afternoon. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on Chadwick and Braun streets at around 2:29 p.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police continue to...
Paterson, NJ, Police Shooting Leaves Carjacking Suspect Dead
PATERSON — An investigation has been launched after a Paterson cop shot and killed a man during a series of attempted carjackings, according to the Attorney General's Office. The accused carjacker was shot shortly before 4:30 PM on Monday, officials said. His identity has not yet been publicly released.
Four Edison police officers indicted in alleged no-show jobs scheme
An internal affairs investigation found that the officers were involved in a scheme to get paid for off-duty jobs they did not go to, according to investigators.
Police investigating 3 shootings in 9-hour span in New Jersey town
Police say they could be connected, but the violence is disrupting school activities -- including the homecoming game at the high school.
BANG BANG: Three Wounded In Sudden Series Of Paterson Shootings
Three men were wounded in separate shootings in Paterson less than 18 hours apart, authorities confirmed. A 27-year-old city man was shot in the leg near the corner of Carroll and Fulton streets shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
News 12
Multiple New Jersey schools swatted with hoax active shooter calls
At least eight districts across New Jersey were put into lockdown on Friday after receiving threatening phone calls. Police departments in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold, Hamilton, Hardyston, Jackson, Newark and Jackson received calls that there were shooting incidents at schools in those towns. The schools were placed on lockdowns and shelters in place. The calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes. No shootings occurred.
Man shot in arm on empty school bus in Brooklyn
A man was shot in the arm while on an empty school bus in Brooklyn Thursday morning, authorities said.
FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
Teen dies after being shot on the subway in Queens
A dispute between two groups of teens on a subway train ended in gunfire that left a 15-year-old boy dead in Queens, police said.
PURSUIT (UPDATE): Paramus Officer Injured, Two Police Cars Damaged, Newark Thieves Seized
UPDATE: An overnight stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash that sent a Paramus police officer to the hospital, three Newark thieves to jail and two department cruisers to the shop, authorities said. Police from Saddle River and Hillsdale began pursuing a stolen 2022 Mercedes GLS 450 and a tandem...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
66K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 5