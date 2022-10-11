Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
1 hospitalized following grain truck vs. pickup crash
HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person was hospitalized following a grain truck vs. pickup truck crash near Castlewood Saturday. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on SD Highway 22. The driver of the pickup truck was pinned in the...
27-year-old driver killed in collision with semi in southwestern Minnesota
A driver was killed in Pipestone County Thursday morning after being in a collision with a semi truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Camry was being driven on Highway 30 in Burke Township just before 7 a.m., when it crossed the center line and crashed into the semi near 150th Avenue.
One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
South Dakota hoax active shooter calls confirmed
At around 8:45 a.m. on October 13, the Brookings Police Department received a call from a male, with what is described in a release as a foreign accent, of an active shooter at the Brookings High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gowatertown.net
Brothers arrested after gunshots fired in Henry
HENRY, S.D.–Two brothers were arrested in Henry Thursday night after gunshots were fired within the city limits. Codington County Chief Deputy Brent Solum says officers were dispatched to the 600-block of 2nd Street at 10:45. Deputies talked to a homeowner, 39 year-old Levi Foley, and discovered his brother, 34...
KELOLAND TV
1 dead following explosion in Clear Lake
DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after an explosion northeast of Clear Lake. According to the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion happened outside the Tech Ord building around 2 p.m. Monday. Officials say no one else was hurt in the incident. Tech Ord produces...
gowatertown.net
Woman arrested following vehicle pursuit in Codington County
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Watertown woman faces a long list of charges after leading Codington County deputies on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday night. It began just after 10:30 when a deputy observed a black Chevy Impala traveling southbound near mile marker 180 on Interstate 29, without a license plate, and weaving on the highway.
gowatertown.net
Fire damages building along Watertown’s Highway 212
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Thursday afternoon fire damaged a building containing several businesses along Highway 212 in Watertown. The fire call came in about 4:00 p.m. to a building that houses Labbie’s Sports Bar and Grill, Bruggeman Insurance and Roseabella Boutique. The fire was contained to one corner of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted in round of ‘swatting calls’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple police departments across South Dakota received a round of “swatting calls” Thursday morning. A caller claimed an active shooter threatened local high schools as a hoax to draw a large police presence. Officers responded to the Mitchell Senior High School,...
willmarradio.com
Hastings man killed in crash with truck near Pipestone
(Pipestone MN-) A Hastings man was killed in a car-truck collision near Pipestone yesterday morning. The state patrol says it was reported at 6:54 a.m. on Highway 30 about 6 miles east of Pipestone. A car driven by 27-year-old Arthur Stephen of Hastings was eastbound on Highway 30 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound truck. Stephen was killed, and the truck driver, 40-year-old Ryan Schuur of Chandler was not hurt.
willmarradio.com
Trucker hurt in rollover near Appleton
(Appleton MN-) A truck driver was hurt when his rig left Highway 119 in Lac Qui Parle County and rolled onto it's side early this morning. The state patrol says it happened around 1 a.m. on 119 near 340th Street, about 2 miles southwest of Appleton. 37-year-old Nicholas Wrobleski of Holloway was taken to the Appleton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
gowatertown.net
Man sustains minor injuries in crash west of Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A man had minor injuries in a single vehicle crash nine miles west of Watertown over the weekend. The crash happened around 8:30 Saturday night at the intersection of 445th Avenue and 168th Street. The 67 year-old man was eastbound when the pickup went into the ditch and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Running a commercial garden for 45 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Sanderson spends a lot of time driving around, seeing how things are growing. “Everyday is new and different. You go out and look at the garden and say ‘I swear this couldn’t have happened overnight.’” said Jan. He...
SDSU cheerleader on road to recovery after amputation
A South Dakota State University cheerleader is on the path to recovery after having part of her leg amputated last week due to a rare condition.
Friday Scoreboard – October 14
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here: MLB PLAYOFFS Guardians 4, Yankees 2 F/10 Phillies 9, Braves 1 COLLEGE SOCCER SDSU 1, Oral Roberts 0 Augustana 2, St. Cloud State 0 COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL Augustana 3, Minot State 0 SOUTH DAKOTA PREP FOOTBALL Aberdeen Central 29, Yankton 7 Alcester-Hudson 36, Irene-Wakonda […]
agdaily.com
Farming accident claims the life of farmer; another accident injures child
Farmers and ranchers participate in one of the most hazardous industries around, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but that doesn’t make it any easier when tragic tractor accidents happen. Edward Gary Wyfels of Marshall died in a farm implement accident at 2:41 p.m. Oct. 3, 2022. Just days prior, on September 30, a tractor pulling a grain trailer struck and injured a young child in Iowa.
ESPN
North Dakota State, South Dakota State and the tale of the Dakota Marker
It's just a big ol' block of stone. It isn't sculpted. It's not bronzed or dipped in gold. It hasn't been carved into the image of a football or a dude carrying a football. There are no corporate logos. Just simple black block letters embossed into three sides of the rectangular rock, reading "S.D.", "N.D." and "190 M."
KEYC
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident
LYON COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man died following a farming accident in Lyon County. County Sheriff officials responded Monday to a report of a farmer injured on the 2400 block of County Road 35. The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
KELOLAND SportsZone – Friday, October 14
This week's show features eleven games from across South Dakota and Iowa. Five top-ranked teams are in this week's SportsZone.
Comments / 0