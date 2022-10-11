Read full article on original website
Sawyer County Man Sentenced For OWI Causing Injury
SAWYER COUNTY -- (DrydenWire) -- Van Kirk Loren Fairbanks, of Ojibwa, WI, has changed his plea and been sentenced on charges that were filed against him following a December 2021 incident during which Fairbanks struck and injured a person with his vehicle while he was intoxicated. The Sawyer County Sheriff’s...
17-Year-Old Charged With Robbery, Fleeing Law Enforcement
(DrydenWire) -- Felony charges including robbery and fleeing law enforcement have been filed against 17-year-old Jordan Hollenbeck following law enforcement’s investigation into a July 2022 incident. On July 31, 2022, shortly after 8p, a Ladysmith Police Officer responded to a residence in the City of Ladysmith, Wisconsin, regarding allegations...
Northwest Wisconsin Postal Worker Accused of Stealing Mail
BARRON, WI (WSAU) — A postal worker from Barron County is accused of stealing Menard’s rebate checks from residents instead of delivering them as promised. Joshua Copas is accused of taking an undisclosed number of checks out of the mail between April 7th and May 30th. If found guilty he could serve up to five years in federal prison.
Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
Jury Acquits Shell Lake Man On Charges Of Threat To Officer, 5th Offense OWI; Found Guilty On Minor Charges
WASHBURN COUNTY -- Jeremiah Lehmann, of Shell Lake, WI, has been acquitted by a Jury on felony charges including Threat to an Officer, and OWI 5th Offense, and has been sentenced on Misdemeanor charges including Resisting an Officer. Lehmann was arrested and charged following an incident that occurred in January...
Arrest Made In Duluth Shooting Incident
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Cloquet Police on Wednesday arrested a 23 year old man in connection with a shooting in Duluth on Saturday. The shooting, in the 100 block of West 1st Street, left one person with a non-life threatening injury. Charges of 2nd degree assault, reckless discharge of...
Duluth Police Release Details About Weekend Downtown Shooting
DULUTH, Minn. — Four days after a shooting in downtown Duluth, the Duluth Police Department released details about it Wednesday evening, and the announcement came with news of an arrest. A 23-year-old man was arrested by Cloquet police Wednesday in connection with the shooting. The victim is a 19-year-old...
Young man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pine County
A young man and woman were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pine County in the early hours of Saturday morning. The Pine County Sheriff's Office says the crash at Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road South West in Pine City left a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
Help Superior, Wisconsin Police ID Four People Regarding Keyport Liquor Incident
Something went down outside of the Keyport Liquor store at the beginning of this week and now the Superior Police Department is reaching out to the public for help. Keyport Liquor is located at 1900 Belknap Street and Superior police hope the public can help them identify four individuals who may have been at the location at the time of the incident.
Man Sentenced For Convictions From Single-Vehicle Crash In Burnett County
BURNETT COUNTY -- (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Richard Wylie on convictions stemming from an incident from an October 2021 Burnett County single-vehicle rollover crash. The crash occurred on State Road 77 near Tower Road on October 15, 2021. Burnett County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call stating that an...
Second teen girl dies from injuries suffered in Barron County crash
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- A second teenage girl has died from injuries she suffered in a crash in western Wisconsin Monday.Four teens total were involved in the single-vehicle crash. A 14-year-old girl died Tuesday morning from her injuries, and on Thursday, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said a 15-year-old girl has also died.Another 14-year-old girl was in stable condition with a serious arm injury as of Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's department said. The 16-year-old boy who was driving is in custody. Investigators believe he was impaired at the time of the crash.Officials say it appears he was speeding and lost control just north of the village of Cameron around 7 p.m. Monday, causing the car to roll several times. The Rice Lake Area School District said the four teens involved were all current or former students.
Rice Lake Man Arrested After Police Discover Marijuana, Open Intoxicants In Vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY -- Rashun L. Mitchell, 33 years of age, from Rice Lake, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
Second girl, 15, dies from injuries in western Wisconsin crash
A second teenage girl has died from critical injuries suffered in a high-speed western Wisconsin crash earlier this week. The Barron County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with another 14-year-old girl, who also died in the crash. The sheriff's office provided an...
UPDATE: 15-Year-Old Girl Remains In Critical Conditon Following Monday's Crash
BARRON COUNTY -- The following is an updated press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald in relation to the single-vehicle crash on Monday night that has led to the death of a 14-year-old teenage girl, a second in critical condition, and a third with serious injuries. Press Release. As...
Duluth woman pleads guilty to role in Red Lake reservation murder
A Duluth (MN) woman has pleaded guilty to her role in a 2019 murder on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Mia Faye Sumner pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree. Court documents say, in 2019,...
Update: Police Say Ginger Has Been Located
RUSK COUNTY -- The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Ginger Bryant and to check on her welfare. The Sheriff’s Office says that Bryant’s home that she owns on Ranch Road had burnt down on Saturday morning, October 8, 2022. Authorities say that since that incident, they are been unable to locate her.
3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin
CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.
Two People Killed, Two Others Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in East Central Minnesota
Pine City, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pine City early Saturday morning. According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road Southwest in Pine City around 1:49 a.m to the report of a single-vehicle crash.
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
