ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washburn County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
drydenwire.com

Sawyer County Man Sentenced For OWI Causing Injury

SAWYER COUNTY -- (DrydenWire) -- Van Kirk Loren Fairbanks, of Ojibwa, WI, has changed his plea and been sentenced on charges that were filed against him following a December 2021 incident during which Fairbanks struck and injured a person with his vehicle while he was intoxicated. The Sawyer County Sheriff’s...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

17-Year-Old Charged With Robbery, Fleeing Law Enforcement

(DrydenWire) -- Felony charges including robbery and fleeing law enforcement have been filed against 17-year-old Jordan Hollenbeck following law enforcement’s investigation into a July 2022 incident. On July 31, 2022, shortly after 8p, a Ladysmith Police Officer responded to a residence in the City of Ladysmith, Wisconsin, regarding allegations...
LADYSMITH, WI
whbl.com

Northwest Wisconsin Postal Worker Accused of Stealing Mail

BARRON, WI (WSAU) — A postal worker from Barron County is accused of stealing Menard’s rebate checks from residents instead of delivering them as promised. Joshua Copas is accused of taking an undisclosed number of checks out of the mail between April 7th and May 30th. If found guilty he could serve up to five years in federal prison.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash

RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washburn County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WNMT AM 650

Arrest Made In Duluth Shooting Incident

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Cloquet Police on Wednesday arrested a 23 year old man in connection with a shooting in Duluth on Saturday. The shooting, in the 100 block of West 1st Street, left one person with a non-life threatening injury. Charges of 2nd degree assault, reckless discharge of...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police Release Details About Weekend Downtown Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. — Four days after a shooting in downtown Duluth, the Duluth Police Department released details about it Wednesday evening, and the announcement came with news of an arrest. A 23-year-old man was arrested by Cloquet police Wednesday in connection with the shooting. The victim is a 19-year-old...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Bookings#Washburn County Weekly#Drydenwire Com#Pdf Viewer#Cdt
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
CBS Minnesota

Second teen girl dies from injuries suffered in Barron County crash

BARRON COUNTY,  Wis. -- A second teenage girl has died from injuries she suffered in a crash in western Wisconsin Monday.Four teens total were involved in the single-vehicle crash. A 14-year-old girl died Tuesday morning from her injuries, and on Thursday, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said a 15-year-old girl has also died.Another 14-year-old girl was in stable condition with a serious arm injury as of Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's department said. The 16-year-old boy who was driving is in custody. Investigators believe he was impaired at the time of the crash.Officials say it appears he was speeding and lost control just north of the village of Cameron around 7 p.m. Monday, causing the car to roll several times.  The Rice Lake Area School District said the four teens involved were all current or former students. 
BARRON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNOX News Radio

Duluth woman pleads guilty to role in Red Lake reservation murder

A Duluth (MN) woman has pleaded guilty to her role in a 2019 murder on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Mia Faye Sumner pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree. Court documents say, in 2019,...
DULUTH, MN
drydenwire.com

Update: Police Say Ginger Has Been Located

RUSK COUNTY -- The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Ginger Bryant and to check on her welfare. The Sheriff’s Office says that Bryant’s home that she owns on Ranch Road had burnt down on Saturday morning, October 8, 2022. Authorities say that since that incident, they are been unable to locate her.
RUSK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin

CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury. 
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash

Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy