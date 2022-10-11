Read full article on original website
lafamilytravel.com
Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
tmpresale.com
Adam Sandler in Phoenix, AZ Dec 11th, 2022 – presale code
The Adam Sandler presale password fans have been waiting for is up and available to our members. During this presale you will have the opportunity to acquire show tickets before their public sale. This just could be the last chance ever to see Adam Sandler LIVE in Phoenix. Below are...
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Phoenix
If you’re looking for an affordable Phoenix vacation rental, consider staying in one of Airbnbs in Phoenix. These places often offer great hospitality, as well as space that can accommodate as many as 6 people. Some of these properties have amenities that are unheard of in hotel rooms, including a coffee maker and a closet.
citysuntimes.com
Things to do: 41st Phoenix Pride Festival this weekend
More than 50,000 festivalgoers are expected throughout the weekend for the 41st Phoenix Pride Festival. The event begins Saturday, Oct. 15 at noon and goes until 9 p.m. It continues on Sunday, Oct. 16 from noon to 9 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix.
AZFamily
Portion of Tempe street renamed 'Allison Road Avenue' in honor of rock band Gin Blossoms
This weekend’s freeway closures and restrictions include I-10 in Tempe, Buckeye, exiting the Valley toward Casa Grande and I-17 southbound in Deer Valley. British volunteers lend a helping hand at local animal shelter. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crew members from a British Airways flight on layover volunteered to...
AZFamily
“The Last Hitman” mini-series
On New Year’s Eve in 1980, the Redmond family was getting ready to host their holiday party at their home in Phoenix when three men showed up, one of them being a police officer. Everything took a turn when the men tied the Redmond family up and shot them all execution-style. Pat Redmond and his mother-in-law Helen Phelps died at the scene, but Pat’s wife Marilyn miraculously survived. She ended up identifying all three hitmen as Murray Hooper, William Bracey, and Edward McCall. Through authorities’ investigation, they learned that two of the hitmen came from Chicago and were involved in another triple murder around Thanksgiving in Illinois. So, how did they get to Phoenix, and why was Pat Redmond’s family targeted? As it turns out, it all stemmed from a business deal gone wrong with the mafia in Las Vegas.
fabulousarizona.com
6 Arizona Arcade Bars
Prepare to be transported to a childlike universe of fun and games by walking through a time machine at an Arizona arcade bar. If you’ve been searching for the perfect place for a local brew and some classic gaming, look no further than B.R.I. Taproom & Arcade. Are you looking forward to classics like Donkey Kong and Galaga, or is The Simpsons more your speed? Before taking on a collection of over 40 classic arcade games from the 80’s and 90’s and 12 pinball machines, be sure to check out the bar scene. Accordingly, B.R.I. stands for Beer Research Institute. What once began with the humble beginnings of concocting craft recipes in a garage has sparked a revolution. A second home to some, this Arizona arcade bar is clearly known for its experimental brews. Guests can awaken their inner child with a tap of the Lolli, a blonde brew with notes of bubble gum, banana and Fruity Pebbles. Or if something else is calling your name, there are plenty of wines, seltzers and cocktails available. In addition, it will be hard to resist B.R.I.’s signature sriracha-candied bacon. And if you want to keep things spicy, test out the green chili mac and cheese, made with Hatch Valley green chilis. Through and through, this arcade bar will transport you to another time with its fiercely unique ambience. For more information, visit thebeerresearchinstitute.com.
scottsdale.org
Rap artist to host blood drive in Scottsdale
Scottsdale resident Marvin Young, a.k.a. Young MC, will host his first American Red Cross blood drive next Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Orange Tree Resort, 10601 N. 56th St., Scottsdale. “I’m doing this from the experience of someone who has donated and knows it benefited someone else,” said Young MC,...
AZFamily
Pouring rain near Riggs & Lindsay Roads
Cindy Wyke sent us this video of hail from 83rd Avenue and Northern in Glendale. Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for...
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 14-16
Need plans this weekend? From pride parades to Italian festivals to musical instrument exhibits, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 14-16: Note: Some events could be canceled due to heightened storm chances tomorrow. Avondale. Off-Road Expo. "The RideNow Off-Road Expo presented...
Glendale Star
Taco shop brings homemade Mexican food to Glendale
Gustavo Rebollar and Erika Siqueiros’ Mexican heritage is reflected in every corner of their new Glendale taco shop, Tacos Chisco. Tucked in the 51st and Union Hills Shopping Center, the shop is owned and operated by Rebollar, Siqueiros and their family. Tacos Chisco had a soft launch on Aug. 24 but will hold its grand opening on Oct. 22.
KTAR.com
Storm systems strike metro Phoenix early Saturday, expected to continue
PHOENIX — Special storm warnings were issued in Glendale, Peoria and Surprise early on Saturday as rain, wind and some instances of hail hit the Valley. Hail was seen in Peoria at around 9:30 a.m., just inside the Loop 101 and rain dampened roads in Glendale just prior. Some...
Phoenix New Times
Food and Drinks Events Not To Miss In Metro Phoenix This Weekend
The weekend is here again, and this time around, it's filled with food and drinks events happening all around the Valley. Head to one of a couple of Oktoberfest celebrations, or make your way over to the fairgrounds for some deep-fried fun. Here are four metro Phoenix food and drinks...
AZFamily
Hail hits northwest Valley
Rain poured in Chandler near Riggs and Lindsay Roads. Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube Video
Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal released a fascinating 5-minute video report on their site and on YouTube highlighting the virtues of the Loop 303 corridor. The video is called, "Why a 17-Mile Stretch of Arizona Highway Is a Booming Logistics Hub." It shows why this strip has become one of the fastest-growing strips of industrial real estate in the U.S.
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Arizona is home to one of the largest meteorite galleries in the world
TEMPE, AZ — Learn where meteorites come from and how planets form at Arizona State University! This Arizona hidden gem can be found on campus in Tempe at the Center for Meteorite Studies. The curated display features thousands of space rock samples beautifully arranged in glass cases on the...
'Prolific' Valley street racer gets prison time
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A defendant who's considered a prolific street racer in the Valley has been sentenced to spend 2.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza, 33, was sentenced earlier this week in court after pleading...
AZFamily
Alice Cooper’s annual Christmas Pudding fundraiser comes to Phoenix Dec. 3
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The 20th annual Alice Cooper’s Christmas Pudding fundraiser event is coming to Phoenix’s Celebrity Theatre this Dec. 3!. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, starting at 10 a.m. at this link, and they start at $40 and go up to $300. This year’s guests include Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie, Gin Blossoms, SIXWIRE, Wally Palmar of The Romantics, and comedian Jim Breuer. Proceeds from the event will go toward Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers.
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Arizona
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
A Valley coach was living a double life for decades. Now, thanks to former student, his story of living with HIV is being shared with the world
PHOENIX — It’s no secret that Robert Shegog is passionate about wrestling. He’s even more passionate about the students he coached at North High School in Phoenix for nearly two decades, starting in the late 80s. “I treated them like they were my kids,” he said.
