ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
drydenwire.com

Sawyer County Man Sentenced For OWI Causing Injury

SAWYER COUNTY -- (DrydenWire) -- Van Kirk Loren Fairbanks, of Ojibwa, WI, has changed his plea and been sentenced on charges that were filed against him following a December 2021 incident during which Fairbanks struck and injured a person with his vehicle while he was intoxicated. The Sawyer County Sheriff’s...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Northwest Wisconsin Postal Worker Accused of Stealing Mail

BARRON, WI (WSAU) — A postal worker from Barron County is accused of stealing Menard’s rebate checks from residents instead of delivering them as promised. Joshua Copas is accused of taking an undisclosed number of checks out of the mail between April 7th and May 30th. If found guilty he could serve up to five years in federal prison.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash

RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

17-Year-Old Charged With Robbery, Fleeing Law Enforcement

(DrydenWire) -- Felony charges including robbery and fleeing law enforcement have been filed against 17-year-old Jordan Hollenbeck following law enforcement’s investigation into a July 2022 incident. On July 31, 2022, shortly after 8p, a Ladysmith Police Officer responded to a residence in the City of Ladysmith, Wisconsin, regarding allegations...
LADYSMITH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barron County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Barron County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
KFIL Radio

Second Teen Dies in Western Wisconsin Rollover Crash

Cameron, WI (KROC-AM News)- A second teenage girl has died from injuries she suffered in a deadly rollover crash in western Wisconsin earlier this week. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says the 15-year-old passenger passed away at Regions Hospital. She was one of three teenage girl passengers seriously injured in the deadly crash that occurred about 10 miles south of Rice Lake Monday night.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Bookings#Barron County Weekly#Drydenwire Com#Pdf Viewer#Cdt
CBS Minnesota

Second teen girl dies from injuries suffered in Barron County crash

BARRON COUNTY,  Wis. -- A second teenage girl has died from injuries she suffered in a crash in western Wisconsin Monday.Four teens total were involved in the single-vehicle crash. A 14-year-old girl died Tuesday morning from her injuries, and on Thursday, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said a 15-year-old girl has also died.Another 14-year-old girl was in stable condition with a serious arm injury as of Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's department said. The 16-year-old boy who was driving is in custody. Investigators believe he was impaired at the time of the crash.Officials say it appears he was speeding and lost control just north of the village of Cameron around 7 p.m. Monday, causing the car to roll several times.  The Rice Lake Area School District said the four teens involved were all current or former students. 
BARRON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
drydenwire.com

UPDATE: 14-Year-Old Girl Has Died From Rollover Crash In Barron County

BARRON COUNTY -- One of the 14-year-old teenage girls involved in the single-vehicle rollover crash on Monday night has died, according to an updated press release on Tuesday from the Barron County Sheriff's Office. Press Release. At 7:30 a.m, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department was advised by the Ramsey County...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin

CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury. 
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash

Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
drydenwire.com

Update: Police Say Ginger Has Been Located

RUSK COUNTY -- The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Ginger Bryant and to check on her welfare. The Sheriff’s Office says that Bryant’s home that she owns on Ranch Road had burnt down on Saturday morning, October 8, 2022. Authorities say that since that incident, they are been unable to locate her.
RUSK COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy