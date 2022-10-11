Hardy Announces 2023 ‘the mockingbird & THE CROW’ Tour

HARDY’s hitting the road.

On the heels of announcing his second studio album the mockingbird & THE CROW, he announced that he’ll be touring in support of the new half country, half rock record in 2023.

The tracklist for this album will literally be split in half, with all the country songs written in lowercase letters, the title track is also split, and all following rock songs are in uppercase writing.

He previously noted that this project will explore the internal pull he often feels between making the music he was raised on in Mississippi, and exploring the rock side of his personality and the other kinds of music he really loves.

Hardy is also gearing up for his Wall to Wall bar tour this December, and if he’ll be anywhere near you on either trek, don’t miss it.

Tickets for the mockingbird & THE CROW tour go on sale this Friday, and Jameson Rodgers and Blame My Youth will be opening for him, keeping that half rock, half country concept going even out on tour:

“See ya out there @jamesonrodgers & @blamemyyouth

Tickets on sale Friday, 10/14.”

the mockingbird & THE CROW tour dates:

FEB 16, 2023 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN

FEB 17, 2023 GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI

FEB 23, 2023 The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre – Wallingford, CT

FEB 24, 2023 Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

FEB 25, 2023 The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

MAR 2, 2023 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

MAR 4, 2023 Bell Auditorium – Augusta, GA

MAR 8, 2023 The Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

MAR 10, 2023 House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CA

MAR 11, 2023 Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento – Wheatland, CA

MAR 19, 2023 CMC Rocks Festival – Willowbank, QLD

APR 12, 2023 The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN

APR 20, 2023 Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium – Chattanooga, TN

APR 21, 2023 The Fillmore New Orleans – New Orleans, LA

APR 27, 2023 The Pageant – St Louis, MO

APR 28, 2023 The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

APR 29, 2023 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX

Hardy released three new singles from the record on Sunday night, “here lies country music,” “the mockingbird & THE CROW,” and “TRUCK BED,” and previously dropped “Jack,” “Wait In The Truck” and the fan-favorite, “SOLD OUT.”

The album is slated to drop on January 20th, 2023.

“the mockingbird & THE CROW”

“here lies country music”

“TRUCK BED”