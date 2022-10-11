ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, KY

Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties

Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Suspect wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, arrested in Tennessee

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man who was wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, on charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 has been arrested in Montgomery County, Tennessee, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says. Last month, the sheriff's office was searching for 50-year-old Charles Warren Luetke in...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
Kentucky fall fire season and local burn bans

Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
KENTUCKY STATE
Crews fought multiple fires in west Kentucky Friday amid red flag warning, burn bans

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Fires broke out in multiple locations throughout the Local 6 area Friday afternoon. McCracken, Graves and Livingston counties each had field fires, and a large fire also broke out in Princeton. This, amid a statewide burn ban from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky

PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
PRINCETON, KY
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes

Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
CALVERT CITY, KY
Lots of Kentucky Kids Have Gone Missing in 2022 and Police are Still Searching for 10 of Them

One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
OWENSBORO, KY
State surplus sale begins Sunday online

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
FRANKFORT, KY
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?

Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
KENTUCKY STATE
Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died. Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend. Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY

