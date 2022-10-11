Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties
Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
WKYT 27
‘Fishing for Eastern Kentucky’ bass fishing tournament raises more than $50,000 for flood relief
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Since July’s devastating flood that impacted many parts of the region, we have shared countless stories of neighbors helping neighbors in times of need. Over two months, several Southeast Kentuckians worked to raise funds for those impacted by the flood. On Saturday, their ideas...
KFVS12
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
Suspect wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, arrested in Tennessee
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man who was wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, on charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 has been arrested in Montgomery County, Tennessee, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says. Last month, the sheriff's office was searching for 50-year-old Charles Warren Luetke in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky fall fire season and local burn bans
Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fought multiple fires in west Kentucky Friday amid red flag warning, burn bans
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Fires broke out in multiple locations throughout the Local 6 area Friday afternoon. McCracken, Graves and Livingston counties each had field fires, and a large fire also broke out in Princeton. This, amid a statewide burn ban from the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fire hazard season and local, round the clock burn bans remain in place in many local counties.
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky
PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
This Curvy Highway Traverses Black Mountain — the Highest Point in KY…Would You Drive It?
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love that fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
radionwtn.com
Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes
Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
WLKY.com
Election guide 2022: What you need to know about voting in Kentucky, Indiana
Oct. 11 - Last day to register to vote. Oct. 25 - Deadline to apply online for an absentee ballot. Nov. 3-5 - Early voting days. Nov. 8 - Election Day. 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. If you are in line at 6 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.
radionwtn.com
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
Kentuckians may have money in their Pandemic-EBT soon
Illinois residents should be aware some P-EBT benefits have already been issued, while other benefits do not have a set time when they will be issued.
Lots of Kentucky Kids Have Gone Missing in 2022 and Police are Still Searching for 10 of Them
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
kentuckytoday.com
State surplus sale begins Sunday online
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
Kentucky man accused of illegal caviar sell
A man is being charged with the conspiracy to sell shovelnose sturgeon and roe that were taken in violation of Kentucky law.
WTOK-TV
Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died. Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend. Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died...
Lab-raised hellbenders released into Kentucky wilderness for the first time
Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab.
