Read full article on original website
Related
The IRS Is Sending Special Refund Checks to 1.6 Million Taxpayers This Month
You may receive a surprise in the mail from the IRS this month — but don't worry, it's a good one. The federal agency is sending out $1.2 billion in collective refunds or credits to roughly 1.6 million taxpayers who got hit with fees for filing their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax returns late. The majority of eligible Americans are set to receive those refunds by the end of September.
Millions of low-income Americans still eligible for COVID stimulus, watchdog says
(The Hill) – As many as 10 million people may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, the government’s internal watchdog said Tuesday. Americans with little or no income, who are not required to pay taxes, have until Nov. 15 to complete a simplified tax return in order to get their stimulus checks, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a blog post.
IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified
WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
The IRS Just Got $80 Billion in Funding. Here's What That Money Will Likely Go Toward
It's good news and bad news at the same time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money
This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Some retirees could get a 5% raise in the future if the president has his way.
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
Stimulus update: One-time check payment worth $3,200 to hit bank accounts tomorrow
Alaska residents can look forward to relief for the rising cost of energy and everyday items as the state is set to deliver direct payments to residents as soon as Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$1,050 Stimulus Checks Being Sent Out In October
In California, there are millions of taxpayers that are supposed to receive a direct payment of up to $1,050 in October in order to fight inflation and the many challenges it continues to bring.
Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October
In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each month
counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for thousands of residents in Chicago. A new program is in place to help give $500 each month nearly 36% of Cook County residents.
SNAP benefits have risen; find out how much monthly payments are now
People who receive food stamps have gotten a boost in their monthly allotment. Effective Oct. 1, monthly benefits went up 12.5% because of inflation, CNN reported. However, groceries are about 13.5% higher on average for the year ending in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The levels are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023
Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined. You’re reading a free article with...
Food Stamps are increasing; More money each month if you have Food Stamps
(WTRF) If you have food stamps, you will get more money each month. CNN reports that The U.S. Department of Agriculture is increasing the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 12.5% because of inflation. That would be a monthly increase of $104 for a family of four. The increase...
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
While the discomfort of a recession will be felt by most of us, there are ways to prepare your finances to see yourself through any economic turmoil.
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
How Much Social Security Disability Income Will I Get?
Americans who worked long enough to have paid into the Social Security system can get Social Security Disability Insurance benefits if they become disabled to the point that they can no longer work....
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Comments / 0