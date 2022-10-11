ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

FOX4 News Kansas City

KCK police identify homicide victim

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers have identified the homicide victim from the October 7 shooting in the 400 block of Troup Ave. The victim has been identified as James Wilson, 55, from Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
WHITE CITY, KS
WIBW

TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a woman in connection with a Topeka vehicle burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to attempt to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing vehicle burglary investigation. TPD noted that the crime happened...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Woman sentenced to life in prison for 2021 homicide

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman has been sentenced for a 2021 murder. According to a release from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Harlee Elizabeth Borders was sentenced Wednesday for the murder of Kristi Ann Craig-Rodriguez. Borders entered a plea agreement and were convicted earlier this year for multiple felonies which included: Attempted murder in […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Update: Collision with deer leads to car fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A vehicle was engulfed in a fire Thursday after hitting a deer on the Kansas Turnpike. The car was carrying several people, but the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed there were no injuries. The vehicle was extinguished quickly by firefighters when they arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m. The fire slowed […]
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

48-year-old Lawrence man killed in crash on 31st Street

A 48-year-old Lawrence man was killed in a car crash Wednesday night in southern Lawrence, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a head-on collision in the 600 block of East 31st Street. When they arrived, a Dodge Ram pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames. All three occupants of the Dodge had been removed before it ignited, according to George Diepenbrock, a sheriff’s office spokesman. The driver of the other vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, was dead by the time deputies arrived. A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the Malibu crossed the center line and struck the Dodge pickup truck head on, Diepenbrock said. The driver, whom Diepenbrock did not identify, was the sole occupant of the Malibu.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Lyon Co. man flips ’85 Corvette, seriously injured

READING (KSNT) – An early morning car crash sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The 58-year-old Reading man was driving a 1985 Corvette south on Burlingame Road in Lyon County when the vehicle left the road and hit a ditch, according to the KHP. The vehicle […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Dana Chandler released on bond

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dana Chandler has been released from jail on bond according to Shawnee County Department of Corrections Officer Helen Fauerbach, on Wednesday. Chandler’s bond had been lowered to $350,000 by a Shawnee County judge from $1,000,000 in September. Now that Chandler has posted bail, she will reside with her nephew in Olathe. However, she is […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas City man charged in fatal card game killing

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal card game shooting James P. Robertson, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jordan Huff, 23, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records, police were dispatched to the 3900 block...
KANSAS CITY, MO
