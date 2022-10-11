Read full article on original website
KCK police identify homicide victim
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers have identified the homicide victim from the October 7 shooting in the 400 block of Troup Ave. The victim has been identified as James Wilson, 55, from Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to […]
LJWORLD
Sheriff’s office identifies Lawrence man who died in crash on 31st Street
The man who died in a head-on crash on 31st Street earlier this week has been identified as 48-year-old Lawrence resident Richard Douglas Smith, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Smith was the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu that collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck in the...
Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
KCPD investigating suspicious death in the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of a man on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened in the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue.
Man being investigated in Kansas City double homicide faces weapon charge
A Florida man being investigated for a shooting that left two people dead outside a Kansas City, Missouri home last week is being charged for illegally having a weapon.
KCPD locates missing, endangered 13-year-old
UPDATE: Police have safely located the 13-year-old boy who was said to have last been seen around 5 p.m. Friday.
KCTV 5
Video shows police taking rape and kidnapping suspect Timothy Haslett Jr. into custody
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
WIBW
TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a woman in connection with a Topeka vehicle burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to attempt to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing vehicle burglary investigation. TPD noted that the crime happened...
Topeka teen sentenced to life in prison for role in death of friend’s mom
A Topeka teenager has been sentenced for his role in the death of his friend's mother, who was killed in 2021.
Woman sentenced to life in prison for 2021 homicide
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman has been sentenced for a 2021 murder. According to a release from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Harlee Elizabeth Borders was sentenced Wednesday for the murder of Kristi Ann Craig-Rodriguez. Borders entered a plea agreement and were convicted earlier this year for multiple felonies which included: Attempted murder in […]
Update: Collision with deer leads to car fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A vehicle was engulfed in a fire Thursday after hitting a deer on the Kansas Turnpike. The car was carrying several people, but the Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed there were no injuries. The vehicle was extinguished quickly by firefighters when they arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m. The fire slowed […]
LJWORLD
48-year-old Lawrence man killed in crash on 31st Street
A 48-year-old Lawrence man was killed in a car crash Wednesday night in southern Lawrence, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a head-on collision in the 600 block of East 31st Street. When they arrived, a Dodge Ram pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames. All three occupants of the Dodge had been removed before it ignited, according to George Diepenbrock, a sheriff’s office spokesman. The driver of the other vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, was dead by the time deputies arrived. A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the Malibu crossed the center line and struck the Dodge pickup truck head on, Diepenbrock said. The driver, whom Diepenbrock did not identify, was the sole occupant of the Malibu.
Armed-disturbance suspects fired at Independence police during chase
Suspects in a vehicle led Independence police on a chase and fired at pursuing officers multiple times Wednesday morning, a department spokesperson said.
One dead, three injured in fiery head-on crash in Lawrence
One person is dead and three are injured in a fiery crash in Douglas County late Wednesday night.
Lyon Co. man flips ’85 Corvette, seriously injured
READING (KSNT) – An early morning car crash sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The 58-year-old Reading man was driving a 1985 Corvette south on Burlingame Road in Lyon County when the vehicle left the road and hit a ditch, according to the KHP. The vehicle […]
Dana Chandler released on bond
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dana Chandler has been released from jail on bond according to Shawnee County Department of Corrections Officer Helen Fauerbach, on Wednesday. Chandler’s bond had been lowered to $350,000 by a Shawnee County judge from $1,000,000 in September. Now that Chandler has posted bail, she will reside with her nephew in Olathe. However, she is […]
Kansas City man charged in fatal card game killing
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal card game shooting James P. Robertson, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jordan Huff, 23, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records, police were dispatched to the 3900 block...
Kan. felon jailed in August for meth possession is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after another arrest. On Monday, police arrested 38-year-old Perez Smith of Atchison in the 1000 block Laramie for driving while suspended, no vehicle tag, and no insurance, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On Sept. 28, police...
‘I just don’t feel safe’: KU medical student wakes up to intruder inside home
The victim said that man proceeded to walk in her room, urinate in her trash can and walk toward her bed.
mahoningmatters.com
Three elementary school girls die when van is struck by semi in Kansas, officials say
Three young girls were killed when the van they were in was struck by a semi on the Kansas Turnpike, authorities said. State troopers were called to the fatal crash in Shawnee County, near Topeka, at about 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the crash report. Highway patrol identified...
North Platte Post
