Software

The Associated Press

NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

Analytics operating system Redbird makes data more accessible to non-technical users

Redbird, formerly known as Cube Analytics, serves as an analytics operating system by connecting all of an organization’s data sources into a no-code environment that non-technical users can use to perform analysis, reporting and other data science tasks. The new funding will be used to add more no-code capabilities. It also plans to build out its marketplace, where users and developers can exchange apps they create using Redbird.
TechCrunch

The ideal way to upskill: How accessible P2P learning helps developers worldwide

If you look closely at the smorgasbord of popular resources, a common thread emerges: peer-to-peer (P2P) learning. The appeal of P2P learning is clear, especially to those who’ve had the opportunity to try it for themselves: When students or professionals learn directly from each other’s experiences, they can support each other in an environment that nurtures continuous learning and a chance to upskill a wide range of roles in the workforce.
getnews.info

Netooze® Best In Class Cloud Computing Service in 2022

Trying to choose a cloud hosting provider can be difficult because there are so many of them. However, if you know what requirements and solutions you need, you can locate a cloud hosting provider that has the ideal combination of cloud computing services for your organization and the finest uptime and dependability.
TechCrunch

Katana, an ERP for SMB manufacturers, raises $34M

ERP is a form of business management software that can serve any number of functions inside a company, from marketing and risk management, to supply chain management and beyond. Integrations are pivotal to any ERP software, as it typically involves taking data from different systems such as HR, CRM, accounting, and order management to generate insights and analysis — at its core, ERP is all about identifying potential problems and improving efficiency.
Motley Fool

Lumber Prices Are Crashing! What Does That Mean for Home Depot Stock?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The prices of lumber have been more volatile...
TechCrunch

SecuriThings is bringing order to IoT device management with $21M investment

Today the company announced a $21 million Series B. Roy Dagan, company CEO and co-founder, says that while companies are spending inordinate amounts of money on this equipment, they often don’t know if they are even working because they lack visibility. “We built the ultimate system to help them automate the management of these devices at scale, and really provide the equivalent of an IT type of system for managing these kinds of devices,” Dagan told TechCrunch.
Motley Fool

How Much Is Meta Stock Worth? It's Impossible to Say.

Meta's advertising business is struggling, and its social media apps are getting long in the tooth. The metaverse could be a trillion-dollar opportunity, but it could also be a complete failure. Both businesses are unpredictable, making valuing the company next to impossible. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool

2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years

Lawsuits over Zantac's potential health risks have led investors to bid down shares of Sanofi this year. Intel's ambitious plans to increase its capacity have investors second-guessing the chip giant's future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

Investing in crypto isn't for everyone, and it doesn't need to be. You should invest according to your personal portfolio goals and risk tolerance. Here are three great stocks that should be on your list for consideration. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

Who Says Value Investing Is Boring? These Are 2 of the Market's Most Exciting Opportunities.

Lam Research provides state-of-the-art fabrication equipment to semiconductor makers. Build-A-Bear is transforming from a mall-centric retailer into a true omnichannel company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our...
Motley Fool

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Airbnb's home-sharing platform is transforming the travel industry. Image-sharing app Pinterest looks oversold and ready for a turnaround. MercadoLibre's marketplace and other tools continue to deliver strong growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
TechCrunch

Some new venture firms are going really, really (really) niche

Another big trend? Venture firms that are more aggressively investing in publicly traded companies, given that many have seen their share prices hammered in the downturn. (We began seeing this trend back in January and the WSJ notes that it is only picking up steam.) Now here’s a new baby...
Motley Fool

How Does Tesla Make Money?

Tesla's auto segment accounted for 85% of its total revenue and an outsized 96% of its total gross profit in its most recently reported quarter. The electric-vehicle pioneer still has massive growth potential in its flagship electric car business. It also has other avenues for growth, including its Semi Truck,...
Motley Fool

Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a $1 Trillion Stock by 2030?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing expects strong revenue growth that outpaces the industry average. The company's relentless investment in manufacturing technology could help it stay in the lead for years to come. Despite a precipitous fall this year, this chip company could reach the $1 trillion mark by the end of the...
