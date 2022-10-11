Read full article on original website
Michael Thomas
5d ago
Typical bs, just remove it from schedule 1 status. It should be treated the same as a tomato plant.
China @ Trader Joe's
4d ago
Just what Democrats want, stoned voters. Democrats hypocrisy knows no end. Democrats don't want you consuming sugary drinks, Democrats don't want you smoking, Democrats don't want you eating fast food, Democrats don't want you eating meat, Democrats don't want you eating fats and butter but, Democrats want America's Stone.
pandafun
5d ago
If you want real change in Marijuana law vote Blue. The GOP is held tight by the Drug lobby and they do not want Lose the $$
