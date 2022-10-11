Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene debate - live: Far-Right Republican faces off against Democratic challenger in Georgia
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake won’t say whether she’ll respect the rightful results of the midterm elections.It comes as polls show her within one percentage point of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee, in a race to determine who will lead a state that was front and centre in Donald Trump’s 2020 efforts to overturn the election.She appeared Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, where she had a contentious interview about the issue with Dana Bash.Elsewhere, Marjorie Taylor Greene is preparing to defend her seat in a debate Sunday evening against Marcus Flowers, the Democrat running against her.The race has turned into one of the most expensive of the 2022 cycle as Democrats hope Ms Greene’s scandals and rhetoric often detached from reality will come back to bite her.Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below Read More The most important midterm elections a month out from Election Day
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Love or hate.’ In Charlotte, Sen. Cory Booker frames NC’s US Senate race in stark terms
In a roaring speech in Charlotte Saturday, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey framed the North Carolina U.S. Senate race as a choice between “democracy or totalitarianism” or “love or hate.”. Booker, in an endorsement of Democrat Cheri Beasley, painted the election as a pivotal moment in...
Guest Opinion: As another birthday comes and goes, Kayden's Law languishes
In the 4+ years since my 7-year-old granddaughter Kayden was brutally beaten to death by her biological father during an unsupervised visitation, hundreds more children have been harmed or killed in domestic violence cases involved in the family court system throughout our country. Yesterday, Oct. 15, was Kayden’s birthday; she would be 12 years old. October is now Domestic Violence Awareness Month; November is Family Court Awareness Month. ...
Raleigh News & Observer
Former Trump chief of staff: Final Jan. 6 hearing was political, not productive
Any decent investigation, regardless of topic, is likely to raise as many questions as it answers. The most recent televised hearing of the House Select Committee on the January 6 attacks is no exception. But, for someone like me, who has been both critical of the Committee’s process and supportive of some of its findings, the questions raised by Thursday’s hearing are probably not what the Committee intended. Consider:
