Wisconsin State

Tony Evers, Tim Michels clash at sole Wisconsin governor’s race debate

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger, construction magnate Tim Michels, met in Madison Friday night for the sole debate of Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race, clashing on crime, abortion access, education and more. The hour-long debate, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, featured a panel of journalists from across...
Editorial | Tony Evers has earned a second term

Nothing has been easy for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers during his first term. And it is unlikely that the second term Evers now seeks will be any less challenging. Yet the governor has managed the state ably in the most difficult of times, and we have no doubt that he is prepared to continue to do so. So, of course, we endorse his reelection.
Opinion | Democrats support public safety

I support public safety. Gov. Tony Evers supports public safety. Democrats support public safety. We know how important it is for an individual to feel safe in their home, at their place of employment and in their community. We recognize that if we want strong, safe and prosperous communities we...
Barack Obama to campaign in Wisconsin for Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes

Former President Barack Obama will campaign in Wisconsin for Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and other Democratic candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Obama is scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Oct. 29, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin announced Friday evening. Additional details were not immediately provided. Evers,...
Letter | Focus government on human value, not power

Dear Editor: It's fall — arguably Wisconsin's best season. That means a bounty of harvests and jump scares, and the joy of another election. At the mention of politics, does your heart fill with optimism or dread? Do you imagine a leader inspiring hope, or a litany of ads and emails bombarding daily life? Democracy shouldn't feel like this, right? But what's to be done?
