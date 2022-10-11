Read full article on original website
Related
captimes.com
Tony Evers, Tim Michels clash at sole Wisconsin governor’s race debate
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger, construction magnate Tim Michels, met in Madison Friday night for the sole debate of Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race, clashing on crime, abortion access, education and more. The hour-long debate, hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, featured a panel of journalists from across...
captimes.com
Editorial | Tony Evers has earned a second term
Nothing has been easy for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers during his first term. And it is unlikely that the second term Evers now seeks will be any less challenging. Yet the governor has managed the state ably in the most difficult of times, and we have no doubt that he is prepared to continue to do so. So, of course, we endorse his reelection.
captimes.com
Opinion | Democrats support public safety
I support public safety. Gov. Tony Evers supports public safety. Democrats support public safety. We know how important it is for an individual to feel safe in their home, at their place of employment and in their community. We recognize that if we want strong, safe and prosperous communities we...
captimes.com
Barack Obama to campaign in Wisconsin for Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes
Former President Barack Obama will campaign in Wisconsin for Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and other Democratic candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Obama is scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Oct. 29, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin announced Friday evening. Additional details were not immediately provided. Evers,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
captimes.com
Letter | Focus government on human value, not power
Dear Editor: It's fall — arguably Wisconsin's best season. That means a bounty of harvests and jump scares, and the joy of another election. At the mention of politics, does your heart fill with optimism or dread? Do you imagine a leader inspiring hope, or a litany of ads and emails bombarding daily life? Democracy shouldn't feel like this, right? But what's to be done?
captimes.com
State Debate: We had duty to stand up against Ron Johnson, Journal Sentinel columnist insists
The Milwaukee Journal's David Haynes uses a column to explain the state's Gannett newspapers editorial earlier this week to proclaim that Ron Johnson is no longer fit to be a U.S. senator. Given the stakes in the midterm elections, he argues, the editorial board has a duty to stand up against Johnson's re-election.
Comments / 0