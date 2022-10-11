Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this yearThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
Wenzel: Junior Woman’s Club delivers food to police and fire departments on 9/11
MARLBOROUGH – The year 2022 was another year that members of the Marlborough Junior Woman’s Club spent 9/11 with putting together and delivering boxes of food and other items to our local police and fire departments in Marlborough and in Hudson, in appreciation of all that they do for our communities.
communityadvocate.com
LIVE UPDATES: Southborough gathers for Town Meeting
SOUTHBOROUGH – Southborough Town Meeting is currently underway at Trottier Middle School. In total, there are 13 articles on the warrant. Planning Board Chair Meme Luttrell presented Article 1 to add a Tree Protection Bylaw. The warrant states that “the intent of the bylaw is to put in place...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough schools want to use HVAC funds for ADA costs
WESTBOROUGH – Hastings Elementary School needs an upgrade for its heating, ventilating and air conditioning system. It also needs to meet compliance for the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the roof is causing a bit of concern, too. There’s money for the HVAC project – $3 million was appropriated...
communityadvocate.com
PHOTOS: Owl spotted in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – Photographer Darren Rosenberg captured these photos of a Barred Owl hanging out in Northborough earlier this month. Do you have photos you want to see published in the Community Advocate? Email them at [email protected]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
communityadvocate.com
Michael Cherry Memorial Walk is Oct. 15
GRAFTON – The Oddball Foundation is gearing up for the second annual Michael Cherry Memorial Walk on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grafton High School. The walk was created in honor of Michael S. Cherry, an Army Reserves member who died from a battle with depression and anxiety.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough Boy Scout organizing music fundraiser
MARLBOROUGH – A Boy Scout working toward his Eagle Scout rank is planning a special fundraiser. Jack Brzenk, who is a resident of Marlborough and a member of Troop 12 in Framingham, will stage “Tunes for Toiletries” on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury gets $100,000 to create climate action plan
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury will be creating a climate action plan, thanks to a $100,000 grant. Awarded by the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) program, which is administered by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA), these grants support cities and towns in identifying climate hazards, developing strategies to improve resilience, and implementing priority actions to adapt to climate change.
communityadvocate.com
‘Join me in voting to re-elect Hannah Kane’
Join me in voting to re-elect Hannah Kane as our State Representative. Hannah is someone who looks at important issues from all angles and makes difficult decisions in the best interest of the people she serves. She seeks common ground and builds collaborative relationships based on shared goals and balanced reasoning rather than party. She leads by example, pouring her energy into issues that are meaningful and directly benefit her constituents. Hannah’s work on public health, food insecurity, mental health, substance use and recovery, veterans’ services, youth homelessness, and racial equity make a difference in the quality of life for so many in our community and throughout Massachusetts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
communityadvocate.com
‘I proudly support Hannah Kane’
As Executive Director of Shrewsbury Youth and Family Services, Inc. (SYFS), it is my pleasure to write this letter in support of State Representative Hannah Kane’s re-election efforts. Our agency provides a range of health and human services intended to provide support and assistance for those struggling with mental health issues as well as those facing barriers to accessing food, housing, and many other vital resources. Hannah has worked ardently alongside SYFS to creatively problem-solve the most challenging circumstances for our clients and her constituents. Through her advocacy, both systems and financial, she seeks to ensure that people, particularly those who are most vulnerable in society, are able to have their voice heard on issues that are important to them, their rights are safeguarded and defended, and their views and wishes are genuinely considered when decisions are being made. I proudly support Hannah Kane and trust that she will continue to faithfully execute her duties as State Representative.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough football falls to Nashoba in overtime
MARLBOROUGH – Four quarters of play wasn’t enough to separate the Marlborough and Nashoba Regional varsity football teams in a Kelleher Field thriller on Friday, Oct. 14. After tying through regulation time at 7-7, a coin toss gave Nashoba the first possession of the overtime period, where they scored a touchdown and conversion to go up by 8.
communityadvocate.com
Grafton, Shrewsbury battle in close game on the gridiron
GRAFTON – It came down to the final moments in the fourth quarter. The Grafton Gators and Shrewsbury Colonials went head-to-head at Grafton High School Friday night. After battling neck and neck, the Gators beat the Colonials 13-12. Grafton Head Coach Chris McMahon called it the “best game I’ve...
Comments / 0