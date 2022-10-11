As Executive Director of Shrewsbury Youth and Family Services, Inc. (SYFS), it is my pleasure to write this letter in support of State Representative Hannah Kane’s re-election efforts. Our agency provides a range of health and human services intended to provide support and assistance for those struggling with mental health issues as well as those facing barriers to accessing food, housing, and many other vital resources. Hannah has worked ardently alongside SYFS to creatively problem-solve the most challenging circumstances for our clients and her constituents. Through her advocacy, both systems and financial, she seeks to ensure that people, particularly those who are most vulnerable in society, are able to have their voice heard on issues that are important to them, their rights are safeguarded and defended, and their views and wishes are genuinely considered when decisions are being made. I proudly support Hannah Kane and trust that she will continue to faithfully execute her duties as State Representative.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO