Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina Andras
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
Related
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Buffalo Bills will attempt to gain revenge on the team that eliminated them last season as they face off with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s the best matchup of the year, and time to check out our NFL odds series with a Bills-Chiefs prediction and pick.
‘I’m done’: Commanders coach Ron Rivera goes on furious rant, walks out over ‘bulls–t’ Carson Wentz speculation
The Washington Commanders gave the game ball to Ron Rivera after he marked his first win as a head coach on Soldier Field. This was after Rivera’s squad came out on top of a lackluster TNF matchup against the Chicago Bears, 12-7. Rivera wasn’t exactly in a jovial mood...
Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win
The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process. Carson Wentz injury update. Wentz labored through a...
Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party” in New York turns out to be his wedding
When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg invited friends, family and colleagues in New York on Friday, they said it’s a “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” Little did the guests know it’s for their wedding. According to a Page Six...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Von Miller gets brutally honest on controversial Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones penalties
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the premier defensive talents in the NFL. The former second-overall pick has been getting to the quarterback with ease for over a decade now. This is why people around the NFL listen when Miller speaks on a subject.
Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good
Russell Wilson spent many years playing alongside both Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch with the Seattle Seahawks. That now feels like an eternity away, especially considering how Wilson has struggled so mightily following his offseason move to the Denver Broncos. On a recent episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast, the three-time All-Pro defensive back spoke with […] The post Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carolina Panthers: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Rams
Ahead of the Carolina Panthers Week 6 matchup with the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, the franchise dominated national NFL headlines. Unfortunately, it was for all the wrong reasons as owner David Tepper fired coach Matt Rhule. Life in the NFL keeps moving, though, so ahead of Panthers-Rams, here are some bold Panthers predictions.
‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator
Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
Watch Tom Brady go scorched earth with F-bomb laden rant at Buccaneers’ O-line vs. Steelers
ha The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense struggled in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, failing to find the end zone during the Week 6 clash. Tom Brady was clearly fed up with the lack of protection he was receiving from Tampa’s offensive line, and the 45-year-old was seen exploding in an F-bomb-laden tirade on […] The post Watch Tom Brady go scorched earth with F-bomb laden rant at Buccaneers’ O-line vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Teddy Bridgewater gets surprising designation ahead of game vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins received a boost at practice Friday as injured quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa both were full participants as the team prepared for its Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings. While Tagovailoa has been designated as out for the game, Bridgewater may still be cleared to...
Michael Thomas, Chris Olave and Saints receivers get mixed bag of injury updates
The New Orleans Saints pass-catching group may be somewhat understaffed when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. All three of the Saints starting wide receivers have found themselves on the injury report. Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, and rookie wide receiver Chris Olave are all dealing with different injuries that could keep them out on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Josh Allen will love Bills final injury report ahead of clash with Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face the Kansas City Chiefs. This game likely will have massive playoff implications. The Bills and Chiefs are tied atop the AFC standings at 4-1. There is a good chance that the winner of this game will end up with home field advantage. That certainly makes for a game where the Bills would want to be healthy.
Ridiculous Justin Tucker Ravens streak ends with doink vs. Giants
Justin Tucker is one of the best kickers of all time, and most people expect the Baltimore Ravens star to be automatic when he lines up to kick. That’s what made his early doink against the New York Giants so shocking, even from 56 yards out. Tucker had previously made 10 straight kicks from 50 […] The post Ridiculous Justin Tucker Ravens streak ends with doink vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams get much-needed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald for Panthers game
The Los Angeles Rams have not played like defending champions so far this season. At a measly 2-3 record, they are still within a game of the NFC West but are not inspiring confidence in another Super Bowl run. They could change that with a Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers. As the Rams […] The post Rams get much-needed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald for Panthers game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Randall Cobb carted to locker room in tears as Aaron Rodgers, Packers struggle vs. Jets
There is now a major injury concern for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 6 home matchup against the New York Jets. Randall Cobb’s ankle was rolled up on by Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as he was attempting to block on a rushing play for Aaron Jones in the Packers’ opening drive of […] The post Randall Cobb carted to locker room in tears as Aaron Rodgers, Packers struggle vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate moving extremities as he’s taken off field after another head injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he was initially allowed to return to the game before departing. While Brate didn’t play in the Week 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he returned for Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately, he suffered […] The post Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate moving extremities as he’s taken off field after another head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14
Marcus Mariota threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score against the NFL's top-ranked defense, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers
Cowboys Rookie Tyler Smith, Vet Jason Peters: O-Line's Good Problem to Have - Dallas at Eagles
Dallas Cowboys rookie offensive tackle Tyler Smith has exceeded all expectations, forcing a tough decision when All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith returns.
Tua can’t return soon enough as Dolphins fall at home to Vikes for 3rd straight loss | Opinion
Miami Dolphins fans spent three full games, all victories, giddily appreciating Tua Tagovailoa, and with reason to, like never before.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0