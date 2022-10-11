ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win

The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process. Carson Wentz injury update. Wentz labored through a...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good

Russell Wilson spent many years playing alongside both Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch with the Seattle Seahawks. That now feels like an eternity away, especially considering how Wilson has struggled so mightily following his offseason move to the Denver Broncos. On a recent episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast, the three-time All-Pro defensive back spoke with […] The post Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch drop revelation on Broncos star Russell Wilson that doesn’t look good appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Carolina Panthers: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Rams

Ahead of the Carolina Panthers Week 6 matchup with the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, the franchise dominated national NFL headlines. Unfortunately, it was for all the wrong reasons as owner David Tepper fired coach Matt Rhule. Life in the NFL keeps moving, though, so ahead of Panthers-Rams, here are some bold Panthers predictions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator

Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Watch Tom Brady go scorched earth with F-bomb laden rant at Buccaneers’ O-line vs. Steelers

ha The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense struggled in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, failing to find the end zone during the Week 6 clash. Tom Brady was clearly fed up with the lack of protection he was receiving from Tampa’s offensive line, and the 45-year-old was seen exploding in an F-bomb-laden tirade on […] The post Watch Tom Brady go scorched earth with F-bomb laden rant at Buccaneers’ O-line vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Ridiculous Justin Tucker Ravens streak ends with doink vs. Giants

Justin Tucker is one of the best kickers of all time, and most people expect the Baltimore Ravens star to be automatic when he lines up to kick. That’s what made his early doink against the New York Giants so shocking, even from 56 yards out. Tucker had previously made 10 straight kicks from 50 […] The post Ridiculous Justin Tucker Ravens streak ends with doink vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Rams get much-needed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald for Panthers game

The Los Angeles Rams have not played like defending champions so far this season. At a measly 2-3 record, they are still within a game of the NFC West but are not inspiring confidence in another Super Bowl run. They could change that with a Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers. As the Rams […] The post Rams get much-needed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald for Panthers game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Randall Cobb carted to locker room in tears as Aaron Rodgers, Packers struggle vs. Jets

There is now a major injury concern for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 6 home matchup against the New York Jets. Randall Cobb’s ankle was rolled up on by Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as he was attempting to block on a rushing play for Aaron Jones in the Packers’ opening drive of […] The post Randall Cobb carted to locker room in tears as Aaron Rodgers, Packers struggle vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate moving extremities as he’s taken off field after another head injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he was initially allowed to return to the game before departing. While Brate didn’t play in the Week 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he returned for Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately, he suffered […] The post Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate moving extremities as he’s taken off field after another head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
