MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe and the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD) are going back to the drawing board to resolve a funding dispute. “We agree to pretty much all the terms except that it has a condition that we could not go back and seek any other form of revenue in the form of a tax,” SEDD Executive Director Charles Theus told KNOE.

MONROE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO