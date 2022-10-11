Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Valley Branch Library presents NELA musician for Pumpkin Bash
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Valley Branch Library welcomed Elizabeth Vidos, who’s also known as “LadyChops”, for Pumpkin Bash Saturday afternoon. Pumpkin Bash is a children’s book festival held by the Ouachita Parish Public Library System. LadyChops is a percussionist from south Louisiana who...
KNOE TV8
Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge celebrates 25th anniversary
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge celebrated its 25th anniversary Saturday morning with its annual Fall Celebration. The celebration was a day of family fun that’s part of National Wildlife Refuge Week. Before wildlife activities kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 10 a.m., families participated in a nature walk, beginning at 9 a.m. at the boat launch parking lot.
KNOE TV8
Inspiration Home aims to give back to a good cause
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -People are getting an opportunity to tour the Inspiration Home created by Southern Living in the 90′s. Lola magazine is offering a tour of the home, as well as exposure to multiple artists and designers. Publisher of Lola magazine, Bevin Hicks, said while touring the home,...
KEDM
Roe City Rollers: Blocktoberfest 2022
Roe City Roller Derby presents Roe City Rollers: Blocktoberfest 2022 - Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Monroe Civic Center, Monroe, LA. The Rollers are returning to the track for the first time since 1019. The event will also host visiting skaters from the tri-state area. Food and drinks will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle Comes to a Close!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congrats to Jennifer Bridges from Oak Grove who won a 2022 Toyota 4Runner SR5 and Chad Beasinger of West Monroe who won a 2022 Nissan Titan Pro-4X. It’s part of the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, where if you bought a ticket you were entered for a chance to win a brand new car. This year, they raised about $350,000 through ticket sales and sponsorships.
KNOE TV8
Adopt-a-Pet: Judge
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We hope you are ready for some law and order because it’s time for all to rise for Judge! He is one of the dogs available for adoption at Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of NELA said Judge is about two years...
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes
In the same month of an unexpected reopen, a longstanding Golden Corral location is announced as closing its doors for good. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Myarklammis.com,WoodTV.com,Mix957.gr.com, WGRD.com, and Google.com.
KNOE TV8
“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dianne King Cage, who contributed her wit and charm to KNOE and its viewers for more than two decades, has died at the age of 79. Cage passed away on Oct. 10. Cage was well known for her infectious personality and became a staple in homes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOE TV8
Mayor/SEDD go back to the drawing board over funding
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe and the Southside Economic Development District (SEDD) are going back to the drawing board to resolve a funding dispute. “We agree to pretty much all the terms except that it has a condition that we could not go back and seek any other form of revenue in the form of a tax,” SEDD Executive Director Charles Theus told KNOE.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita holds on to beat Ash, West Monroe extends winning streak against West Ouachita and Ruston shuts out Pineville
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the Game of the Week, Alexandria mounted a comeback against Ouachita. The Lions held on to win a squeaker, 49-48 over the Trojans. West Monroe extended its shutout winning streak against West Ouachita to five games. With the 43-0 victory, the Rebels have now outscored the Chiefs 205-0. Ruston has won six straight after dominating winless Pineville, 62-0.
Football Friday Night: Final scores for October 14, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the final scores for October 14, 2022: WEST MONROE 43, WEST OUACHITA 0 NORTH WEBSTER 7, CARROLL 49 RUSTON 62, PINEVILLE 0 JENA 45, BOLTON 6 DELHI 58, BLOCK 0 ST. FRED’S 43, LINCOLN PREP 26 CEDAR CREEK 49, LAFAYETTE RENAISSANCE 6 DELHI CHARTER 64, TENSAS 12 OAK […]
KNOE TV8
La Tech Students alerted about armed robbery suspect possibly near campus
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police confirmed to KNOE that a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect. Campus police said an armed robbery is believed to have occurred off-campus in Ruston on Saturday, October 15. Police say to be aware of a possible armed robbery suspect on Louisiana Tech’s campus, wearing all black. As we get more information, we will update this article.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOE TV8
Franklin Parish improves to 6-1 after beating Tioga, Winnfield falls to unbeaten Many, Mangham runs over Madison, St, Frederick bounces back against Lincoln Prep, Carroll dominates North Webster
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Franklin Parish improves to 6-1 after beating Tioga, 23-13. Winnfield couldn’t hang with unbeaten Many, they lose 42 to 14. The Jalen William show continues at Madison, they run over the Jags 43 to 26. St. Frederick gets back in the win column against Lincoln Prep, 43 to 26. Carroll remains unbeaten as they dominate North Webster, 49 to 7.
ktalnews.com
Legislative auditor: Gibsland poses as town, but is really a village
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An investigative audit of the Town of Gibsland not only found irregularities and possible violations of state law, but it also found that Gibsland may not be a town at all. Released on Oct. 5 by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the 45-page report claims...
Fire occurs at daycare center on ULM campus; no injuries reported
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, a fire occurred at the Emily Williamson Laboratory School on the campus of the University of Louisiana-Monroe. According to officials, no injuries were reported and authorities are managing the scene. As always, we will keep you updated as we receive more information.
KNOE TV8
Union gets revenge on defending 3A Champs Sterlington
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Farmers hosted the Panthers for a rematch of last year’s State Championship game. Trey Holly, the state’s all-time leading rusher, led Union with 182 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Union’s defense added two interceptions, including a 103-yard pick six by D’antwone Hopkins. The Farmers hold off the Panthers and improve to 6-1 with the 29-21 win.
KNOE TV8
Sheriff confirms homicide investigation underway in West Carroll Parish
FOREST, La. (KNOE) - A homicide investigation is underway in West Carroll Parish after a man died of injuries on Friday, October 7, 2022. According to West Carroll Parish Sheriff Scott Mathews, Zachary Scott Berry, 43, was found unresponsive in a home on Highway 582 in the Village of Forest just after 8:00 a.m. Friday. Mathews told KNOE that his deputies responded to the resident for a “medical call”.
KNOE TV8
Oak Grove gets back in the win column against Ferriday, General Trass defeats Bastrop and Jena dominates Bolton
Watch these highlights from week 7 of Friday Night Blitz!. Mayor/SEDD go back to the drawing board over funding. Mayor Ellis offered a $1 million TIF on the condition SEDD doesn’t ask residents to tax themselves for improvements.
Ruston man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and shooting her male friend; charged with Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 6 PM, 28-year-old Quandavius ”Spud” Stringfellow was arrested by Bossier City Police and US Marshals at a residence in Bossier City, La. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On September 25, 2022, […]
MISSING TEEN: Monroe Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
The Monroe Police Department is searching for 13-year-old Darnesha Anderson who was last seen on October 9, 2022.
Comments / 0