Alexa Grasso defeats Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62

In the headliner of UFC Vegas 62, we saw a pivotal women’s flyweight battle with potential title implications. Fifth ranked Alexa Grasso (14-3) took on sixth ranked Viviane Araujo (11-3). Given the lack of fresh challengers for Valentina Shevchenko, Grasso and Araujo were fighting for a potential title shot...
UFC Vegas 62 Preview: Alexa Grasso – Viviane Araujo

Tomorrow night in the headliner of UFC Vegas 62, we are going to see a battle between two of the best flyweights in the world. The fifth ranked contender Alexa Grasso (14-3) will look to remain perfect at 125 pounds as she takes on sixth ranked Viviane Araujo (11-3). Whoever...
