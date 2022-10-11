ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, KY

wchstv.com

Sheriff: Logan County man charged with murder of mother-in-law

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10/16/22, 4:15 p.m. Deputies have made an arrest following a fatal shooting in Logan County. Zachary Curtis Ball, 22, of Stollings has been charged with the murder of 42-year-old Lamanda Lynn Vance, his mother-in-law, according to Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens. Clemens said...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

Two Pike County Men Indicted On Drug Trafficking Charges

Two men out of Pike County were recently arrested after being indicted on drug trafficking charges. 50-year-old Brian Hurley, of Stopover, and 34-year-old George Compton, of Phelps, were arrested on Monday. The pair received an indictment last week and currently stand accused of trafficking 10 or more hydrocodone tablets in March of this year.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

State Police: Man charged with murder in Lincoln County shooting

BRANCHLAND, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 7:35 a.m., 10/14/22. A man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting Thursday evening in Lincoln County. Cory Donahue, 30, is accused of fatally shooting Richard Vance 34, both of Branchland, on Thursday in the 100 block of Sand Gap Road, according to a news release. Donahue has been charged with murder.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky man convicted in fatal overdose case

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – A Pike County man has been convicted on drug charges in connection to a fatal overdose. According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, a federal jury has convicted Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana, Kentucky, of distributing fentanyl and para-flourofentanyl causing a fatal overdose, as […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Four indictments returned by Martin County Grand Jury

INEZ —The Martin County Grand Jury returned four indictments Oct. 4. • Jeremy Maynard, 39, of Lovely, charged with first-degree burglary for allegedly entering the dwelling house of Darlene Robinette of Lovely May 5 with the intent to commit a crime while armed with a deadly weapon. • Jon...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky

HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
Person
Justin Bryant
Williamson Daily News

Four arrested on child neglect charges

DINGESS — Four individuals were recently arrested in connection to a child neglect case in Dingess, according to criminal complaints from Mingo County Magistrate Court. According to one of the complaints, a trooper from the West Virginia State Police made contact Sept. 23 with Dewey York, 63 of Dingess, in reference to information York had on a separate investigation.
DINGESS, WV
q95fm.net

Man Arrested On Multiple Felony Drug Warrants

A man who is said to have had multiple felony-drug warrants, was arrested following an investigation in the Crum area. 45-year-old Haskell Orsbon was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Service Cuffed Taskforce and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department:. Haskell is now facing charges of possession with the intent to...
CRUM, WV
k105.com

Police seize large amount of meth, pills, cash during Leslie Co. traffic stop

Police in Leslie County seized a large amount of methamphetamine, pills, cash and other drugs during a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday evening, Leslie County deputies assisted Kentucky State Police on the traffic stop and made contact with 32-year-old Otis Coots, of Smilax (Leslie County).
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Help sought identifying suspects in dumping video

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County Solid Waste is asking for the public’s help identifying two men caught on a surveillance video. The video appears to show the men dumping trash out of a pickup truck at an undisclosed location. A timestamp on the video suggests it was recorded Sunday afternoon.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY (WOWK) – A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in Boone County. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, identified as 31-year-old Jada Booth, was struck on Rt. 17 near Ottawa around 8:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 in Boone County. Deputies say no charges will be filed against […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Alleged Robbery

A man out of Pikeville was recently arrested on a number of charges following a robbery at a home on Cedar Hills. The robbery is said to have taken place just after 1:00 AM on Saturday. Police responded to a call reporting that a man had broken into their home when only their 16-year-old autistic son was present.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
q95fm.net

One Man Dead Following Single-Vehicle Crash

A man out of Floyd County is now dead following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. 45-year-old Jason Bailey, of Langley, was driving on Sunday afternoon along RT 680, when his pickup truck is said to have left the road and struck a guardrail. Bailey received injuries from the crash and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Former Ky. prosecutor, wife, sentenced to federal prison

A former eastern Kentucky prosecutor and his wife have been sentenced to federal prison on wire fraud charges. The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, 53, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months plus one day respectively, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Body Found Along Creek Bank Identified

The body found over the weekend in Breathitt County is that of 29 year-old Nancy Cundiff, according to family members. Cundiff, along with Vanessa Baker, had been missing since the July flooding. The Breathitt County Coroner says his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Pike County schools on two hour delay

PIKE COUNTY (WEHT) – The Pike County School Corporation has released a notice via their Facebook that all schools in the PCSC will be on a 2 hour delay due to a water outage at Winslow. Eyewitness news will update this post with additional details as they become available.
PIKE COUNTY, KY

