Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
Alex Rodriguez torches Yankees for “ridiculous” Aaron Judge strategy
Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has traditionally defended old-school baseball: bunts, sacrifice flies, moving runners, hit and run, starting pitchers covering most of the game, and other situations that are slowly changing in MLB. This approach or philosophy is extensive to lineup construction. With Yankees’ star Aaron Judge...
The Yankees need to make a big infield change for Game 4 of the ALDS
The New York Yankees failed to overcome the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS on Saturday night, but there were a few variables that led to their demise. Aside from a tumultuous Luis Severino start that ended up being a bit resilient in the end, they didn’t get the necessary defense from their infield to get the job done.
New York Giants getting extraordinary value out of rookie TE Daniel Bellinger
The New York Giants entered the 2022 offseason with questions at tight end. They moved on from multiple veterans they had a year ago. Joe Schoen was limited with cap space, and the team could not add a proven player in free agency. Then, in the draft, the Giants finally got a tight end with upside in the fourth round.
2 players for the Yankees who have disappointed early in the playoffs
The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Cleveland Guardians and Triston McKenzie in Game 3 of the ALDS on Saturday night. However, they’ve had a few speed bumps to overcome in the first two games after enjoying nearly two weeks off. The Yankees scored...
Yankees: 3 players who need to step up in Game 3 of the ALDS
The New York Yankees take the field tonight, at 7:37 pm ET, in Progressive Field to face the Cleveland Guardians in a pivotal Game 3 of the American League Division Series. The Guards came from behind to win Game 2 4-2 on Friday, and will look to take the third clash in front of their fans.
Yankees make huge lineup change, benching Isiah Kiner-Falefa
It only took the Yankees being on the verge of elimination for the front office and staff, to realize that Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not the answer at shortstop. Yesterday’s loss was ugly, to say the least, but IKF was more or less responsible for two of those runs. In...
Yankees made a huge mistake building their ALDS roster and it’s coming back to bite them
When the New York Yankees were constructing their ALDS roster, they made several odd decisions after electing to leave DJ LeMahieu off due to his right toe injury. Needing a utility option, the Yankees included Marwin Gonzalez, who has experience playing every infield position and can feature in the outfield if need be.
NFL World Reacts to Packers’ Scoring Only 10 Points vs. Jets
Green Bay moved to 3–3 on the season after Sunday’s loss.
New York Giants come back to win over Baltimore Ravens, bolster record to 5-1
The New York Giants beat the Baltimore Ravens today, improving their record to 5-1 on the season. The Giants came back to accomplish a 24-20 win over the Ravens after being down for the majority of the game. New head coach Brian Daboll continues to make his case for Coach of the Year as he led his team to their third-straight victory.
Knicks injury update: Quentin Grimes returns vs Wizards
After missing most of the training camp and the New York Knicks‘ first three preseason games, second-year wing Quentin Grimes will finally make his return. New York coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters that Grimes would make his much-awaited comeback from a left foot soreness against the Washington Wizards on Friday night.
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes has one big advantage in Friday’s ALDS Game 2
The New York Yankees have a one-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, but they will be looking to secure Game 2 on Friday afternoon after a rainout and postponement on Thursday. Nestor Cortés will take the mound against 2020 Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber, but the...
How Nestor Cortes matches up against Cleveland in Yankees playoff debut
The Hialeah native gets the ball tomorrow for Game 2 of the American League Division Series for the Yankees. Nestor Cortes has faced the 2022 Guardians twice this year with great success, but how you succeed is just as important as whether you succeed or not for game-planning. He’ll face...
Guardians’ ace Shane Bieber reveals how he will approach the Yankees’ lineup
A couple of years ago, in 2020, the New York Yankees were facing a pitcher who won the Triple Crown in the shortened season and was head and shoulders the best in baseball: Shane Bieber. The setting was Game 1 of the Wild Card series back then. That game was...
Early Season NHL Draft and Prospect Mailbag
Tony Ferrari answers questions about the 2023 NHL draft and prospects, including about sleeper picks, Denton Mateychuk and more.
Mets don’t need to worry about Yankees stealing Jacob deGrom
With Jacob deGrom’s pending free agency on the way, the New York Mets will have loads of competition to keep their ace. There has been speculation on a ton of teams having rumored interest. From the division rival Atlanta Braves to the crosstown rival New York Yankees, the best...
Poole ready to chase another championship alongside Green
Calling it a "long" couple of weeks, Golden State guard Jordan Poole is ready to chase a repeat championship alongside Draymond Green after the fourth-year pro took a punch to the face from Green at practice this month
Mitchell Robinson, Knicks lord over Wizards for 3-1 preseason record
During training camp, New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau labeled Mitchell Robinson as the league’s best offensive rebounder. Robinson is showing he’s got what it takes. Last season’s second-best offensive rebounder, Robinson put up a monster effort on the glass to fuel the Knicks’ 105-89 win against the Washington Wizards Friday night at Madison Square Garden to wrap up their preseason with a 3-1 record.
Boston Celtics Notebook: Is This the Start of a Malcolm Brogdon Trend?
The injury to Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon isn't considered serious, but it has to be concerning. The post Boston Celtics Notebook: Is This the Start of a Malcolm Brogdon Trend? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Yankees have several incredibly difficult pitching decisions coming up in the ALDS
Rest or winning baseball games? That is the decision the New York Yankees face as the ALDS continues on Friday afternoon. The starting rotation is composed of three players: Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortés, and Luis Severino. Cole was solid in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, lasting 6.1 innings, giving up four hits and one earned run, striking out eight batters.
