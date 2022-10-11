Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
City Of Paris Pickleball Tourney Winners Announced
Paris, Tenn.–Pickleball is here to stay. With sponsor Dynamix, the city of Paris held a pickleball tournament at the courts at Eiffel Tower Park. With the lighting at the park, the matches could be played day or night. There are several mens’ and womens’ Pickleball leagues set up. Call the Paris Civic Center for more information.
radionwtn.com
Larry T. Raines
Larry T. Raines, 73, of Buchanan, Tennessee, formerly of Puryear, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Raines was born Sunday, June 19, 1949, in Paris, Tennessee. Mr. Raines was a longtime member of Birds Creek Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Korea during...
radionwtn.com
Literacy Council To Discuss Imagination Library
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Literacy Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Tennessee Rehabilitation Center at 1108 Tyson Ave. in Paris (next to the Driver’s Education and Henry County Extension Service building). On the agenda is a continued discussion of the future of the Imagination Library in...
radionwtn.com
Johnny Mac, Burgers On The Grill At Noon On The Square
Paris, Tenn.–Chris Hollingsworth, Josh Wooten and Monte Starks were busy at the grill for Friday’s Noon on the Square in downtown Paris. A large crowd was on hand to hear the popular Johnny Mac. Sack lunches of grilled burgers, hamburgers, hot dogs and all the fixin’s, chips, dessert and soda were provided by the Paris Quota Club. Performing next Friday will be the Ray Lewis Band with Perry’s BBQ providing the lunch. Noon On The Square is sponsored each year by Commercial Bank & Trust. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
William Charles “Bill” Dodd
William Charles “Bill” Dodd, 69, of Henry, Tennessee, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris. Bill was born Friday, February 20, 1953, in Lexington, Tennessee, to the late Charles Curtis Dodd and Glenna Mae Black Dodd, of Henry, Tennessee, who survives. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by one sister: Deborah Ann Collier Bradwell.
radionwtn.com
Touring Todd Family Fun Farm Always A Favorite
Union City, Tenn.–It’s a rite of passage each fall for Tornado RISE students. Students from Union City Schools’ CDC classes made their annual trek to Todd Family Fun Farm Thursday, enjoying a much-anticipated field trip to the popular venue. Some 39 special needs students toured a pumpkin...
radionwtn.com
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
radionwtn.com
Julia Ashley
Mrs. Julia Ashley, 65, of Sharon, passed away Thursday night at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. She was a former resident of Union City. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Fall Festivals Announced
October 22nd Terry Volunteer Fire Dept Truck or Treat. 8:30 am (5K) and 9:00 am (1 mile) Chili sampling begins at 4:00 pm. Haunted Trail begins at sundown.
radionwtn.com
Tornadoes Rebound From First Loss With Style
Union City, Tenn.–The Union City of Friday night looked a lot like the Tornadoes of the first six weeks of the season. Rebounding from its lone loss of the season to Westview two weeks ago, ninth-ranked UC ran over, around, and through outmanned Camden in a 55-14 romp at War Memorial Stadium.
whvoradio.com
Missing Cadiz Woman Located
A Cadiz woman that was reported missing Wednesday morning has been located. Murray Police say 70-year-old Deborah Clark who was last seen at a business on the south side of Murray has been located Wednesday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and with family.
radionwtn.com
Milling & Paving Of Paris City Streets Next Week
Paris, Tenn.–The City of Paris Street Department will begin milling and paving the week of October 17, 2022 and will continue until all streets listed below have been completed. Anticipated completion date is October 31, 2022 (weather permitting). Milling/Paving Paving Only. Irvine Street Wall Street. Irvine Street Brooks Street.
radionwtn.com
Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes
Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
Victim named in fatal wreck involving Tennessee lawmaker
A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report.
17 people arrested in TBI gang, drug sting
JACKSON, Tenn. (WREG) — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI said it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging […]
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/07/22 – 10/11/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/11/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Benton County duo arrested after search turns up fentanyl, other drugs
A man and woman were arrested Tuesday after special agents with the TBI say they found fentanyl, meth and other drugs at a home in Benton County.
