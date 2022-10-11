Crafting with the Katies: Finger Painting Ghosts onto Craft Pumpkins

Step one

Boo! For this week’s Crafting with the Katies, we’ll be finger painting some ghosts onto craft pumpkins!

This is an especially fun craft if you have little ones at home. They can help paint the ghosts!

For this craft you’ll need:

A craft pumpkin (or if you want a temporary craft, a normal pumpkin will do fine)

White paint

Black paint

Paper plate

Small brushes

To make this project, follow these steps:

Step one: Pour some white paint onto a paper plate.

Step two: Get ready to paint! Take your thumb and dunk it into the white paint. Then, place your thumb on the pumpkin wherever you’d like to make your ghost.

Step three: Rotate your pumpkin so you have an even distribution of prints!

Step four: Once you’re done with making your ghosts, let them sit out to dry. We waited about an hour.

Step five: Pour black paint onto the same paper plate. Take your brush, dip it into the paint, then make whatever faces you’d like your ghosts to have! You can put just eyes on them, or add mouths!

And that’s it! Just five easy steps for a simple and fun project you can do by yourself or with family and friends!

If you have a craft you’d like to see us try, email us at katiebirecki@9and10news.com and katywashburn@9and10news.com.