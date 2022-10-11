ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect at large after ‘substantial battery’ suffered during incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a disturbance between family members early Sunday morning in which victims suffered “substantial battery.”. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a fight between family members that injured two victims in the 100 block of E. Main St. During...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police warn of scam caller posing as captain

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police warned people Friday night after a scam caller was reported. Police said the scammer called someone, pretended to be an MPD captain and asked for money. The scammer reportedly said that the person had missed a court date and now had to pay money to fix the situation. The victim was able to recognize the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

nbc15.com

MPD: Stolen car found at Windsor Super 8

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday night at a Super 8 motel involved in an officer involved shooting . In it’s report, MPD said the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day in the 1600 block of the Beltline. In MPD’s list of City-Wide Notable Calls, it reported that the vehicle was later located at a Super 8 in the Town of Windsor.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Owner likely left keys in stolen vehicle, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department recovered a vehicle last night that had been stolen after its owner likely left the keys in it. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day. MPD’s incident report indicates officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of W. Beltline Hwy.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Lake Mills PD searching for Culver’s drive-thru robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help locating a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s restaurants across several Wisconsin cities. The police department warned that the individual could be armed and dangerous and urged people not to approach or try to apprehend him.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Amazon packages stolen off truck in Janesville armed robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three suspects swiped packages from an Amazon delivery truck in Janesville during an armed robbery late Thursday night, the police department reported. According to the Janesville Police Department, one of the suspects flashed a handgun at the driver after the trio approached the van in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street. The suspects demanded money and the driver complied, handing over a wallet.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Deputy hospitalized after helping homeowner who entered burning home

MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering Saturday after officials said they rushed into a burning home to help a homeowner. Crews were called to the home in the 10100 block of County Highway Y just before 5:15 a.m. for a reported chimney fire, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. ﻿ When deputies arrived, the homeowner reportedly...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane Co. Medical Examiner identifies man fatally shot by deputy

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was fatally shot by a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Windsor Thursday night. Quantaze Campbell, 46, of Madison died of firearm-related injuries, the Medical Examiner’s Office said. The Department of Justice is investigating the shooting but has not shared any additional details about the incident....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

I-39/90 South back open south of Buckeye Road after camper rolled over

MADISON, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-39/90 are back open between Buckeye Road and the Beltline following a crash Saturday. The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Dane County dispatchers said an SUV pulling a camper rolled over. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash, with Dane County Sheriff’s deputies assisting. Madison Fire Department crews were also sent...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

nbc15.com

MFD: 2 displaced by Madison fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department investigators determined a fire that drove two people from their homes Thursday afternoon was accidental. According to the fire department, the investigators found the fire was started as a result of exterior work being performed by contractors on a heat-conducting device. Firefighters were...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Tactical vest, taser & Glock magazines among law enforcement items stolen from vehicle in Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement equipment was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Wisconsin that was believed to have left been unlocked ‘mistakenly’. According to the Janesville Police Department, multiple law enforcement equipment items were taken from a parked vehicle. An employee of a non-local law enforcement agency said the theft happened between October 7 and October 11.
JANESVILLE, WI
dailydodge.com

Columbus Man Found Guilty Of Robbing Neosho Bank

(Neosho) A Columbus man was found guilty Wednesday of robbing a bank. Alan Schade entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Robbery of a Financial Institution and a misdemeanor charge of Theft. Schade entered the Horicon Bank in Neosho in January and handed the teller a note...
NEOSHO, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Kick In The Door, 3 People Arrested…

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
ROCKFORD, IL

