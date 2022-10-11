Read full article on original website
Prank 911 phone calls cause lockdown at Gilmer elementary, intermediate campuses
GILMER, Texas — Gilmer Elementary and Intermediate Schools were placed on lockdown briefly after a series of prank phone calls to 911 Friday afternoon. Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton said in a Facebook post that the calls were made during student release at the elementary and intermediate campuses. Those...
Officials responding to fiery 1-vehicle crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County crews are responding to a one-vehicle crash in which the vehicle reportedly caught fire. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the major wreck occurred on Highway 322 near County Road 243A. The vehicle had two people in it who were able to escape the vehicle.
A tribute to desegregation 53 years later: Gladewater Bears to honor the Weldon Bumblebees
GLADEWATER, Texas — It's a football game turned history lesson in Gladewater. For the first time, the Bears are set to honor the Weldon Bumblebees by wearing their jerseys. Weldon was the city's all Black high school football team before Gladewater ISD desegregated back in 1969. Head Coach Johnny...
AUTHORITIES: Vehicle hydroplanes, strikes tree in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Rusk County are responding to a crash after heavy rains moved through the area. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a vehicle hydroplaned and struck a tree on US 259 N. near County Road 182. "Road conditions are deteriorating due...
UPDATE: Officials identify body of man discovered on side of road by Gilmer ISD bus driver
GILMER, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a man was found on the side of the road by a Gilmer ISD bus driver. Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton said in a Facebook post that the driver discovered the dead person on the side of the road while taking students home from school.
Roadways to be closed for Texas Rose Festival parade Saturday morning
TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department will have a few roads closed Saturday morning for the Texas Rose Festival parade. Glenwood Boulevard between Houston Street and Front Street will be closed at 6 a.m. Remaining roads for the parade will be closed at 7:45 a.m., Tyler police said. The...
Rice Elementary looks at innovative ways to increase student literacy
TYLER, Texas — Students at Rice Elementary School were taken by surprise to see Tyler ISD's literacy bus filled with some of their favorite books. The bus also served as a grand prize for a 2nd grade class for reading the most minutes in a two-week 'Read-A-Thon' challenge. “They...
1 in custody after reported stabbing, assault with vehicle and arson in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a "multi-victim aggravated assault." According to the HCSO, they are working a case involving a stabbing, assault with a vehicle and an arson on Private Rd. 3453, near Lansing Switch at Interstate 20. One person...
All lanes of traffic open after wreck involving motorcycle, car on Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — All lanes of traffic are open after a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a wreck involving a car at Loop 323 and Brookside Drive in Tyler Friday evening. Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said the crash happened around 6 p.m. The motorcyclist is...
Officials say East Texas teen hospitalized accidentally shot by younger sibling playing with gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old who was injured in an accidental shooting was shot by their younger sibling playing with a handgun Wednesday night. Spokesperson Capt. Tyler Owen confirmed how the teen was shot when they suffered a gunshot wound to...
1 dead, 2 injured in Panola County crash
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Carthage. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on US 59, just south of Carthage in Panola County. DPS reports...
3 people arrested in connection with reports of gunfire in Marshall neighborhood
MARSHALL, TENNESSEE, Tenn. — Three people were arrested Thursday night in connection with reported gunfire in a Marshall neighborhood. Jacarrion Green, 21, JerBraylon Brazzell, 17, and Tyson Smith, 21, all from Marshall, have been charged with deadly conduct and engaging in organized criminal activity. They were all booked into the Harrison County Jail, police said.
Authorities searching for missing East Texas woman last seen in Center
SHELBYVILLE, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. According to the SCSO, Inga Lout, 68, of Shelbyville, was last seen around 5 a.m. on Wednesday in the 200 block of CR 2565 in Center. She stands 5'3 and weighs around 165 lbs. She...
East Texas folklórico dance group preserves Mexican culture step by step
TYLER, Texas — Ballet Folklorico Raíces became a reality four years ago when Sonia Trevizo decided to share her passion of dancing with the East Texas community. Baile folklorico is a traditional dance of zapateado, or basic footwork. The music style, costumes and dance style vary due to the representation of regions and states in Mexico.
LONGVIEW CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Police chief gives statement on accusations against former officer, historical landmark approved
LONGVIEW, Texas — At Thursday's city council meeting in Longview, the police chief gave a statement in regards to a former lieutenant who was recently arrested by the FBI. Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a federal detainer Wednesday and later released to another agency the next day, according to online records.
Ex-Longview police lieutenant arrested on federal online solicitation of minor charge released on bond
LONGVIEW, Texas — A former Longview Police Department lieutenant arrested on a federal charge of attempting to solicit sex from a minor online was released after posting a $50,000 bond Thursday. Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a federal detainer Wednesday...
Portions of SPCA of East Texas dog park close temporarily for repairs
TYLER, Texas — The SPCA of East Texas announced that a portion of its Bossart Bark Park, at 3393 W Grande Blvd. in Tyler, will be closed this week. Parks A and B will be closed for repairs and guests are asked to use Parks C and D on the south side of the road.
1 person treated for smoke inhalation after fire causes $56,000 in damage to Longview home
LONGVIEW, Texas — One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire started in a Longview home kitchen caused about $56,000 in damage Monday night. According to the Longview Fire Department, crews responded to the 2300 block of Bates Drive around 9:15 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire conditions as they moved through the house.
Texas Rose Festival celebrates annual luncheons with Kansas City Chiefs CEO, White House historian
TYLER, Texas — Organizers honored their special guest luncheon speakers Friday as they spoke about the importance of the Texas Rose Festival, an event celebrating Tyler's staple rose industry. Those who were at the men's luncheon got the opportunity to hear from none other than Kansas City Chiefs CEO...
Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler set to open next month
TYLER, Texas — A new cancer institute is set to open next month in Tyler that will provide patients with specialized care at a local level. The Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital is a collaboration between Christus Health and Texas Oncology.
