opb.org

Smoky air again affecting Pacific Northwest amid fires, red flag warnings

Much of the Pacific Northwest west of the Cascades was experiencing poor air quality over the weekend because of smoke from wildfires amid windy, dry, unseasonably warm weather. In Washington, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said the region had air quality ratings ranging from unhealthy to unhealthy for sensitive...
SEATTLE, WA
lacamasmagazine.com

CRESA Says Nakia Creek Fire Human Caused, Burning 156 Acres

Aerial surveys show the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain, which started Sunday afternoon, is burning approximately 156 acres, and is smaller than fire fighters previously thought, according to Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA). Officials also confirmed the fire was human caused, and the investigation continues. CRESA said firefighter...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Newborn Dies Weeks After Rollover Crash in Cowlitz County

A newborn is dead weeks after sustaining injuries from a single-car crash in Longview that also took the life of the baby’s 26-year-old mother and injured two others. The single rollover crash occurred in the early morning of Sept. 19 on Industrial Way near 26th Avenue. Police say the vehicle was traveling west on state Route 432, or Industrial Way, when the SUV rolled over multiple times and crash-landed upside down on its roof near a drainage slough.
LONGVIEW, WA
kptv.com

WATCH: Tree in flames along I5, under Morrison Bridge

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12 camera crew captured dramatic footage of a tree engulfed in flames Friday evening along Interstate 5, under the Morrison Street Bridge. Portland Fire & Rescue said the blaze started as a garbage fire and spread to the surrounding brush and a few trees. Firefighters...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: A huge Vancouver fentanyl bust, a grocery merger, a grant for internet in Umatilla and a friendly airport cat

Vancouver men charged in federal fentanyl investigation. Two Vancouver men were charged with federal crimes for allegedly running a drug trafficking ring responsible for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Both men, Joshua Clay Wilfong and James Hunn Jr., were arrested Wednesday. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says the pair regularly sold hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in single transactions and sold an average of 10,000 pills per week. (Jessica Prokop, The Columbian)
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Aloha homeless camp grows larger causing concern for neighbors

ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless camp in Aloha is getting bigger, and so are the concerns surrounding it. It sits along Shaw Street, near a railroad, and spans roughly 50 yards. Just feet away is an apartment complex called the Edwards Center. The nonprofit houses people with developmental disabilities, and its director says at first the camps were fine, but that’s changed.
ALOHA, OR
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Banning hate symbols in Grants Pass, Portland draws from groundwater and a new library in Bend

The Grants Pass School Board voted this week to ban hate symbols on school grounds. Those include nooses, Nazi symbols and the Confederate flag. The Grants Pass Daily Courier reports that the policy allows the school board to add more symbols to the list of banned displays in the future. Administrators say all students and staff should be able to pursue an education free of harassment. (Grants Pass Daily Courier)
GRANTS PASS, OR
kptv.com

Passenger killed in early morning crash in Multnomah County

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Multnomah County early Thursday morning. The crash occurred at about 1:45 a.m. on Southeast Orient Drive near Bluff Road. The sheriff’s office said the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not yet been released.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Nakia Creek Fire confirmed to be human caused

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Officials confirmed on Tuesday that the Nakia Creek Fire was human caused, as some communities were issued evacuation notices. Washington State fire officials confirmed the fire was human caused on Twitter but stopped short of providing a specific reason, saying it remained “under investigation.”
Chronicle

Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow Returns Saturday After Two Years of Cancellations

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow returns on Saturday after skipping two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its two-decade history, the event will be held in Cowlitz County, at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview. The pow wow was held in Toledo for 18 years before moving to the Clark County Fairgrounds in 2019.
LONGVIEW, WA
The Oregonian

2 people found dead in a car in Clackamas County; homicide investigation underway

Two people were found dead in a car early Wednesday in unincorporated Clackamas County after a crash, Clackamas County sheriff’s officials said. Deputies responded about 2 a.m. to a report of a car that struck a fire hydrant, according to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The occupants, both adults, were dead when deputies arrived, the agency said.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

