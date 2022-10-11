Copenhagen vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Read full article on original website
Watch: Incredible WSL red card after West Ham defender PUNCHES opponent in the head
Well, you don't need VAR for that one. Fans of Aston Villa and West Ham saw one of the most bizarre sending offs in Women's Super League history at the Trevor Brown Memorial Ground on Saturday.
Bayern Munich vs Freiburg live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Bundesliga clash
Bayern Munich vs Freiburg live stream and match preview.
Watch: Liverpool vs Manchester City explodes into life – but should Phil Foden's goal have counted?
Liverpool vs Manchester City burst into life with a Phil Foden goal disallowed by VAR – but should it have counted?. Liverpool vs Manchester City was always going to be dramatic but Phil Foden hoped it wouldn't be quite so controversial. The Stockport Iniesta had a goal disallowed in...
Brentford v Brighton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash
Brentford v Brighton live stream and match preview, Friday 14 October, 8.00pm BST.
BREAKING: Leeds United vs Arsenal suspended due to technology failure
Leeds United vs Arsenal has been suspended due to a technology failure at Elland Road. The match kicked off and was only underway for mere minutes before referee Chris Kavanagh drew proceedings to a close. The technology used to communicate with VAR at Stockley Park and with the officials at the ground was not working and is yet to be fixed.
How to watch Ballon d'Or 2022: Everything you need to know, including the date, time, nominees and favourites for the award
All the information you need on how to watch Ballon d'Or 2022, wherever you are whoever you're backing for the top prize. The 2022 Ballon d'Or will crown the best footballers in the men's and women's game from the 2021/22 season on Monday, during the 66th edition of the men's award and fourth edition of the women's.
Liverpool report: Reds ready to take on Manchester United in Frenkie de Jong fight
Liverpool haven't made a permanent midfield signing in two years – could they be about to poach one of their arch-rivals' top targets?. Liverpool are reportedly keen on a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who's long been linked with a switch to Manchester United.
Why you should watch the Bundesliga this weekend instead of the Premier League or El Clasico
Liverpool vs Manchester City and El Clasico are two of the most mouth-watering football fixtures taking place this coming Sunday, but FourFourTwo is urging fans not to forget about the bonanza being served up in Germany's top-flight.
FIFA 23 bargains: 75 incredible players to sign on the cheap
FIFA 23 bargains in Career Mode can help you free up funds elsewhere. After all, if you only have a set transfer budget, you want to be making some big signings, don't you?. There are wonderkids that you'll want to splash out for, we're sure, while free agents can also pad out your squad if you're working on the cheap. But if you're looking to sign young players with plenty of upside, perhaps that you can shift for a healthy profit, these are the players that you want to be spending your money on.
Watch: Bundesliga midfielder shows why he's Arsenal's main transfer target with outrageous dinked goal
One of Arsenal's major transfer targets has again shown why the Gunners are so keen on landing him, after scoring one of the goals of the weekend. Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom scored the third goal in a 5-1 rout of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.
Who is Kobbie Mainoo? The Manchester United wonderkid named on the bench against Newcastle United
Manchester United wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo is on the bench today for the first time against Newcastle United – and fans are excited. United have a rich history of producing some of the most thrilling young talents in English football. The club have a long tradition of naming academy graduates in the line-up or on the bench for years, with the likes of David Beckham, Ravel Morrison and Marcus Rashford all turning out for the Red Devils over the years.
Manchester United: Marko Arnautovic's agent says striker rejected surprise move
After failing with a bid for Arnautovic in August, United dropped their interest in the Bologna striker – or did they...?. Marko Arnautovic rejected Manchester United's advances this summer, according to the Bologna striker's agent.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for El Clasico
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He plays football regularly, both on grass and artificial surfaces, and has a large, discerning and ever-growing collection of football shirts from around the world.
Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp requests £30m bid for 'The Ghanian Sadio Mané'
Liverpool are looking to reignite a tired team with a wonderkid compared favourably to Reds legend Sadio Mané. Liverpool are set to table a bid for a young star described by some to be "the Ghanian Sadio Mané".
Ballon d'Or favourite Karim Benzema scores as Real Madrid beat Barcelona in El Clasico
Karim Benzema was among the goals as Real Madrid went top of La Liga by beating Barcelona 3-1 in the first Clasico of the season – a day before he's widely expected to win the Ballon d'Or. The Real captain opened...
Watch: Tyrone Mings makes possibly the worst defensive mistake of the season to gift Chelsea an opener against Aston Villa
Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings has had a hard season so far. The England international had the captaincy stripped from him at the start of the season, with manager Steven Gerrard unsure how often he would be picked this season. Though Mings hasn't played too badly this season, however, criticism has still been rife.
Arsenal report: Gunners could make incredible move for Cody Gakpo in January
Arsenal could sign Cody Gakpo – who has more goal involvements than Erling Haaland this season – with big clubs having pulled out of the race. Arsenal could be set to make a huge bid for Cody Gakpo in January.
Arsenal Twitter account makes subtle Drake reference after Leeds United win
Arsenal managed to hold on for a 1-0 win against Leeds United – and the official Twitter account managed to drop a Drake reference in. Arsenal and Drake have something in common this weekend, after the Gunners' 1-0 win away at Leeds United.
Manchester United report: Frenkie De Jong transfer back on, with midfielder 'disgusted' at Barcelona treatment
Frenkie De Jong is 'disgusted' at his treatment by Barcelona and is set to quit the club soon, according to reports in the Spanish media. The Dutch midfielder almost left the Camp Nou in the summer, during a disagreement with the club hierarchy over unpaid wages.
Watch: Jordan Pickford trips Harry Kane to allow Tottenham captain to give Spurs lead over Everton from penalty spot
Harry Kane has marked his 400th Tottenham appearance in the usual fashion – with a goal from the penalty spot. Kane's 258th goal for Spurs handed his side a 1-0 lead in their home game against Everton.
