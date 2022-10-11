Read full article on original website
Soldering iron blamed for $90,000 Kansas travel trailer fire
A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Just after 1p.m. Wednesday, deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection for the report of a trailer fire, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
Beer spills onto Kansas highway after truck flips
SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – Drivers had to deal with delays Tuesday morning after a semi-tractor trailer loaded with beer rolled onto its side. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, troopers were called to milepost 79 in the southbound lanes of I-135 in south Saline County just before 7 a.m. Authorities didn’t report any injuries and […]
$178M investment comes to new Kansas tractor factory
SALINA (KSNT) – The grand opening ceremony for a new construction equipment manufacturing facility was held in Salina on Friday. The Oct. 14 ceremony marked the opening of a new facility which will produce compact track loaders in the heart of Kansas. The new facility represents a $178 million investment by Great Plains Manufacturing and […]
Man dead after accident at Kansas construction site
RUSSELL COUNTY—A man died in a construction site accident just after 2p.m. Tuesday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Caterpillar 940B driven by Tyler Darren Jennings, 28, Valley Falls, Kansas, was traveling north up a hill at a construction site east of U.S. Highway 281 north of the river.
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
Riley County Arrest Report October 15
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JOHN HUNTER LAYFIELD, 22, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship; Bond $2,000. JUSTIN LEE NEWTON, 27, Fort...
15-year-old hospitalized after mom rolls pickup truck in western Kansas
TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old from Ellis is recovering in a Salina hospital after she and her mother were both thrown from a pickup after it rolled in western Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 32000 block of Old Highway 40 about half a mile west of Kansas Highway 147 with reports of an injury crash.
Pedestrian Struck At Iron And Ohio
A Salina boy suffers only minor injuries after being hit by a car Monday morning. The Salina Police Captain Paul Forester tells KSAL news that the accident happened at 7:15 a.m. at the corner of Iron and Ohio. A vehicle was going west on Iron and turned south onto Ohio into a bicyclist traveling east. The 11-year-old Salina resident only suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Salina Regional Health Center.
Scoular to acquire central Kansas elevator
LINCOLN, Kansas (Oct. 6, 2022) — Scoular, a multi-generational agribusiness serving farmers since 1892, has reached an agreement to acquire Walker Products’ grain handling facility in Lincoln, Kansas. Scoular and Walker expect the acquisition to close in the coming weeks. The facility offers 1 million bushels of storage...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson
More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
Fake prescription pills cause more overdoses in Kansas, police respond with warning
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas law enforcement agency is warning residents to be on the lookout for fake-pressed prescription pills that may contain fentanyl. The Riley County Police Department announced Friday it’s investigating two additional overdoses it believes are linked to these pills. This brings the number of fentanyl-related overdoses to six since August, […]
Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
Similar burglaries in 2 counties lead to arrest of Salina man
A Salina man has been arrested in connection to burglary cases in both Saline County and Dickinson County. In mid-September, a number of items were reported missing from a property in the 4100 block of E. North Street. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said items missing included the following. Glass...
Deputies locate spooked Doberman who ran from at I-70 rest area
SOLOMON - A woman traveling through Kansas is desperately trying to find her missing Doberman Pinscher who ran off from the Interstate 70 rest area near Solomon Monday. Jen Anielski told Salina Post that the year-and-a-half old Doberman named Lanie got spooked at the eastbound I-70 rest area near Solomon. She was last seen running west from the rest area at approximately 2 p.m. Monday.
Police recover stolen car, take 14-year-old into custody
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft in Riley County and have a suspect in custody. Just after 9p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft in the 400 block of Clydesdale Drive in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 24-year-old woman...
RCPD: Handgun stolen from trunk of car in Aggieville
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged gun theft. Just after 8p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 500 block of N. Manhattan in Aggieville, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 23-year-old man reported his 1911 A1 Tanker 45ACP handgun was...
Salina police take alleged shooter from high school into custody
UPDATED STORY: 3 teens arrested after gun fired toward Salina high school SALINA (KSNT) – The Salina Police Department has taken an alleged shooter into custody from South High School, according to a social media post. In the social media post, the police department said they believe the suspect in the vehicle acted alone. Later […]
Off-duty Wichita Police officer arrested in Newton
Officer Louis Hebert was arrested and booked into the Harvey County Jail on charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Hebert has been employed by Wichita Police for two years.
Two arrested in FBI raid in Hutchinson
Reports said two people were arrested by FBI agents in a raid on a home in Hutchinson early Wednesday morning. The raid was reported in the 500 block of North Grandview, on the east side of Hutchinson. Neighbors reported seeing an armored vehicle and several unmarked cars, and flash explosives were used during the raid.
