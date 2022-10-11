Read full article on original website
Wedding Announcement: Branden Trujillo And Allayna Lance
Branden Trujillo and Allayna Lance were married September 24, 2022 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Jemez Springs. The bride is the daughter of Patrick and Camilla Lance and the groom is the son of Ona Maestas Trujillo. Allayna is a Dental Assistant with High Mesa Dental Arts in White Rock and Branden works for Los Alamos National Laboratory. Courtesy photo.
Tree Thought To Be Dead Makes Spectacular Comeback
A tree filled with colorful fall leaves is spotted Monday at a home in the Pinon Trails neighborhood of White Rock. Eleven years ago in the summertime this home was vacant and this tree without a single leaf was thought to be dead. Placing a hose on a slow drip running over nutrition sticks inserted around its base began to draw the tree back to life. The following year it produced a handful of leaves and more every year thereafter – with this year being its most spectacular. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
County Emergency Manager Beverley Simpson To Speak At Thursday’s LVW Lunch With A Leader
The League of Women Voters of Los Alamos will hold their community event, Lunch with a Leader, on October 20, via zoom at noon-1PM. Beverley Simpson, their speaker, is the Emergency Manager for Los Alamos County where she organizes and directs operations of the Emergency Services Bureau and Consolidated Dispatch Center (CDC). The Emergency Services(OEM) mission is to protect Los Alamos County through regional and local partnerships and integrating all activities necessary to build, sustain and improve the capacity to effectively and efficiently mitigate against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from threatened or actual natural disasters, acts of terrorism or other man-made disasters. OEM activates the Emergency Operations Center (EOC); coordinates information and resources during a disaster; supports first responders; writes emergency plans; trains public safety agencies; holds exercises on disaster response and recovery; maintains public warning systems; manages Federal grant funds; assists in disaster declarations and educates and prepares our community for disasters.
Rude Girl premieres at the Santa Fe International Film Festival
The Rude Girl movie is a short film that was shot and produced in the Land of Enchantment. It’s also drawing a lot of buzz around the country and in New Mexico. Rude Girl is about a Native American girl who struggles with identity issues that she struggles with. She goes into the spiritual world to see her grandfather who tells her she has superhero powers but all she needs to do is believe in herself. This film is 20 minutes long but was shot like a feature. It also has both languages the Zuni and English mixed together.
Save The Date: 2022 CROP Hunger Walk And Turkey Trot Is Nov. 20
Los Alamos walkers and runners are being asked to save the date of Sunday, Nov. 20 for the 2022 Los Alamos CROP Hunger Walk and Turkey Trot. The location is the same as in past years, the parking lot in front of Los Alamos Middle School (on North Mesa). Registration at the event will begin at 1:30 p.m. When the starting pistol goes off at 2:00 p.m.folks can choose to run or walk the 1.7 or 2.57 mile course.
New Mexico governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former...
Santa Fe residents express concerns over Christus St. Vincent expansion
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than an hour of debate of residents expressing concerns over a new cancer center expansion at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center city councilors voted 8-1, passing the amended expansion. Officials with the medical center say the 80,880-square-foot expansion of the hospital’s south-central corridor is a necessity amid growing […]
Santa Fe, October 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
FBI Releases List Of 192 Missing Indigenous Persons In New Mexico, Navajo Nation
The Albuquerque FBI Division on Friday released an updated list of missing Indigenous persons in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. The list, current as of October 11, has 192 names on it. The latest list reflects the addition of 27 names and the removal of 18 since the previous...
County: White Rock’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Area Plan Goes To Council For Approval Oct. 18
Los Alamos County Council will conduct a public hearing Oct. 18 to consider approval of Resolution No. 22-19 to accept the White Rock Metropolitan Redevelopment Area (MRA) Plan. The hybrid hearing at 6:00 p.m. at the White Rock Fire Station 3 located at 129 NM-4. The public hearing will begin...
County: COVID-19 Omicron Booster Clinic Monday For Individuals Ages 12+
Premier Medical Group (PMG) is holding another COVID-19 bivalent Omicron booster clinic in conjunction with Los Alamos County on Monday, October 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 2200 Diamond Dr., Los Alamos. PMG will administer both the Pfizer Omicron booster to eligible individuals 12+...
The takeaways from this article are three: (1) The parking requirements in the new development code appear woefully short of Los Alamos on-the-ground reality, and unsupported by any relevant evidence; (2) The character of many Los Alamos single-family neighborhoods is now vulnerable to an uncontrolled proliferation of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU); (3) otherwise the new code is pretty good and a long overdue replacement for the previous hodge-podge that was Chapter 16 of the County Code.
Santa Fe City Council Approves Downtown Affordable Housing Project
City Council approves plan for five affordable downtown units. The Santa Fe City Council this week approved the donation of a city-owned downtown lot that will be converted into five low-priced housing units. According to a news release, the donation is the first of what the city intends to be a series of donations of under-used properties for green infill-housing projects. Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity headed the development team that scored the highest on the city’s proposal request for this project, and will be partnering with B.PUBLIC Prefab (read SFR’s profile of the company from earlier this year), using sweat equity per Habitat for Humanity and contemporary modular components per B.Public. Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Kurt Krahn estimates the homes will cost approximately $225,000 to construct, and have monthly housing payments of $600 to $800 (a nearby home that sold earlier this month appears to have been listed for $700,000). “We’re thrilled to be supporting Habitat Santa Fe in this development,” B.PUBLIC CEO and co-founder Edie Dilman said in a statement. “For years, they have been building to high standards. By building with our pre-insulated structural walls, the community will see the shell of this project complete in a matter of days. Our craftsman-built prefab is designed for 100-plus years of comfort and 80-90% energy savings.” The city’s Historic Design Review Board will need to approve the final design and development plan for the project, which is in a historic district on Alto Street. Also on the green building tip, the city will hold a ribbon-cutting at 2:30 pm today for a new solar carport at the Southside Santa Fe Public Library, the latest in a series of city-wide solar projects.
County: Customer Care Center Assisting In Collecting Landline Outage Information To Assist CenturyLink
Some CenturyLink customers in Los Alamos County are reporting that their landline phones are down. The outage is not affecting the internet or VOIP phones. To assist CenturyLink in pinpointing the problem to initiate repairs, Los Alamos County’s Customer Care Center is collecting names today and tomorrow of individuals experiencing the outage.
Rocky Road To Enchantment Donation Drive Is Sunday Afternoon At Urban Park
Natasha Ruffin and her husband Henry are hosting the Rocky Road To Enchantment Donation Drive from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Urban Park in Los Alamos to benefit the Rocky Road to Enchantment Animal Sanctuary. The Espanola couple is just starting out on their venture to help animals and have communicating with folks in Los Alamos about holding their event.
Teen Center’s Annual Halloween Blood Drive Is Oct. 22
It is time for the Los Alamos Teen Center’s annual Halloween Blood Drive! Join the teens and their partners at Vitalant for a fun, monster themed donation event. As always, there will be treats and goody bags for donors. To register go to https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa and use Sponsor Code: LATeen to find the event. This opportunity is brought to you by the staff and teen volunteers of our JJAB funded Youth Mobilizers program.
The Pumpkins Are Here – 2,700 Of Them – For The LA Choirs Annual Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Beginning Sunday!
More than 2,700 pumpkins are awaiting people to take them home from the annual LA Choirs Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser, which starts Sunday morning at the Canyon Complex. Courtesy photo. LA CHOIRS NEWS RELEASE. Los Alamos Schools Choirs Annual Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at the...
County: Broadband Survey Open To All Community Members, Virtual Forum Set For Oct. 19
CTC Technology and Energy, under contract to Los Alamos County, opened the online broadband survey and speed test today, October 14, to all community members. The comprehensive survey and speed test assess broadband availability, affordability, and accessibility throughout the county. Additionally, Los Alamos County staff invites the public to a...
Chamber: Los Alamos Job Fair A Success
Employers and perspective new-hires gather Thursday at Fuller Lodge for the Los Alamos Job Fair. Photo Courtesy Chamber of Commerce. The Los Alamos Job Fair that was held on Thursday, October 13, at Fuller Lodge, was a success! Sponsored by TechSource, Los Alamos County and the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce, the Job Fair featured over 30 participating businesses that are currently hiring. There were more than 100 job seekers that showed up.
Large Skeletons Spotted Creeping Around White Rock
Large and menacing skeletons have been spotted creeping around White Rock lately including the front yard of this residence on La Paloma Drive. Photo by Shari Mills.
