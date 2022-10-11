Read full article on original website
Palace and Gucci Announce Gucci Vault Exclusive Collection
Following the launch of its Phaidon presents Palace Product Descriptions: The Selected Archive book release, Palace Skateboards has returned to announce a major team-up with Gucci. The special collaboration between Alessandro Michele and Palace and its co-founders, Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis, is a meeting of sensibilities that blends elements of the Italian luxury house and uniquely British streetwear imprint.
The North Face and KAWS Ready Second Collaboration
Following the drop of an expansive collaboration at the top of the year, The North Face and KAWS have come together once again for another team-up. Centered around celebrated styles, the celebrated American artist offers his latest reimagination of functional wares and accessories with his disruptive visual style. The second...
This Maison Margiela Bag Comes Debossed With Tabi Toe-Inspired Details
Haute couture imprint Maison Margiela has been a household name in the realm of fashion, and like, every major luxury label, it has its signature design language. The Parisian imprint has earned its stripes in the luxury space for its deconstructive and avant-garde products, one being the famous Tabi boot silhouette. This Japanese-inspired element is being borrowed from the brand’s accessories department and tossed onto this newly-launched shopping bag.
Nike's Popular Dunk Low "Panda" Gets Tweaked With Red Swooshes
Amongst the many trends that are happening in footwear right now, few have sparked as many conversations as the Swoosh’s Dunk Low “Panda” colorway for its growth in popularity and constant restocks. It has become a street style staple and in many ways an entry point for new sneaker fans into the mainstream for its versatility and wearability. And to shake things up a bit,
Raf Simons SS23 Looked Beyond the Obvious
Raf Simons has made his London debut. Yes, it might have taken some time for the lauded Belgian designer to finally come to the U.K., following a London Fashion Week SS23 postponement per The Queen’s passing, but fear not: Simons has made up for it, and some. Taking to...
Shelflife x Air Jordan 2 Is Jordan Brand’s First Sneaker Collab With an Africa-Based Partner
To close out the month of October, Jordan Brand is linking up with various retailers across the globe to further build upon the strong momentum of the Air Jordan 2. TITAN of the Philippines, Two 18 of Detroit, Michigan and Shelflife of South Africa have all been tapped to execute their own rendition of the silhouette’s low-cut version, the latter of which has been officially announced by Jordan Brand. This upcoming project marks the Michael Jordan‘s imprint’s very first collaboration with an Africa-located partner.
Unknown Is Sparkling in Rhinestone for FW22
While the U.K. is bursting with aspiring designers who are striving to dominate the streetwear market, there are only a select few that have managed to acquire brand recognition that garners thousands of social media followers and international attention. However, thanks to brands such as Corteiz, Clints, and Trapstar, these U.K.-based labels have proven that it’s possible to do so, and the gateway for more designers to follow suit is only becoming more accessible. Another British brand that is representing U.K. streetwear on an international scale is London-based Unknown and the imprint has just teased its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
Artist Connor Tingley Joins Vault by Vans on the Authentic
Artist and designer Connor Tingley was formally trained as an illustrator and classical painter as a kid and has since brought his artistic vision to collaborative projects. The Southern California native began preparing his latest project in 2020, pouring hours into research and design for the special opportunity to work with Vans. As part of the Vault by Vans line, Tingley’s work with the brand has been carefully crafted with purpose, pulling inspiration from Vans’ origins.
Seiko Reimagines 5 Sports Timepiece With Honda Super Cub
Seiko looks to the streets with its latest timepiece collaboration with Honda. The new limited edition offering sees Seiko’s 5 Sports watch fuse with the Honda’s Super Cub motorbike. For the new timepiece, Seiko incorporates the retro design aesthetic of the Super Cub, which is the most-produced motorbike...
JUNTAE KIM's SS23 Collection Looks to Unravel Binary Constructions
Established earlier this year, JUNTAE KIM is an emerging label out of London and Seoul. Founder and designer Juntae Kim graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2019, presenting his MA Fall/Winter 2022 “Romantic From Freedom” collection at London Fashion Week. Returning to unveil a Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the...
Holiday Releases Third Drop of “MELTDOWN” Collection
This past September, Nick Holiday’s brand, Holiday, unveiled its new “MELTDOWN” collection with a high-energy lookbook shot by Kevin Abstract. Now, the brand is back with the third drop from the new collection. Continuing its streetwear cadence the latest drop features graphic hoodies, T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and...
Total Luxury Spa Features Cauleen Smith for its Latest Artist Series
Smith discusses the conceptual framework for her new textile banners. Cauleen Smith is an American filmmaker, multimedia artist and educator whose work reflects on the everyday possibilities of the human imagination. Inspired by science fiction, structuralism and third-world cinema, the California-based artist creates films, installations and objects that seek to elicit contemplation on narratives both familiar and mysterious.
Jewelry Designer Jury Kawamura Brings His EYEFUNNY Label Into Web3
Tokyo-based jewelry label EYEFUNNY is looking to enter the realm of Web3 through a limited edition NFT offering, designed by the brand’s founder Jury Kawamura. Established in 2005, the label quickly grew to garner the attention of a global audience and is known for its iconic diamond-encrusted smiley face motif. Kawamura’s jewelry has also become extremely popular among celebrities, with clientele ranging from names like J Balvin to Marc Jacobs.
Why Thom Browne's Appointment at CFDA Will Shape the Future of Fashion
Thom Browne has officially been named the next chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, succeeding Tom Ford, who served a three-year term at the helm of the organization. Entering a two-year term, Browne will be tasked with driving the trade association that counts over 470 designers as members and dedicates its efforts to propelling the growth of the American fashion industry, effective January 1.
$2 or $1,800 USD? AliExpress Knocks-Off Balenciaga's Lay's Pouch Bag
Balenciaga knows how to cause a media storm, and its Summer 2022 “The Mud Show” collection was nothing short of headline-grabbing moments. From Ye opening the show to the Le Cagole dress and jeweled clogs, the show was littered with some of Demna‘s most daring work to date — including the controversial $1,800 USD Lay’s-inspired pochette.
Disney Joins the "Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech" Merch Bonanza
Merchandise is at the very core of Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech, the late multihyphenate’s career-spanning retrospective at the Brooklyn Museum. So much so that the exhibit even includes a “Church and State” store, Virgil Abloh’s clever nod to the relationship between art and commerce. Now, Disney is the latest entity to join the Figures of Speech merch bonanza, following a special Off-White™ capsule that was released in September and the wide array of items that accompanied the exhibit’s opening.
Official Images of the New Balance 990v6 "Grey"
After 40 years of releases, the New Balance 990 has seen a variety of looks. Last year, we dove into the history of the classic style and its evolution from the v1 to the upcoming v6. The sneaker was first updated in 1998 and most recently upgraded to the v5 in 2019. Now, New Balance looks to finally be presenting the new v6, with the already teased “Grey” colorway on its way to shelves.
adidas and IRAK Reunite for Two-Way Samba Collaboration
After lending a helping hand from Japan-based retailer DESCENDANT for a subtle Campus pack and linking up with Song for the Mute for the Shadowturf “SFTM-001.”,. has continued to push out collaborations. The Three Stripes sportswear titan is now set to reunite with IRAK, a historic NYC graffiti crew led by artist Kunle “EARSNOT” Martins.
Elevate Your Bag Collection With HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKI’s Arc Backpack
Whether it be sculptural tops and jackets or minimal pants, Issey Miyaki’s work is known for its exaltation of pleated perfection. But in its creative signature, pleats are not limited to just runway or ready-to-wear garments. They can elevate bags as well, which is proven by HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKI’s Arc Bag.
JSP Links With Padmore & Barnes for Vibrant Split-Colored P404s
JSP last teamed up with Padmore & Barnes through the JSPoets initiative — a collaboration between JSP and Poets — in September 2021 and now they’re running it back solo dolo by working directly with Padmore & Barnes on two vibrant, split-colored P404s. Dubbed “Campari” and “Pistachio,” each new colorway is inspired by the bright and bold tones on the cover of Ghostface Killah’s classic 1996 album Ironman, one of JSP founder Jimmy Gorecki’s favorite hip-hop albums.
