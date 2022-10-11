Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
Local private school plans move from Ballston to Rosslyn office space
A private secondary school in Ballston is looking to move to Rosslyn. The Sycamore School, which has operated at 4600 Fairfax Drive since it began in 2017, will soon lose its home to a residential redevelopment. So it is asking Arlington County for permission to relocate to 1550 Wilson Blvd, near Fire Station 10, offices, apartments and an Arlington Public Schools building.
arlnow.com
Gold’s Gym parking lot near Ballston the scene of another incident
There has been even more drama in the Gold’s Gym parking lot near Ballston. The parking lot has gained notoriety after featuring prominently into the Virginia Attorney General’s largely unsuccessful lawsuit against Advanced Towing last year and, more recently, being the scene of an alleged assault that led to the resignation of a D.C. deputy mayor this week.
Comments / 0