A private secondary school in Ballston is looking to move to Rosslyn. The Sycamore School, which has operated at 4600 Fairfax Drive since it began in 2017, will soon lose its home to a residential redevelopment. So it is asking Arlington County for permission to relocate to 1550 Wilson Blvd, near Fire Station 10, offices, apartments and an Arlington Public Schools building.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO