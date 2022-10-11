Read full article on original website
GMA fans are heartbroken after Ginger Zee is missing from morning show and replaced by fill-in Danielle Breezy
GOOD Morning America's Ginger Zee has been absent from the morning show and has been replaced by the stand-in Danielle Breezy. Fans have been sad about Ginger missing while others were enthusiastic about Danielle filling in as they have hopes she'll be placed in a more permanent position. Ginger was...
The 5 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of All Time, According to Viewers
New Hallmark Christmas movies are great, but nothing beats the classics. Take a look at five of the most popular ones that air each year on the network.
Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?
For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
Big Brother host Julie Chen reveals that the long-running reality series has been renewed for a 25th season
Big Brother host Julie Chen announced that the iconic reality series had been renewed once again in a Twitter video posted on Sunday. The 52-year-old anchor-turned-reality host revealed that the long-running series would be back to mark a major milestone — its 25th season. 'A big thank you to...
Sherri Shepherd’s New Show ‘Sherri’ Debuts With Drama Behind The Scenes
Comedian Sherri Shephard‘s new talk show, Sherri, premiered on Sept 12, and there already appears to be some behind-the-scenes drama brewing on the set. According to the U.S. Sun, former staffers from The Wendy Williams Show are worried about their new jobs on the show. Both Suzanne Bass and...
Who Is Mermaid on 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Spot Major Tell-Tale Signs
Viewers are convinced they've worked out who the famous face is behind "The Masked Singer" Mermaid costume thanks to some ocean-themed clues.
‘Dancing With The Stars’: See Who Jazzed It Up To A ‘Hamilton’ Tune, And Who Got Sent Packing, On Disney+ Night
The age-old tradition of featuring a Disney-themed night on Dancing With The Stars is now a thing of the past. That’s because it’s been replaced by a Disney+ Night! Nothing like taking synergy to a whole new level, right ballroom fans? And boy, did the celebrities fully commit. Everyone danced to a song from a movie or series that can currently be found on the platform, from a jive to a ditty from Hocus Pocus 2 to a quickstep to “Finally Free” from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Hmm, nothing to cha cha to from She Hulk or...
Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ Changes Showrunners Again
The dramatic reimagining of Will Smith‘s classic sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air appears to be having a tough time finding the right showrunner, as Peacock‘s Bel-Air brings in its fourth producer to helm the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carla Banks-Waddles (Good Girls) has been promoted from...
‘From Scratch’: 3 Reasons to Binge Zoe Saldaña Life-Affirming Series
Dreamy, heartbreaking, and life-affirming: From Scratch, inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir about her multicultural relationship with late Sicilian chef husband Saro, is a full meal for anyone hungry for an epic love story. Here’s why you’ll be rapt with the Zoe Saldaña drama, premiering Friday, October 21 on Netflix....
‘The Midnight Club’: Mike Flanagan on Chances for ‘Hopeful’ Season 2 & Death Personified
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club.]. The Midnight Club may have yet to receive a Season 2 renewal, but co-creator Mike Flanagan is already thinking about the future of the series inspired by the works of author Christopher Pike. As readers of Pike’s...
6 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Cris Pannullo
Jeopardy! has another big winner on its hands as customer success operations manager Cris Pannullo won his 8th straight game on Tuesday, October 11, hitting a massive $275, 502 career total. The contestant from Ocean City, New Jersey, secured his spot in next season’s Tournament of Champions and showed no...
‘Ghost Brothers: Lights Out’ Stars on Ticking Off ‘Paranormal Bucket List’ in New Season (VIDEO)
Ghost Brothers: Lights Out is finally back for Season 2 at Discovery+, and we got stars Marcus Harvey, Juwan Mass, and Dalen Spratt in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine New York Comic Con 2022 studio to dish on the new episodes. They say the season was dedicated to ticking off every haunted locale on their “paranormal bucket list.”
‘Rick & Morty’ Season 6 Is Great, but Nobody Is Talking About It
They say any kind of publicity is good publicity, but we don’t know if that’s true. Rick and Morty Season 6 on Adult Swim has everything any fan could ask for: clever jokes, the advancement of character arcs, parodies of classic sci-fi concepts, and callbacks to fan-favorite anecdotes. But for all the good it’s doing within the fan base, there’s hardly anyone talking about it in public.
‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik Take Part in First Joint TV Interview (VIDEO)
Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have participated in their first joint interview since it was announced that the pair would be officially handling Jeopardy! hosting duties following the passing of Alex Trebek. Speaking with Good Morning America on Monday, October 10, Bialik and Jennings opened up about transitioning from guest...
‘The Midnight Club’ Bosses Break Down That Pivotal Green Day Moment (VIDEO)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club.]. Creator Mike Flanagan‘s latest Netflix series The Midnight Club is another turning point for the horror extraordinaire — one that dives deep into 1990s nostalgia. For starters, it’s Flanagan’s first open-ended series. It hasn’t been...
The Masked Singer US season 8: who was unmasked, next episode, new format and everything we know
The Masked Singer season 8 returns this fall with new celebrity guests and bigger, bolder costumes.
‘The Equalizer’ Sneak Peek: Trish Meets Vi’s Family After ‘Amazing’ Night (VIDEO)
How are things going now that Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Trish (Gloria Reuben) have rekindled their relationship? Let’s let Trish answer that, based on how she describes the night before in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 16 episode of The Equalizer. Just as Vi’s...
‘Magpie Murders’ and More ‘Masterpiece Mystery,’ ‘Celebrity Jeopardy’ Semifinal, Megan Thee Stallion Rides Into ‘SNL,’ Succession Drama on ‘Dragon’
Solve a whodunit within a whodunit in the clever Magpie Murders, part of an all-new Masterpiece Mystery! Sunday lineup including Season 2 of Miss Scarlet and the Duke and Nicola Walker as Annika. ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy presents its first semifinal match. Megan Thee Stallion does double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Who will inherit the Iron Throne as royal intrigue intensifies in HBO’s House of the Dragon?
