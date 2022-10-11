ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
‘Dancing With The Stars’: See Who Jazzed It Up To A ‘Hamilton’ Tune, And Who Got Sent Packing, On Disney+ Night

The age-old tradition of featuring a Disney-themed night on Dancing With The Stars is now a thing of the past. That’s because it’s been replaced by a Disney+ Night! Nothing like taking synergy to a whole new level, right ballroom fans? And boy, did the celebrities fully commit. Everyone danced to a song from a movie or series that can currently be found on the platform, from a jive to a ditty from Hocus Pocus 2 to a quickstep to “Finally Free” from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Hmm, nothing to cha cha to from She Hulk or...
Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ Changes Showrunners Again

The dramatic reimagining of Will Smith‘s classic sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air appears to be having a tough time finding the right showrunner, as Peacock‘s Bel-Air brings in its fourth producer to helm the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carla Banks-Waddles (Good Girls) has been promoted from...
‘From Scratch’: 3 Reasons to Binge Zoe Saldaña Life-Affirming Series

Dreamy, heartbreaking, and life-affirming: From Scratch, inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir about her multicultural relationship with late Sicilian chef husband Saro, is a full meal for anyone hungry for an epic love story. Here’s why you’ll be rapt with the Zoe Saldaña drama, premiering Friday, October 21 on Netflix....
6 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Cris Pannullo

Jeopardy! has another big winner on its hands as customer success operations manager Cris Pannullo won his 8th straight game on Tuesday, October 11, hitting a massive $275, 502 career total. The contestant from Ocean City, New Jersey, secured his spot in next season’s Tournament of Champions and showed no...
‘Rick & Morty’ Season 6 Is Great, but Nobody Is Talking About It

They say any kind of publicity is good publicity, but we don’t know if that’s true. Rick and Morty Season 6 on Adult Swim has everything any fan could ask for: clever jokes, the advancement of character arcs, parodies of classic sci-fi concepts, and callbacks to fan-favorite anecdotes. But for all the good it’s doing within the fan base, there’s hardly anyone talking about it in public.
‘The Midnight Club’ Bosses Break Down That Pivotal Green Day Moment (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club.]. Creator Mike Flanagan‘s latest Netflix series The Midnight Club is another turning point for the horror extraordinaire — one that dives deep into 1990s nostalgia. For starters, it’s Flanagan’s first open-ended series. It hasn’t been...
‘Magpie Murders’ and More ‘Masterpiece Mystery,’ ‘Celebrity Jeopardy’ Semifinal, Megan Thee Stallion Rides Into ‘SNL,’ Succession Drama on ‘Dragon’

Solve a whodunit within a whodunit in the clever Magpie Murders, part of an all-new Masterpiece Mystery! Sunday lineup including Season 2 of Miss Scarlet and the Duke and Nicola Walker as Annika. ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy presents its first semifinal match. Megan Thee Stallion does double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Who will inherit the Iron Throne as royal intrigue intensifies in HBO’s House of the Dragon?
