KNWA Today: Bikeboom Series chooses Bentonville to host sign language event
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over 100 deaf cyclists from all over the country will be in Bentonville this weekend.
Cyclist Ciara Logan joined KNWA Today to share details about the first-of-its-kind event.
The Deaf bike festival will be held on Oct. 13-16 at the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve. It’ll be filled with skills clinic, group tours, volunteering, and panel discussions to learn more about Deaf experiences.
You can learn more online , or by following Bikeboom Series on social media.
