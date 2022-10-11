KNWA Today: Bikeboom Series chooses Bentonville to host sign language event

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over 100 deaf cyclists from all over the country will be in Bentonville this weekend.

Cyclist Ciara Logan joined KNWA Today to share details about the first-of-its-kind event.

The Deaf bike festival will be held on Oct. 13-16 at the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve. It’ll be filled with skills clinic, group tours, volunteering, and panel discussions to learn more about Deaf experiences.

You can learn more online , or by following Bikeboom Series on social media.

