A transient faces charges that he threatened two Louisa County residents, then held off police during an armed standoff. That’s according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, which reports receiving a call just before 4pm Saturday that 37-year-old Jacob Strause had been leaving voicemails threatening to kill the caller and another resident at an address in Elrick Junction, southeast of Wapello. Minutes later, Strause reportedly arrived at the residence and tried to kick in the door. The sheriff’s office says when that was unsuccessful, Strause entered a nearby garage, which was quickly surrounded by arriving deputies. Strause reportedly remained inside, threatening violence against law enforcement.

LOUISA COUNTY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO