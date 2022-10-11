Read full article on original website
Knife and taser threats triggers call to police
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly used a steak knife and taser to threaten his husband. The accuser called police and told them he was afraid for his life after Seth Taber threatened him with a pair of weapons, charges state. Taber allegedly pointed the knife and sparked the taser at the man as the two argued over alcohol consumption on the night of Oct. 7. ...
Car crashes into building in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — Clean-up is underway at one business in Luzerne County after a car crashed into its storefront. A vehicle crashed into Sports Page Great Haircuts for Men and Boys on William Street around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. There is no word yet on any injuries, and the...
Route 11 closed after crash in Plymouth Township
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A two-car crash has closed Route 11 in Plymouth Township. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night along Route 11 near Kwik Kook Diner. There is no word on any injuries. State police say the crash is under investigation. This is an ongoing story,...
Man identified after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Schuylkill County on Friday. Officials say 74-year-old John Vanderhoff Jr. of Glen Lyon was killed when the truck he was driving went off the road and hit a tree. Officials are still investigating the crash in Schuylkill...
Man accused of raping hotel employee
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was staying at a Snyder County hotel asked a woman in housekeeping to enter his room to take the trash out, then allegedly raped her. The incident occurred the morning of Oct. 10 at a hotel in Shamokin Dam. Lawrence Christopher Thompson-Aiken, 27, of Shamokin, now faces felony rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault, and misdemeanor unlawful restraint charges. Officer Leif Hassenplug of Shamokin...
Intoxicated man pulls knife on friend during argument
Montgomery, Pa. — A man in Clinton Township who was intoxicated allegedly pulled a knife on his friend during an argument and then fled the scene. State police at Montoursville say Leonidez Garcia Ponce, 41, of Muncy, was at a home on Bishop Lane early the morning of Oct. 7 when he got into an argument with a friend and pulled the knife. The accuser contacted police, but Garcia Ponce fled the scene in his red pickup truck before they arrived. ...
bloomsburgpa.org
Trick or Treat Night
Mark your calendar! Town Council set Trick or Treat Night for October 31, 2022 from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. for the Town of Bloomsburg.
Court appearance for driver accused of plowing through crowd in Berwick
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The man accused of driving his car into a crowd of people in Berwick this summer was in court on Thursday. Adrian Sura Reyes will head to trial on a long list of charges, including two counts of criminal homicide. Sura Reyes, 24, left the Columbia...
Pa. man goes to prison for stabbing mom because she annoyed him
A Butler Twp. man who admitted stabbing his mother in the neck because she was annoying him was sentenced Friday to serve up to six years in state prison. Alfonzo F. Jalandoni Evans, 34, previously pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault for stabbing 71-year-old Brenda Jalandoni Evans twice on June 21.
Police looking for missing 17-year-old from Shamokin area
Shamokin, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy from West Cameron Township in Northumberland County. State police at Stonington say Angel Gonzalez was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Oct. 2 in the area of Shamokin Street, Shamokin. Gonzalez was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'9"and 230 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to please call Trooper Brown, PSP Stonington Station at 570- 286-5601 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers online or Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.
Luzerne County man dead after crashing into tree
WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Luzerne County man is dead after he crashed his truck into a tree on Friday. Troopers said John Vanderhoff, 74 from Glen Lyon, was traveling north on SR-895 when he left the east side of the road and crashed into the guide rail around 9:50 […]
WGAL
Early morning fire under investigation in Dauphin County
Crews in Dauphin County were called to the scene of a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 4400 block of Union Deposit Road in Colonial Park. According to the Colonial Park Fire Chief, there was heavy flames and smoke coming from...
Five hospitalized after Lackawanna County crash
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders were on the scene of a crash in Lackawanna County that sent five people to the hospital on Saturday. According to the Newton-Ransom Fire Department, Fire and EMS units responded to the scene of a crash in the 11000 block of Valley Valley View Road, Newton Township, […]
Firearm seized from Pa. high school student
School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
Hershey man dies in 4-vehicle Dauphin County crash
One man died in a four-vehicle crash on the night of Oct. 13, Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg said Friday.
$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County
SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
Fall Fest held in Lackawanna County
CARBONDALE, Pa. — The dreary weather didn't stop those attending Fall Fest. It all kicked off Thursday afternoon at United Neighborhood Center's Fallbrook campus. There was live entertainment, vendors, and of course, a pumpkin giveaway. Folks with UNC say with inflation, they're starting to see more people purchasing from...
Second man arrested in deadly Kingston shooting
KINGSTON, Pa. — Police have arrested a second man for a deadly shooting in Luzerne County last month. Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, died at the hospital after being shot in a parking lot on Main Street in Kingston on September 10. Jakir Bacote, 22, from Nanticoke, was charged...
Night of drunk threats leads to charges against Old Lycoming man
Cogan Station, Pa. — Old Lycoming Township Police watched as a 38-year-old man threatened his father before stepping in to control him. Adam William Krantz yelled “I’m gonna have his head,” and “I’ll take care of him when you guys leave,” as police watched on the night of Sept. 24. Kranz allegedly smelled of alcohol and slurred his words as he demanded his father to give him keys to a bedroom, police said. ...
WGAL
Cause of Lebanon County fire under investigation
Crews in Lebanon County were called to a building fire early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 800 block of Klinger Lane in South Londonderry Township. Tankers were called in for additional water. Some roads around Klinger Lane were shut down, according to emergency dispatchers. Police...
