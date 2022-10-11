Read full article on original website
Middle school student dies after medical emergency in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina middle school student has died after suffering some kind of medical emergency at school. Administrators with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the student attended Elizabeth City Middle School. Staff there called paramedics, who took the child to the hospital, but the...
Suffolk accidental apartment fire displaces 5
5 adults were left displaced after a fire in Suffolk burned through the second floor of an apartment building.
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Kill Devil Hills, N.C.
According to a Facebook post from Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a fully involved structure fire around 11:57 p.m. in the 500 block of Burns Drive.
Sheriff asks state investigators for assistance in death of 2-year-old at Edenton church
10 On Your Side is learning new information about the investigation into the death of a toddler whose body was found outside an Edenton, North Carolina church.
One person killed in drive-by shooting in Bertie County
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was killed while the search is on for a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Bertie County. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley tells WITN that the shooting happened on Highway 11 North just past the J.J. Monk Harrington bridge on Highway 11. Holley says...
Ginkgo trees raising a stink in downtown Williamston
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Ginkgo trees that run along Main Street in Williamston and the noticeable scent they are known to emit are causing a controversy. The town wants them gone, but others are against the move. While the trees are pretty to look at, Williamston resident Kimberly Molbey says the...
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
Project moves forward to build new boat manufacturing building at BCCC
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college is one step closer to expanding its boat manufacturing program. Beaufort County Community College awarded the contract for the construction of a new building to house its boat manufacturing program to A.R. Chesson Construction. When completed, the $2.08 million project will offer a long-term instructional space to the program, currently housed temporarily at the Beaufort County Skills Center on Page Road.
Early morning party results in assault, stabbings
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
Elizabeth City man arrested after September deadly shooting
Saturday, Elizabeth City Police officers announced a man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in September.
Court documents reveal new details in shooting outside Chicho's on Granby Street
New details about a deadly shooting on Granby Street that sparked outrage and caused the city to install cameras. The community was heartbroken.
Suspect in North Carolina double murder taken to hospital after shooting self
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a double murder that happened Wednesday night just outside Williamston was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was located inside his home early Thursday. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that Daquan Lamar Smith, 24, was located inside his home […]
Inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center dies at hospital
An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died at a local hospital Sunday evening.
Police: Student threatens to shoot weapon in Elizabeth City classroom
Police in Elizabeth City said a student is arrested and charged after threatening to shoot a weapon at an education center. Officers were called to the River City Youth Build on Ehringhaus Street.
New details in Virginia Beach traffic shootout
Investigators say one of those shots injured an innocent bystander. The brothers now say they fired in self-defense.
Police seeking duo accused of robbing Portsmouth Dollar General
Detectives are currently searching for two individuals who robbed a Dollar General.
Brothers accused of hurting woman during Virginia Beach traffic shootout appear in court
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The case of a traffic shootout that allegedly involved two brothers in Virginia Beach will move forward, a judge ruled on Friday. Back on June 27, Virginia Beach police said brothers Quayshon and Saiqhon Jordan stopped their car on Newtown Road and fired at another car.
High school students make scientific discovery of Portsmouth lake
For nearly two decades, Lake Ballard was believed to be brackish water - a mix of salt and fresh water - that was until four high school students came poking around.
2 arrested after marijuana sale turns into attempted robbery, shooting in Virginia Beach
Two men have been arrested after a marijuana sale turned into an attempted robbery and shooting that injured one person.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
