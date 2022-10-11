ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person killed in drive-by shooting in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was killed while the search is on for a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Bertie County. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley tells WITN that the shooting happened on Highway 11 North just past the J.J. Monk Harrington bridge on Highway 11. Holley says...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
Ginkgo trees raising a stink in downtown Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Ginkgo trees that run along Main Street in Williamston and the noticeable scent they are known to emit are causing a controversy. The town wants them gone, but others are against the move. While the trees are pretty to look at, Williamston resident Kimberly Molbey says the...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
Project moves forward to build new boat manufacturing building at BCCC

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community college is one step closer to expanding its boat manufacturing program. Beaufort County Community College awarded the contract for the construction of a new building to house its boat manufacturing program to A.R. Chesson Construction. When completed, the $2.08 million project will offer a long-term instructional space to the program, currently housed temporarily at the Beaufort County Skills Center on Page Road.
WASHINGTON, NC
Early morning party results in assault, stabbings

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
COLUMBIA, NC
