Notre Dame, IN

247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to Stanford

Heavily favored to beat then-1-4 Stanford on Saturday, a dreadful first-half effort led to a Notre Dame loss in front of a home crowd. Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Notre Dame showed improved execution on both sides of the ball in the second half. Notre Dame took the lead briefly before Stanford inched ahead 16-14. But after Audric Estime fumbled on what looked to be a scoring drive, the Irish failed to close the gap.
STANFORD, CA
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Stanford Cardinal: GAME THREAD

Personally, I don’t think we have talked enough about my third favorite Notre Dame Football rivalry trophy — the Legends Trophy. I also don’t think we have dragged Stanford Cardinal head coach, David Shaw, through the mud enough. BUT... It’s because the Trees are damn near dead....
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

QUICK RECAP: Stanford stuns Notre Dame with a 16-14 win over the Irish

Notre Dame has had trouble this season getting off to a good start, and they got off to a terrible start against the Stanford Cardinal and were shutout in the first half. The Irish managed just 106 yards on 23 plays in the first half, with 2 three and outs, a turnover on downs, and a fumble.
STANFORD, CA
WNDU

Groundbreaking for new luxury housing by Notre Dame’s campus

Sophomore Jayden Thomas had a big game for the Irish last week against BYU, catching three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. Medical Moment: New compound targets triple negative breast cancer. Updated: 5 hours ago. A new compound is showing promise in knocking down triple negative and other breast...
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: There is unrest in the forest

When Notre Dame announced that this game was going to be in primetime, I raised an eyebrow. For years now, I’ve heralded to anyone who would listen, that Stanford was crumbling and has been since 2017. So why put this game in primetime, what purpose does it serve? I’d like to think that they did this for the most cutthroat of reasons, that this is a public execution.
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Coming up on this week's ABC57 Kickoff

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll have on this week's ABC57 Kickoff, just before Notre Dame takes on Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium. Watch ABC57 Kickoff live from 10:30 a.m. to Noon on Saturday.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Flores-Ortega Leads Warsaw To Victory

The Warsaw Tigers clinched a third place finish in the Northern Lakes Conference with a 35-21 victory at Northridge Friday night. The Tigers wrap up the regular season with a 7-2 record, 5-2 in the NLC. Warsaw had to fight through adversity several times in the game, trailing for most...
WARSAW, IN
thechicagogenius.com

Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
12tomatoes.com

Groovy House From The 1970s Listed For Sale After 92-Year-Old Owner Passes Away

If you are anything like us, you have probably seen neighborhoods where all of the houses look exactly the same. In some instances, neighborhoods will create model homes to showcase to potential buyers. From there, people will add their own customization as they see fit. There is nothing wrong with this practice and lots of people do not mind having the same homes as their neighbors.
STURGIS, MI
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days

INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Valpo unveils plan for $30M sports and rec facility

The Valparaiso Parks Department has unveiled plans for a 248-acre, $30 million sports and recreation campus. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the project includes seven turf fields, natural walking paths, an outdoor plaza and multiple playgrounds. The complex will be built on farmland on the city’s...
VALPARAISO, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Printing error causes early voting confusion in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A misprint on post cards for early voting is causing confusion in Elkhart County. Voters in Elkhart County received the post cards, which detailed polling locations and times for both the general election and early voting. But it left some unsure of which polling location in Elkhart and Goshen is for early voting.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana prison looking for missing inmate

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
WESTVILLE, IN

