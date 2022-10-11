Read full article on original website
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to Stanford
Heavily favored to beat then-1-4 Stanford on Saturday, a dreadful first-half effort led to a Notre Dame loss in front of a home crowd. Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Notre Dame showed improved execution on both sides of the ball in the second half. Notre Dame took the lead briefly before Stanford inched ahead 16-14. But after Audric Estime fumbled on what looked to be a scoring drive, the Irish failed to close the gap.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Stanford Cardinal: GAME THREAD
Personally, I don’t think we have talked enough about my third favorite Notre Dame Football rivalry trophy — the Legends Trophy. I also don’t think we have dragged Stanford Cardinal head coach, David Shaw, through the mud enough. BUT... It’s because the Trees are damn near dead....
QUICK RECAP: Stanford stuns Notre Dame with a 16-14 win over the Irish
Notre Dame has had trouble this season getting off to a good start, and they got off to a terrible start against the Stanford Cardinal and were shutout in the first half. The Irish managed just 106 yards on 23 plays in the first half, with 2 three and outs, a turnover on downs, and a fumble.
Notre Dame Football: There is unrest in the forest
When Notre Dame announced that this game was going to be in primetime, I raised an eyebrow. For years now, I’ve heralded to anyone who would listen, that Stanford was crumbling and has been since 2017. So why put this game in primetime, what purpose does it serve? I’d like to think that they did this for the most cutthroat of reasons, that this is a public execution.
