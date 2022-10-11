Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022Marry EvensNew York City, NY
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Mayor NYC Eric Adams Releases 2021 Tax FormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Billy Joel's 'Scenes From an Italian Restaurant" Began HereFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton gets angry; Matt Carpenter’s return | 6 takeaways
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton isn’t someone you want to tick off. The guy could probably bench press a Volvo after bending a frying pan. His arms are like dock rope. Yet, plate umpire Jeremie Rehak tempted fate by getting on Stanton’s bad side as the Yankees lost to the Guardians, 4-2, in Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Friday.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge makes bold statement with season on line after Game 3 choke
CLEVELAND — Aaron Judge’s amazing record-setting year, 62 homers in the regular season plus one in Saturday night’s Game 3 Division Series meltdown, could end on Sunday night. One more loss and the Yankees will add yet another year to the franchise’s streak of no pennants and...
Mike Francesa on Yankees’ series: Bob Costas ‘is driving everybody crazy!’
Mike Francesa would like you to know that Bob Costas is making him cuckoo. Maybe not as much as the Yankees’ bullpen, but both are testing his sanity, because the Yankees can’t close and Costas won’t close his mouth. Costas, who returned to call play-by-play for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Sox could ‘rely’ on ex-Yankees prospect in 2023
Former New York Yankees prospect Rob Refsnyder may have finally found himself a place he can call home. Refnsyder signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox in November of 2021 and was added to the 40-man roster in June. He proceeded to hit .307/.384/.497 with six home runs and 21 RBI before ending his season on the injured list due to lower back spasms.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone explains stunning decision not to use Clay Holmes
CLEVELAND — Maybe analytics have developed a whole new definition for the word emergency?. Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t turn to closer Clay Holmes only to watch Clarke Schmidt blow it in the ninth inning of a 6-5 loss to the Guardians in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday.
Why Yankees yanked Aaron Judge out of leadoff spot
NEW YORK — Aaron Boone slept on it and decided he wanted to push the struggling Aaron Judge out of the Yankees’ leadoff spot for Game 3 of the American League Division Series. “Just kind of woke up on it,” Boone said before Saturday night’s game. “Like, ‘Let...
What channel is the Yankees game on today? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Yankees vs. Guardians in ALDS, Game 3
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, face the Cleveland Guardians, led by third baseman Jose Ramirez, in an ALDS game on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 (10/15/22) at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Fans can watch the game with a free trial of DirecTV Stream or on...
RELATED PEOPLE
What Yankees are saying about Yordan Alvarez, Astros
NEW YORK — Thursday’s rainout gave the Yankees more down time. This made it seven off days over an eight-day span counting the time between the regular season and Game 1 of their Division Series plus the scheduled day between the first two games. The Yankees’ optional late...
Choke! Yankees’ season on brink after they blow 2-run lead in 9th and lose to Guardians
CLEVELAND — The Yankees were knocked down early, then got back up and unleashed powerful blow after powerful blow. They were in deep trouble early into Game 3 of their Division Series with the Cleveland Guardians, then they weren’t. And then the Yankees blew it in the ninth...
Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa kicks himself | ‘Cost us the game’ vs. Guardians
CLEVELAND — A reporter asked Isiah Kiner-Falefa what the mood was around the Yankees after they had just suffered a devastating playoff loss. He could only speak for himself — and it wasn’t good. “I’m just disappointed in myself,” he said after a trio of defensive misplays...
Red Sox claim ex-Mets reliever off waivers
Jake Reed is packing his bags. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox claimed the Baltimore Orioles reliever Thursday off waivers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reed split the 2022 season between the Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, going a combined 2-0 with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phillies NLCS tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park
The Phillies are going to the NLCS. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB NLCS after defeating the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday. They’ll face the San Diego Padres, led by Juan Soto, at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 (10/18/22).
Mets legend Keith Hernandez recovering from shoulder surgery
Keith Hernandez’s time in the booth ended a little early this season. The New York Mets color commentator took a fall in Midtown Manhattan in late September, causing him to miss the remainder of the Mets’ regular season. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hernandez’s boothmate...
Mike Francesa names Yankees’ biggest pressure point after Game 2 postponement
What we have here is a developing situation. The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians meet Friday at Yankee Stadium in Game 2 of their best-of-five American League Division Series. Game 2 had been scheduled for Thursday night but MLB postponed the game with rain and heavy wind moving through...
Prizes of 2019 free agent class ready to face off with World Series berth on the line
PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies showed signs of coming out of an eight-year playoff drought heading into the 2019 offseason and were ready to make a big splash to put them over the top. The acquisition of catcher J.T. Realmuto in the offseason was a significant move, but the organization had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yankees’ Luis Severino shocked Clay Holmes wasn’t used in epic collapse: ‘He’s our closer!’
CLEVELAND — Yankees Game 3 starter Luis Severino looked and sounded disgusted while talking to reporters 15 minutes after the worst loss of the season, an epic meltdown that put the Yankees on the brink of elimination in their American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. Severino wanted...
Mets’ Billy Eppler, Jacob deGrom talk about ace’s future plans
That’s the big questions now that theNew York Mets are done for the year. The season came to a close Sunday after a 6-0 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And...
Phillies make call on Game 4 starting pitcher as they try to clinch spot in NLCS
Phillies manager Rob Thomson had been keeping his National League Division Series Game 4 starter close to the vest since the beginning of this round. After Friday’s 9-1 victory gave the Phillies a two-games-to-one-lead in the best-of-five series, Thomson said he is opting for Noah Syndergaard to pitch a possible clincher.
Phillies playoff gear: How to get Phillies 2022 NLCS gear online | Hats, t-shirts, hoodies, more
The Phillies are going to the NLCS. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB NLCS after defeating the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday. They’ll face the San Diego Padres, led by Juan Soto, at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 (10/18/22).
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1