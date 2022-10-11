ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
NJ.com

Red Sox could ‘rely’ on ex-Yankees prospect in 2023

Former New York Yankees prospect Rob Refsnyder may have finally found himself a place he can call home. Refnsyder signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox in November of 2021 and was added to the 40-man roster in June. He proceeded to hit .307/.384/.497 with six home runs and 21 RBI before ending his season on the injured list due to lower back spasms.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Why Yankees yanked Aaron Judge out of leadoff spot

NEW YORK — Aaron Boone slept on it and decided he wanted to push the struggling Aaron Judge out of the Yankees’ leadoff spot for Game 3 of the American League Division Series. “Just kind of woke up on it,” Boone said before Saturday night’s game. “Like, ‘Let...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Buck Showalter
NJ.com

What Yankees are saying about Yordan Alvarez, Astros

NEW YORK — Thursday’s rainout gave the Yankees more down time. This made it seven off days over an eight-day span counting the time between the regular season and Game 1 of their Division Series plus the scheduled day between the first two games. The Yankees’ optional late...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Red Sox claim ex-Mets reliever off waivers

Jake Reed is packing his bags. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox claimed the Baltimore Orioles reliever Thursday off waivers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reed split the 2022 season between the Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, going a combined 2-0 with...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Dog#The New York Mets#The San Diego Padres#Stubhub#Ticketsmarter#Ticketmaster
NJ.com

Phillies NLCS tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park

The Phillies are going to the NLCS. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB NLCS after defeating the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday. They’ll face the San Diego Padres, led by Juan Soto, at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 (10/18/22).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Mets legend Keith Hernandez recovering from shoulder surgery

Keith Hernandez’s time in the booth ended a little early this season. The New York Mets color commentator took a fall in Midtown Manhattan in late September, causing him to miss the remainder of the Mets’ regular season. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Hernandez’s boothmate...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NJ.com

Phillies playoff gear: How to get Phillies 2022 NLCS gear online | Hats, t-shirts, hoodies, more

The Phillies are going to the NLCS. After not seeing a postseason berth in 11 years, Philadelphia, led by Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola, clinched a spot in the 2022 MLB NLCS after defeating the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday. They’ll face the San Diego Padres, led by Juan Soto, at Petco Park in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 (10/18/22).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy