ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, MO

Comments / 2

Related
KCTV 5

Excelsior Springs man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County left an Excelsior Springs man with serious injuries Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two-car crash occurred at 2:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Missouri Highway 210 just west of Missouri Highway 291. According to a crash...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County

For the second straight Friday there’s been a fatal head-on collision in the Lake Area. The State Highway Patrol reports it happened in Morgan County shortly before 8 PM when a vehicle crossed the centerline of Missouri 135 near Butterfield Cutoff and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Saline County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saline County, MO
Saline County, MO
Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kchi.com

RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri

A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire destroys home in Pettis County

Pettis County, Mo. (KMIZ) A home in Pettis County is a total loss after a fire early Friday afternoon. The small fire started on tractor that was in use just after 1:00 p.m. on Drake and Buckley Road. According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, the operator of the tractor was able to escape and The post Fire destroys home in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

16-year-old killed in car crash Friday night

MORGAN COUNTY — A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash Friday night in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened at 7:48 p.m. on MO 135 just north of Butterfield Cutoff. The crash occurred when the teenager crossed the center...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Spills#Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#The Kansas Highway 4
kwos.com

Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm

An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
SEDALIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

New details emerge about shipwreck near Boonville

BOONVILLE — With the sun shining brightly overhead and strong wind whistling through the sides of two boats on the Missouri River, a crew of U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) researchers sped down the river to revisit a recently discovered shipwreck site near Boonville early Thursday morning. Geologist Carrie Elliott...
BOONVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Fire Truck Hit by Semi on I-70 in MO

An area fire department reminds motorists to slow down and move over, after a close call Friday evening, KMZU.com reported. Blackwater (MO) Fire Protection was at the 91-mile marker of I-70 conducting traffic control, according to their Facebook post, when a reserve pumper was hit by a semi. Responders said...
kwos.com

Attorney will fight DWI charge against sheriff

The lawyer for the Callaway County Sheriff says his client was not drinking and driving. Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested in Moberly last Thursday when he crashed his car into a concrete barrier at a fast food place. Our news partner ABC – 17 say the attorney claims Chism was having a drink in his parked car which isn’t against the law.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Bookings

Two bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday, Ray County authorities arrested 64-year-old Kevin Leroy Hobeck of Lawson for alleged 1st-degree Child Molestation. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. Livingston County Deputies arrested 37-year-old...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Headed To Prison

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport several detainees to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences and programs ordered by the courts. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:. 20-year-old Jonathan Meservey of Mooresville, sentenced to 4 years for Probation Violation – Failing to Register as...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy