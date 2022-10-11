Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Excelsior Springs man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County left an Excelsior Springs man with serious injuries Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two-car crash occurred at 2:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Missouri Highway 210 just west of Missouri Highway 291. According to a crash...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
KRMS Radio
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 17, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 17 – 23. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
kchi.com
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
Fire destroys home in Pettis County
Pettis County, Mo. (KMIZ) A home in Pettis County is a total loss after a fire early Friday afternoon. The small fire started on tractor that was in use just after 1:00 p.m. on Drake and Buckley Road. According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, the operator of the tractor was able to escape and The post Fire destroys home in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
kwos.com
Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm
An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
CFB Roundup: Northwest wins on walk off field goal, Ravens shutout Eagles
Washburn takes lead late, Northwest kicks walk off field goal for win. The Washburn Ichabods scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come back from a 23-10 halftime deficit, but Northwest Missouri State kicker Cole Lammel hit a 36 yard field goal with two seconds left, giving the Bearcats a 32-30 win.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Columbia Missourian
New details emerge about shipwreck near Boonville
BOONVILLE — With the sun shining brightly overhead and strong wind whistling through the sides of two boats on the Missouri River, a crew of U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) researchers sped down the river to revisit a recently discovered shipwreck site near Boonville early Thursday morning. Geologist Carrie Elliott...
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Fire Truck Hit by Semi on I-70 in MO
An area fire department reminds motorists to slow down and move over, after a close call Friday evening, KMZU.com reported. Blackwater (MO) Fire Protection was at the 91-mile marker of I-70 conducting traffic control, according to their Facebook post, when a reserve pumper was hit by a semi. Responders said...
KMBC.com
Clay County prosecutor seeks new leads in Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping case
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — NOTE: Details in this story may be considered graphic to some. The Clay County prosecutor is looking for fresh leads in a kidnapping and rape case involving Tim Haslett Jr., 39. Haslett is charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, and second-degree assault after a woman escaped...
DOCS: Excelsior Springs victim found with 'trash bag, metal collar' around neck
The Excelsior Springs victim who escaped a man's home and knocked on nearby doors for help was wearing a trash bag, metal collar with a padlock and had duct tape around her neck.
kwos.com
Attorney will fight DWI charge against sheriff
The lawyer for the Callaway County Sheriff says his client was not drinking and driving. Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested in Moberly last Thursday when he crashed his car into a concrete barrier at a fast food place. Our news partner ABC – 17 say the attorney claims Chism was having a drink in his parked car which isn’t against the law.
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Bookings
Two bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday, Ray County authorities arrested 64-year-old Kevin Leroy Hobeck of Lawson for alleged 1st-degree Child Molestation. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. Livingston County Deputies arrested 37-year-old...
californiaexaminer.net
Police: A Woman Was Kept Hostage For A Month And Raped Many Times
According to court records filed on Tuesday, a lady from Missouri was kept hostage for approximately a month in a basement chamber and brutally raped before she was able to escape. Timothy M. Haslett, 39, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested on Friday and made a video court appearance on...
kchi.com
Headed To Prison
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport several detainees to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences and programs ordered by the courts. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:. 20-year-old Jonathan Meservey of Mooresville, sentenced to 4 years for Probation Violation – Failing to Register as...
