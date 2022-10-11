ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Watcher’ on Netflix: Westfield, N.J. has an even scarier true crime story

It hasn’t been out for long, but people have been binging Netflix’s new series “The Watcher,” based on the all-too-real nightmare of a Westfield family. The show follows the Brannocks, who buy their dream home only to be tormented by anonymous, threatening letters from “The Watcher.” We won’t spoil the ending, but in real life, the family was driven from their home as they feared for their children — who the letter writer referred to famously as “young blood.” (You can read the real story behind 657 Boulevard in Westfield here.)
Praying for heroic pandemic truckers | Faith Matters

The popular phrase “Keep on Truckin’” certainly captured the heroism of truckers all over the country during the pandemic. Despite threats to their health and fears of driving to unknown territories, they stayed true to their jobs and transported food, supplies and medicines. Julio Guzman, 61, of...
Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion

The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
Glen Rock defeats Rutherford - Girls soccer recap

Stella Traphagen’s second-half goal was enough to give Glen Rock a 1-0 victory over Rutherford in Glen Rock. Ryan Doyle recorded an assist for Glen Rock (9-2-2) while Annie Leonard and Maggie Rundell combined to make five saves for the shutout. Eva Perrin and Victoria Silvestri combined for seven...
Jersey City jobs program, a once thriving community resource rocked by scandal, officially closing Friday

At its core, the Jersey City Employment and Training Program set out to do one thing — help people get jobs — and for many years, it quietly did just that. Perhaps that’s why as it prepared to close for good Friday, people who got entangled in the chaos and upheaval within the program several years ago are lamenting it as a sad day for Jersey City. It was a program that they believed had been good for the community, and that’s what they wanted to remember it as.
Devils’ Lindy Ruff on fans calling for his job: ‘I take full responsibility’

Devils coach Lindy Ruff tilted his head back and flashed a confused face. As new public address caller Adam Hamway welcomed the 2022-23 Devils to Prudential Center for the home opener against the Red Wings on Saturday, Ruff was the only member greeted with boos from the crowd –– a sign that, after a 46-78-16 record in New Jersey and a miserable showing the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, they have turned on him.
Jury convicts robber of gunpoint holdups at N.J. banks

A federal jury on Friday convicted a man for the gunpoint holdup of two banks in Passaic County that netted a total of $80,000 weeks apart, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Jose Soto, 52, of Passaic, was found guilty of the bank robberies, conspiracy to commit bank robbery, and brandishing a firearm during those robberies following a six-day trial in Newark federal court, New Jersey U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
Lyndhurst defeats Elmwood Park - Boys soccer recap

Ali Celik had a goal and an assist as Lyndhurst knocked off Elmwood Park 2-1 in Lyndhurst. Lyndhurst (7-3-2) took a 2-1 lead in the first half before the teams went scoreless in the second. Tyler Wise also scored a goal while Jonas Amaral notched an assist and Lucas Baroni made eight saves.
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

