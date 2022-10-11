Read full article on original website
N.J. networking event for women entrepreneurs Monday: Last chance to get tickets
Women’s Entrepreneurship Week 2022 begins Oct. 17, the same day NJ Advance Media and NJ.com will host Cocktails & Connections, a small business workshop and networking event for women entrepreneurs. The event is at Galloping Hill Golf Club in Kenilworth from 6-9:30pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to take...
This 2-family N.J. home with unobstructed views of NYC is on the market for $3.2M
There’s a home down a cobblestone road that’s perched into the side of a cliff, giving it protected views of the Hudson River and the New York City skyline. This Cliffside Park retreat could be yours for $3.2 million. It’s a seven bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom brick contemporary that’s...
‘The Watcher’ on Netflix: Westfield, N.J. has an even scarier true crime story
It hasn’t been out for long, but people have been binging Netflix’s new series “The Watcher,” based on the all-too-real nightmare of a Westfield family. The show follows the Brannocks, who buy their dream home only to be tormented by anonymous, threatening letters from “The Watcher.” We won’t spoil the ending, but in real life, the family was driven from their home as they feared for their children — who the letter writer referred to famously as “young blood.” (You can read the real story behind 657 Boulevard in Westfield here.)
Praying for heroic pandemic truckers | Faith Matters
The popular phrase “Keep on Truckin’” certainly captured the heroism of truckers all over the country during the pandemic. Despite threats to their health and fears of driving to unknown territories, they stayed true to their jobs and transported food, supplies and medicines. Julio Guzman, 61, of...
In L.A., racist leaders resign. But in N.J., we keep them on the payroll | Calavia-Robertson
Former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez called the Black son of one of her colleagues “a changuito” — a monkey. She also said the young child needed “a beatdown” and derided his parents for raising him “like a little white kid”— whatever that means.
Jersey Shore church saved from demolition as city weighs future of Gothic ‘work of art’
Just blocks from the boardwalk of one of the Jersey Shore’s most visited beaches, the Holy Spirit Church towers over Asbury Park as a vestige of another age. Almost as old as the city itself, the 142-year-old Catholic church is the oldest in the Trenton Diocese and is filled with stained glass, marble statues and elaborately carved stations of the cross.
AP RECAP: Devils (0-2) lose to Red Wings as angry Prudential Center fans boo them off the ice
NEWARK — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils, who were booed off the Prudential Center ice on Saturday night as fans also chanted for coach Lindy Ruff to be fired.
Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion
The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
Glen Rock defeats Rutherford - Girls soccer recap
Stella Traphagen’s second-half goal was enough to give Glen Rock a 1-0 victory over Rutherford in Glen Rock. Ryan Doyle recorded an assist for Glen Rock (9-2-2) while Annie Leonard and Maggie Rundell combined to make five saves for the shutout. Eva Perrin and Victoria Silvestri combined for seven...
Bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease found in Central Jersey water
Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease, has been found in water supplies from homes throughout Central Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Health announced Saturday. The bacteria was found in more than half of the 30 homes sampled in September, including homes in Trenton, Ewing, and parts of...
Devils’ power play looks lost in 5-2 dud vs. Red Wings | 3 takeaways
New Jersey clearly didn’t correct their mistakes from Thursday’s defeat in Philadelphia after falling to Detroit, 5-2, in their home opener on Saturday. Coincidentally, the loss followed the same formula as Thursday’s: poor goaltending, poor power play and strange lineup choices.
Jersey City jobs program, a once thriving community resource rocked by scandal, officially closing Friday
At its core, the Jersey City Employment and Training Program set out to do one thing — help people get jobs — and for many years, it quietly did just that. Perhaps that’s why as it prepared to close for good Friday, people who got entangled in the chaos and upheaval within the program several years ago are lamenting it as a sad day for Jersey City. It was a program that they believed had been good for the community, and that’s what they wanted to remember it as.
Ridgewood shuts out Ramsey, punches ticket to Bergen County finals
By now, Ridgewood’s style is well known. As its coach Pete Kay routinely stresses, they like to play an attacking, offensive game predicated on good passes and possessing the ball. It’s worked well for his team, which beat Ramsey 2-0 in the Bergen County semifinals in Oradell to advance...
Devils’ Lindy Ruff on fans calling for his job: ‘I take full responsibility’
Devils coach Lindy Ruff tilted his head back and flashed a confused face. As new public address caller Adam Hamway welcomed the 2022-23 Devils to Prudential Center for the home opener against the Red Wings on Saturday, Ruff was the only member greeted with boos from the crowd –– a sign that, after a 46-78-16 record in New Jersey and a miserable showing the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, they have turned on him.
Cross-country: Ridgewood sweeps, Allen and Decambre win Bergen County Group titles
Christina Allen of River Dell and Dylan Decambre of Bergen Tech earned the individual titles and Ridgewood swept the team titles at the Bergen Group Championships at Darlington Park in Mahwah. Allen covered the 5-K course in 18:31.62 and was followed by runner-up Leanna Johnson of Lodi Immaculate in 18:48.23...
East Orange football celebrates, remembers slain basketball star Letrell Duncan
The East Orange football team’s homecoming and Senior Day celebrations carried an emotional tone Saturday. Naming a king or queen and recognizing players’ years of hard work were special moments, but the day was much more about remembering someone who was not in Paul Robeson Stadium.
Mike Francesa on Yankees’ series: Bob Costas ‘is driving everybody crazy!’
Mike Francesa would like you to know that Bob Costas is making him cuckoo. Maybe not as much as the Yankees’ bullpen, but both are testing his sanity, because the Yankees can’t close and Costas won’t close his mouth. Costas, who returned to call play-by-play for the...
Jury convicts robber of gunpoint holdups at N.J. banks
A federal jury on Friday convicted a man for the gunpoint holdup of two banks in Passaic County that netted a total of $80,000 weeks apart, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Jose Soto, 52, of Passaic, was found guilty of the bank robberies, conspiracy to commit bank robbery, and brandishing a firearm during those robberies following a six-day trial in Newark federal court, New Jersey U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
Lyndhurst defeats Elmwood Park - Boys soccer recap
Ali Celik had a goal and an assist as Lyndhurst knocked off Elmwood Park 2-1 in Lyndhurst. Lyndhurst (7-3-2) took a 2-1 lead in the first half before the teams went scoreless in the second. Tyler Wise also scored a goal while Jonas Amaral notched an assist and Lucas Baroni made eight saves.
Bloomfield’s Adams, Wayne Valley’s Matthews earn titles at Essex County Coaches meet
Kaitlyn Adams of Bloomfield and Sean Matthews of Wayne Valley won the individual titles in the Senior Division at the Essex County Track Coaches Invitational at Branch Brook Park in Newark. Adams crossed the finish line in 22:00.1 in the girls race, while Chairely Bido of Snyder was second in...
