Johnstown, NY

Johnstown inks date for annual harvest festival

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4daD57_0iUPxdkc00

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Downtown Johnstown is set to host its annual harvest festival and parade, this Saturday, October 15. The festivities begin with the costume parade.

If interested in joining the parade, you are asked to meet at Johnstown City Hall, located at 33-45 East Main Street, at 11:45 a.m. Mayor Amy Praught will kick off the parade at noon. The parade route will be from City Hall to Sir William Johnson Park.

Immediately following the parade, there will be free activities in the park, and a trick or treat route at participating downtown businesses. West Main Street from Perry to William will be closed to traffic and all activities will happen in this area.

Trick-or-Treat downtown Saratoga at the Fall Festival

Free hot dogs will be provided by the Lions Club, and free ice cream from Stewart’s Shops. Entertainment will be provided by The Magic Man, and a Halloween dance party, DJ’d by Gary “Uncle Vito” Locatelli will be held throughout the event.

The highly anticipated annual festival is sponsored by the Downtown Johnstown Business Association and the City of Johnstown Committee for Tourism and Special Events. Committee member Jessica Henry McClements says, “we will be able to provide the community with the same activities they have come to expect including trick or treating at participating businesses, games, and music and offer newly added activities. This event will be great fun for the entire family!”

NEWS10 ABC

