ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
islandernews.com

“But they still came to work,” help for recovering Ian first responders with $2 coming from FL Disaster Fund

The Florida Disaster Fund will donate $2 million to help first responders in the Hurricane Ian disaster zone get a start on recovery from damage to their own homes. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the donation during a news conference Thursday in Punta Gorda, flanked by representatives of the Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Benevolent Association, Florida Fraternal Order of Police, and Florida Professional Firefighters.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

AAA: It's peak time of year for deer collisions

Cooler weather and shorter days mean more deer are now gracing Pennsylvania’s roadways — leading to an increase in the number of deer-vehicle collisions during October, November and December, according to the American Automobile Association’s AAA East Central. To reduce inconvenience, costs, and potential danger, AAA East...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy