“But they still came to work,” help for recovering Ian first responders with $2 coming from FL Disaster Fund
The Florida Disaster Fund will donate $2 million to help first responders in the Hurricane Ian disaster zone get a start on recovery from damage to their own homes. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the donation during a news conference Thursday in Punta Gorda, flanked by representatives of the Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Benevolent Association, Florida Fraternal Order of Police, and Florida Professional Firefighters.
AAA: It's peak time of year for deer collisions
Cooler weather and shorter days mean more deer are now gracing Pennsylvania’s roadways — leading to an increase in the number of deer-vehicle collisions during October, November and December, according to the American Automobile Association’s AAA East Central. To reduce inconvenience, costs, and potential danger, AAA East...
