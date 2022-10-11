The Florida Disaster Fund will donate $2 million to help first responders in the Hurricane Ian disaster zone get a start on recovery from damage to their own homes. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the donation during a news conference Thursday in Punta Gorda, flanked by representatives of the Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Benevolent Association, Florida Fraternal Order of Police, and Florida Professional Firefighters.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO